IndiGo Engages Independent Aviation Experts To Review Widespread Flight Disruptions

Representational Image | Passengers boarding an IndiGo flight at Delhi's IGI Airport. The photo was clicked in February 2024. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of an expert consulting firm to probe and assess the recent flight disruptions independently.

In a statement issued today, the airline said Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, will conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruptions and suggest areas for improvement.

“Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customised consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies,” it said.

The announcement comes days after IndiGo faced widespread flight cancellations across the sectors starting from December 2, which led to chaos across major airports in the country.