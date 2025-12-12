IndiGo Engages Independent Aviation Experts To Review Widespread Flight Disruptions
The announcement comes days after IndiGo faced widespread flight cancellations across the sectors starting from December 2.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of an expert consulting firm to probe and assess the recent flight disruptions independently.
In a statement issued today, the airline said Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, will conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruptions and suggest areas for improvement.
“Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customised consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies,” it said.
The announcement comes days after IndiGo faced widespread flight cancellations across the sectors starting from December 2, which led to chaos across major airports in the country.
IndiGo said that the objective of the external review was to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement.
The aviation regulator DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have already ordered probes over the massive disruptions, which triggered chaos and brought severe hardships to travellers.
The DGCA has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) as part of a widening probe into the massive operational meltdown at IndiGo, which has triggered the cancellation of thousands of flights and left lakhs of passengers stranded across major airports this week.
Also Read