IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Diverted To Muscat After Pilot Feels Unwell
IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Muscat and a fresh set of crew members for passengers to continue onwards to their destination.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was safely diverted to Muscat on Thursday after the pilot-in-command reported feeling unwell and required immediate medical attention. The pilot of Flight 6E 1302 was attended to by a medical team after landing in Muscat, later taken to a hospital and is currently found to be in good health.
IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Muscat and a fresh set of crew members for passengers to continue onwards to their destination. IndiGo flight 6E 1302 was diverted “due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members,” the statement said.
"The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru," it added.
The airline further said it was providing refreshments and regular updates to passengers waiting in Muscat.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the statement added.
IndiGo’s website faced technical disruption last month, leaving several passengers unable to book flights, complete web check-ins or access certain online services. Some users also reported difficulties logging into the airline’s mobile application.
The airline acknowledged the issue through a service advisory, stating that it was experiencing intermittent problems with its core reservation platform. IndiGo said the disruption could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.
The incident comes just two days after IndiGo reported a similar problem with its core reservation system. The airline said it was facing “intermittent issues” with the platform that could affect customers’ access to online services.
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