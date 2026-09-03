ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Diverted To Muscat After Pilot Feels Unwell

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was safely diverted to Muscat on Thursday after the pilot-in-command reported feeling unwell and required immediate medical attention. The pilot of Flight 6E 1302 was attended to by a medical team after landing in Muscat, later taken to a hospital and is currently found to be in good health.

IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Muscat and a fresh set of crew members for passengers to continue onwards to their destination. IndiGo flight 6E 1302 was diverted “due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members,” the statement said.

"The said crew member was attended to by the medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru," it added.

The airline further said it was providing refreshments and regular updates to passengers waiting in Muscat.