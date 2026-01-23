ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo's Delhi-Pune Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat For Second Time In Five Days

Pune: IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, travelling from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport on Thursday.

The threat was delivered via a handwritten note discovered in the plane's lavatory. The flight landed safely at Pune Airport, and all passengers were safely deboarded, according to sources. Although scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, the aircraft landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 by 9:27 pm.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control, and the aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks. Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.