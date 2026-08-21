ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Delhi-Mangaluru Flight Delayed By 3 Hours Due To Technical Snag

Mumbai: A Mangaluru-bound IndiGo flight from the Delhi airport was delayed by almost three hours on Thursday after the pilot detected a technical snag in the Airbus A320 aircraft during the taxiing phase and decided to take the plane to the bay, a passenger on board said.

Flight 6E-6456, which was scheduled to depart at 5.30 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, left at 8.28 pm for its destination with a new aircraft, as per the live flight tracking website flightradar24.com. The flight was already delayed by some 20 minutes, and when it departed, within 8-10 minutes of slow taxiing, it stopped and then returned to the bay, the source said.

"We are flying from Delhi to Mangalore. It was a 5.30 (pm) flight, and they said it was delayed by 20 minutes. Then they moved the aircraft after 5.50 pm, but it stopped after 8-10 minutes of slow taxiing," the passenger said. After 5 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to the bay because of a technical issue, he said.

"At the bay, they opened the door, some engineers came, and checked the aircraft for 5-10 minutes. The crew then told us to get off the aircraft and said that we are arranging an alternative aircraft for you," the source said.