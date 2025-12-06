ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Crisis Strands Hundreds, Jeopardises Exams In Jammu Kashmir; CM Omar Abdullah Intervenes

Srinagar: Air travel across Jammu and Kashmir remained severely disrupted for another day on Saturday as widespread cancellations by IndiGo Airlines left hundreds of passengers stranded at Srinagar and Jammu airports. Officials said the airline’s internal compliance measures and crew shortages, triggered by new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety directives, have caused cascading operational breakdowns across the region.

At Srinagar’s Sheikh ul Alam International Airport, 16 flight movements had already been cancelled by 8 am, airport officials told ETV Bharat. The airport had 64 scheduled operations for the day, including 32 arrivals and 32 departures. Of these, IndiGo accounted for 36 movements but cancelled 14 flights, seven arrivals and seven departures, with no reports of delays in early-morning operations.

Two additional cancellations involving other airlines pushed the total cancellations at Srinagar to 16 by morning. Airport officials urged passengers to reconfirm their flight status before heading to the terminal. “We urge passengers to confirm their flight timing and reach the airport well in advance to avoid inconvenience,” an official said.

The disruptions come a day after 40 flights were cancelled across Jammu and Kashmir, 38 of them belonging to IndiGo. Officials reported that 40 flights were cancelled statewide, 30 in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu, affecting thousands of travellers, including patients, students, families and government employees. Officials said flights by other carriers were largely unaffected in both cities.

An image of a display board at Srinagar Airport (ETV Bharat)

At Srinagar airport alone, 28 of IndiGo's scheduled flights did not operate. Javed Ahmad, a stranded passenger in Srinagar, said he had been waiting since morning without clarity. "First, they said the flight was delayed, then cancelled. There's no proper announcement or assistance. People are just sitting helplessly. I have an exam tomorrow in Jammu... I could look for an alternate option, but they should give some clear response," he said.

Passengers at Jammu airport faced similar confusion. Refund counters saw queues, while many travellers complained of receiving conflicting information. "We were told to wait for hours without any confirmation. Some passengers have been promised refunds; others are still unsure," said another stranded flyer.

Among those stranded were patients and vulnerable travellers. Maryam Noor, a cancer patient waiting at Srinagar airport, said she was scheduled for surgery in Delhi the next day. "I have surgery at Apollo tomorrow (Sunday). I am stuck here. Seats in other airlines are also not available. I am looking for options, but don't know what to do," she said.