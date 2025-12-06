IndiGo Crisis Strands Hundreds, Jeopardises Exams In Jammu Kashmir; CM Omar Abdullah Intervenes
Air travel chaos following IndiGo's flight cancellations stranded hundreds of passengers in Jammu and Kashmir and impacted students, prompting government intervention.
Srinagar: Air travel across Jammu and Kashmir remained severely disrupted for another day on Saturday as widespread cancellations by IndiGo Airlines left hundreds of passengers stranded at Srinagar and Jammu airports. Officials said the airline’s internal compliance measures and crew shortages, triggered by new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety directives, have caused cascading operational breakdowns across the region.
At Srinagar’s Sheikh ul Alam International Airport, 16 flight movements had already been cancelled by 8 am, airport officials told ETV Bharat. The airport had 64 scheduled operations for the day, including 32 arrivals and 32 departures. Of these, IndiGo accounted for 36 movements but cancelled 14 flights, seven arrivals and seven departures, with no reports of delays in early-morning operations.
Two additional cancellations involving other airlines pushed the total cancellations at Srinagar to 16 by morning. Airport officials urged passengers to reconfirm their flight status before heading to the terminal. “We urge passengers to confirm their flight timing and reach the airport well in advance to avoid inconvenience,” an official said.
The disruptions come a day after 40 flights were cancelled across Jammu and Kashmir, 38 of them belonging to IndiGo. Officials reported that 40 flights were cancelled statewide, 30 in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu, affecting thousands of travellers, including patients, students, families and government employees. Officials said flights by other carriers were largely unaffected in both cities.
At Srinagar airport alone, 28 of IndiGo's scheduled flights did not operate. Javed Ahmad, a stranded passenger in Srinagar, said he had been waiting since morning without clarity. "First, they said the flight was delayed, then cancelled. There's no proper announcement or assistance. People are just sitting helplessly. I have an exam tomorrow in Jammu... I could look for an alternate option, but they should give some clear response," he said.
Passengers at Jammu airport faced similar confusion. Refund counters saw queues, while many travellers complained of receiving conflicting information. "We were told to wait for hours without any confirmation. Some passengers have been promised refunds; others are still unsure," said another stranded flyer.
Among those stranded were patients and vulnerable travellers. Maryam Noor, a cancer patient waiting at Srinagar airport, said she was scheduled for surgery in Delhi the next day. "I have surgery at Apollo tomorrow (Sunday). I am stuck here. Seats in other airlines are also not available. I am looking for options, but don't know what to do," she said.
Kashif Ahmad, who accompanied an elderly relative, said the airline's poor handling had made the crisis worse. "When she came from Delhi, she was stuck there for more than 12 hours. This (IndiGo) is such a big airline, but their conduct is so unprofessional," he said.
Another passenger, Abdul Rahim, highlighted the seasonal importance of uninterrupted air travel. "During winter, many Kashmiris travel to Jammu or other warmer places to escape the harsh weather. These include retired government employees, children, patients and elders. Cancellations like these make their scheduled travel incredibly difficult," he said.
According to officials, Srinagar airport managed 30 flights on December 5, carrying a total of 4,989 passengers – 2,402 arrivals and 2,587 departures. Jammu airport handled 10 flights the same day, with 1,407 passengers travelling through the terminal.
The flight chaos also prompted concern from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who drew attention to the additional distress faced by aspirants preparing for the JKPSC exam.
Posting from his official 'X' handle, he said, "...deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan's delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past. He urged JKPSC to take note of the unprecedented stress on aspirants and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. The ministry directed that all refunds must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday (December 7) and directed airlines not to impose rescheduling charges on affected travellers. Any delay or non-compliance will invite regulatory action, officials said in the statement.
The ministry also responded to reports of unusually high airfares on disrupted routes. To prevent opportunistic pricing, it has invoked regulatory powers to enforce temporary fare caps on affected sectors. The caps will remain in effect until operations stabilise.
The ministry said the move is intended to protect vulnerable travellers such as senior citizens, students and patients from financial exploitation during the ongoing crisis.
