Indigo Crisis: East Coast Railway To Run Special Trains, Add Additional Coaches To Clear Stranded Passengers

Bhubaneswar: In view of increased demand and to clear extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to run special trains and augment additional coaches in some regular trains towards Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Howrah regions.

Special Trains announced by East Coast Railway will run as per the schedule:

1. Train No 08401 Bhubaneswar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will depart from Bhubaneswar on December 7

2. Train No 08402 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sambalpur special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on December 9

3. Train No 08403 Puri – Anand Vihar Terminal special will depart from Puri on December 8

4. Train No 08404 Anand Vihar Terminal – Bhubaneswar special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on December 9

5. Train No 08501 Visakhapatnam – SMVB Bengaluru special will depart from Visakhapatnam on December 8

6. Train No 08502 SMVB Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam special will depart from SMVB Bengaluru on December 9