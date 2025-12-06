Indigo Crisis: East Coast Railway To Run Special Trains, Add Additional Coaches To Clear Stranded Passengers
The special trains will be run towards Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Howrah regions.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 10:58 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In view of increased demand and to clear extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to run special trains and augment additional coaches in some regular trains towards Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Howrah regions.
Special Trains announced by East Coast Railway will run as per the schedule:
1. Train No 08401 Bhubaneswar – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will depart from Bhubaneswar on December 7
2. Train No 08402 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sambalpur special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on December 9
3. Train No 08403 Puri – Anand Vihar Terminal special will depart from Puri on December 8
4. Train No 08404 Anand Vihar Terminal – Bhubaneswar special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on December 9
5. Train No 08501 Visakhapatnam – SMVB Bengaluru special will depart from Visakhapatnam on December 8
6. Train No 08502 SMVB Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam special will depart from SMVB Bengaluru on December 9
Augmentation of Coaches in Regular Trains
" tod special trains by ecor"— East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) December 6, 2025
in view of increased demand and to clear the extra rush of passengers, east coast railway has decided to run following tod special trains, towards the most demanding routes....
* 08401="" 08402, bhubaneswar – lokmanya tilak terminus - sambalpur spl.
*… pic.twitter.com/kjSmgOVdXc
In addition to special trains, extra AC coaches have been added to regular trains to clear extra rush of passengers.
1. Train No 22811, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express on December 7 and Train No 22812, New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express on December 8, augmented with one 1st AC coach
2. Train No 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express on December 8 and Train No 22824 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express on December 9 augmented with one 3rd AC coach.
3. Train No12882 Puri- Shalimar, Garib Rath Express on December 8 and and Train No 12881 Shalimar -Puri Garib Rath express on December 9 and 11 augmented with one 3rd AC Economy class coach.
4 Train No 22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express on December 12 and Train No 22884 Yesvantpur -Puri Garib Rath Express on December 13 augmented with one 3rd AC Economy class coach.
As per a release, East Coast Railway has advised passengers to check real-time availability through the IRCTC website, NTES app, and Railway enquiry services. "Passengers are requested to plan their travel accordingly to avoid last-minute inconvenience," it added.
Also Read
Shalimar-Sambalpur Express Train Derails In Odisha, All Passengers Safe