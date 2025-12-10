ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Sets Up 8-Member Oversight Team; 2 Members To Be Deployed At Airline's Corporate Office

An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport, in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Tightening the screw on Rahul Bhatia-controlled IndiGo, aviation safety regulator DGCA has set up an eight-member oversight team, following the airline cancelling flights in large numbers due to crew shortage.

According to an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, the oversight team will comprise a Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, senior FOIs (Flight Operations Inspector), and two FOIs.

Of them, two members will be deployed at the airline's corporate office on a daily basis, and they have been mandated to look at the airline's total fleet, average stage length (distance that an aircraft travels in one leg), total number of pilots, network details, crew utilisation in hours, and crew under training, among others.