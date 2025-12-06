ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Crisis: Civil Aviation Ministry Caps Airfares To Protect Passengers

New Delhi: Amid nationwide cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights that triggered chaos at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday invoked its regulatory powers and directed all airlines to strictly adhere to the fare caps.

The Ministry has expressed serious concerns about certain airlines charging unusually high airfares during the ongoing disruption. “In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” it said.

In a statement issued today, the MoCA said that an official directive had been issued to all airlines “mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed.”

“These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel—including senior citizens, students, and patients—are not subjected to financial hardship during this period,” it said.