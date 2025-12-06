IndiGo Crisis: Civil Aviation Ministry Caps Airfares To Protect Passengers
The Ministry has issued a directive to all airlines mandating them to strictly adhere to the airfare that has now been prescribed.
New Delhi: Amid nationwide cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights that triggered chaos at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday invoked its regulatory powers and directed all airlines to strictly adhere to the fare caps.
The Ministry has expressed serious concerns about certain airlines charging unusually high airfares during the ongoing disruption. “In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” it said.
In a statement issued today, the MoCA said that an official directive had been issued to all airlines “mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed.”
“These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel—including senior citizens, students, and patients—are not subjected to financial hardship during this period,” it said.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said it would continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. “Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” it said.
Earlier, the MoCA had set up a 24/7 control room, issuing operational directives, granting temporary regulatory exemptions, and launching a high-level enquiry to examine accountability and recommend corrective measures.
The Ministry has issued several operational directives to IndiGo to restore normal flight services as quickly as possible and minimise inconvenience to passengers. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said accountability will be fixed and measures will be taken to prevent future disruption.
