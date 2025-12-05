IndiGo Crisis: Amid Chaos At Airports, DGCA Withdraws Order On Replacing Weekly Rest With Leave For All Operators
"...The instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect...," said DGCA.
New Delhi: In the wake of the nationwide flight delays and cancellations that triggered chaos at airports, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday withdrew its recent instruction that barred airlines from substituting weekly rest of crew members with leave.
In a fresh directive, DGCA mentioned that it has withdrawn instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members, saying the fresh decision has been taken "in view of the ongoing operational disruptions" and following multiple representations from airlines seeking more flexibility to stabilise their schedules.
"...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect..."
What Led To The Fiasco?
IndiGo's nationwide operational disruptions stretched into a fourth consecutive day on Friday, December 5, 2025, with the airline cancelling hundreds of flights across major Indian airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Delhi Hit the Hardest
At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DIAL), considered IndiGo's busiest hub, the situation reached a critical point by Friday morning. All IndiGo flight departures from the airport were cancelled until midnight, airport authorities confirmed.
A DIAL official told ETV Bharat that the scale of the cancellations was unprecedented. "A total of 235 domestic IndiGo flights were cancelled early Friday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since morning," the official said. IndiGo too confirmed to the publication that only domestic flights were being cancelled at Delhi for now.
IndiGo also issued a statement amid the ongoing widespread flight delays and cancellations, saying, "We confirm that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport (DEL) on Dec 5, 2025 stand cancelled till 11:59 PM. We express our profound apologies to all our valued customers and stakeholders who have been significantly impacted by these unforeseen events... To support our affected customers, we are offering them refreshments, next available flight options as per their preference, hotel accommodation, assistance in retrieving their luggage and full refunds, as applicable..."
The widespread cancellations at Delhi follow the airline's written communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, in which IndiGo said it would curtail flights from December 8 in an attempt to minimise ongoing disruptions. Even with these measures, the airline said it expects delays and cancellations to continue for another two to three days. IndiGo has projected that full operational stability is unlikely before February 10, 2026.
Ripple Effect Across Major Airports
Tension prevailed not just in Delhi, but all major metro airports across the country reported significant cancellations through Friday.
Mumbai: According to airport sources, 104 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals. The cascading delays at Delhi and crew unavailability were cited as key contributing factors.
Pune: At Pune airport, the director confirmed that 32 IndiGo flights were cancelled between 12 am and 8 am on Friday. In one instance, an arriving IndiGo flight from Nagpur was diverted to Hyderabad due to operational constraints.
Pune also saw severe parking bay congestion, as grounded IndiGo aircraft awaited available crew members.
“Several IndiGo aircraft remained on the ground awaiting crew availability, causing delays to subsequent flights across multiple carriers,” the airport director said. He added that the airport was coordinating with airlines, ground handling teams, Air Traffic Control and other stakeholders to restore normal traffic flow “as quickly as possible.”
Bengaluru and Hyderabad: In Bengaluru, the disruptions resulted in 52 arrivals and 50 departures being cancelled, while Hyderabad reported 61 arriving and 71 departing cancellations as of Friday morning. With four of India’s busiest airports experiencing simultaneous scheduling failures, passengers across the country were left facing long queues, repeated rescheduling and last-minute travel uncertainties.
Pilot Shortage and FDTL Norms at the Heart of the Crisis
IndiGo has attributed the widespread chaos to a pilot shortage, exacerbated by winter-season traffic pressures and the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. These norms, introduced to address crew fatigue and enhance flight safety, have placed stricter limits on pilot working hours.
IndiGo has sought temporary exemption from some of these requirements until February 10, the date by which the airline believes it can fully comply. The DGCA will review the airline’s request, and has asked IndiGo to provide a roadmap detailing planned crew recruitment, aircraft induction timelines, training schedules and roster restructuring.
Privately, however, several aviation experts and pilot groups argue that the airline’s struggles were predictable and preventable.
Pilot Bodies Criticise IndiGo's Planning
Two major pilot associations issued sharply worded statements, alleging that IndiGo’s internal policies created the perfect storm for the current disruptions.
The Federation of India Pilots (FIP), which represents around 5,000 pilots, held IndiGo accountable for what it described as “prolonged and unorthodox lean manpower strategy.”
“The disruption is the direct consequence of IndiGo’s prolonged and unorthodox lean manpower strategy across departments, particularly in flight operations,” the FIP said.
The association further stated that IndiGo had two full years to prepare for the FDTL changes but failed to ramp up staffing. Instead, it “adopted a hiring freeze, entered non-poaching arrangements, maintained a pilot pay freeze through cartel-like behaviour and demonstrated other short-sighted planning practices.”
The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPAI) added to the criticism, suggesting that the cancellations could be a pressure tactic aimed at the regulator.
“These flight disruptions are artificially created by airlines to put pressure on the DGCA,” ALPAI president Captain Sam Thomas said.
Operational Performance Slumps
IndiGo’s reputation for punctuality, long considered one of its strongest selling points, has taken a steep hit during the crisis. Official data for November shows that 1,232 IndiGo flights were cancelled, a dramatic jump from typical monthly figures.
Even more striking was its on-time performance, which fell from its usual 80%+ reliability to just 35% on December 2, the lowest among all Indian carriers.
This dramatic slump has intensified public outrage, with passengers taking to social media to complain about hours-long waits, repeated checks at departure gates and a lack of timely communication from the airline.
IndiGo Issues Public Apology
Facing mounting criticism, IndiGo posted a public apology on X on Friday evening.
“The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events,” the airline wrote.
It added that its teams were working “diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy.”
Concerns Ahead of Holiday Travel Peak
With the Christmas and New Year travel season approaching, traditionally one of the busiest times for Indian aviation, the timing of IndiGo’s disruptions has raised serious concerns about industry-wide preparedness.
If staffing, scheduling and airport congestion issues persist, analysts warn that travellers may face extensive delays and rising fares in the coming weeks. Other airlines, already operating near full capacity, may be unable to fully absorb displaced passengers from IndiGo’s cancellations.
