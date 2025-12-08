Indigo Cites 'Compounding Effect Of Multiple Factors' In Reply To DGCA's Show Cause Notice
The carrier offered unconditional apology and maintained it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact causes" for disruption in flight services.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun reviewing IndiGo’s detailed response to the show cause notice issued after the airline’s massive operational meltdown earlier this month, which left airports congested and passengers across the country stranded.
IndiGo’s formal reply, signed by both its CEO and COO, was submitted to the regulator on Monday at 6:01 pm.
In its submission, the airline offered an unconditional apology, saying it is “profusely apologetic” and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to lakhs of passengers. IndiGo attributed the crisis to a “compounding effect of multiple factors” that came together in what it described as an “unfortunate and unforeseeable confluence.”
The airline, however, maintained that it is “realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” at this stage, citing the complexity and vastness of its network operations. Referring to DGCA’s own guidelines, IndiGo noted that airlines are usually given 15 days to respond to a show cause notice, and requested additional time to complete a full-fledged Root Cause Analysis (RCA). The final report, it assured, would be shared with the regulator once complete.
IndiGo outlined a set of preliminary contributing factors behind the disruption including minor technical glitches, winter schedule transitions, adverse weather, heightened system-wide congestion, and challenges in implementing the Phase II Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for crew.
The airline said it had been in ongoing discussions with DGCA seeking variations or extensions for the updated crew duty norms, which it claims added pressure at a time when on-time performance was already slipping in early December.
With crew availability tightening and delays cascading across the network, IndiGo said it was compelled to take what it called a “drastic measure” on December 5, a network-wide “reboot” involving a significant number of cancellations to reposition aircraft, realign crew, and clear airport congestion. This reset, the airline said, helped services begin stabilising from December 6 onward.
The airline also stated that it provided timely notifications, meals, accommodation, and transport “to the best extent possible” under DGCA’s passenger rights regulations, and has processed substantial refunds for affected passengers.
DGCA is currently examining the response, and enforcement action, if found necessary, will be taken “in due course,” the regulator said. The aviation watchdog is expected to determine whether IndiGo’s explanation and mitigation steps are sufficient, or if penalties and corrective directives will follow, as scrutiny over the country’s largest airline continues.
