ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Cites 'Compounding Effect Of Multiple Factors' In Reply To DGCA's Show Cause Notice

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun reviewing IndiGo’s detailed response to the show cause notice issued after the airline’s massive operational meltdown earlier this month, which left airports congested and passengers across the country stranded.

IndiGo’s formal reply, signed by both its CEO and COO, was submitted to the regulator on Monday at 6:01 pm.

In its submission, the airline offered an unconditional apology, saying it is “profusely apologetic” and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to lakhs of passengers. IndiGo attributed the crisis to a “compounding effect of multiple factors” that came together in what it described as an “unfortunate and unforeseeable confluence.”

The airline, however, maintained that it is “realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” at this stage, citing the complexity and vastness of its network operations. Referring to DGCA’s own guidelines, IndiGo noted that airlines are usually given 15 days to respond to a show cause notice, and requested additional time to complete a full-fledged Root Cause Analysis (RCA). The final report, it assured, would be shared with the regulator once complete.