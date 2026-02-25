IndiGo Chennai-Singapore Flight Delayed 5 Hours After AC Snag, Passengers Protest
Passengers alleged they were made to sit inside a grounded IndiGo aircraft for hours amid repeated AC failures.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Chennai: IndiGo flight passengers from Chennai to Singapore faced a delay of about five hours on Tuesday after an air-conditioning (AC) malfunction forced the aircraft to halt on the runway, sources said.
The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport at 7 AM, had around 198 passengers on board. According to sources, the pilot started operating the plane on the runway; however, the AC suddenly stopped functioning.
Following this, the passengers complained of discomfort and raised objections with the cabin crew. The pilot subsequently halted the aircraft and informed air traffic control about the technical issue, stating that the flight would operate only after the fault was rectified.
Flight engineer team attended the aircraft and resolved the issue; however, the dlight was delayed again. About an hour later, the AC malfunctioned again, causing the temperature inside the cabin to rise once more. Some passengers were seen arguing with airline staff, claiming they were unable to breathe in the heat.
However, the passengers were unable to get off the plane because the 'aero bridge' for passengers to disembark was not connected. This led to further heated exchanges between flyers and airline personnel.
The technical issue was eventually fixed again, but the pilot reportedly arrived later than expected, prolonging the delay. After nearly five hours, the flight finally departed around 12 noon for Singapore. The videos of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.
Passengers said, "According to the Aviation Safety Act, it is against the law to keep passengers seated for more than two hours without operating the plane. However, they have made passengers sit on the IndiGo Airlines flight for more than four hours". They have demanded that the Union Civil Aviation Ministry conduct an investigation into this and take appropriate action.
Sources said that when the Chennai airport officials were contacted, they said, "We have not come to any notice regarding this incident".
Read More