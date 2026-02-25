ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Chennai-Singapore Flight Delayed 5 Hours After AC Snag, Passengers Protest

Chennai: IndiGo flight passengers from Chennai to Singapore faced a delay of about five hours on Tuesday after an air-conditioning (AC) malfunction forced the aircraft to halt on the runway, sources said.

The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport at 7 AM, had around 198 passengers on board. According to sources, the pilot started operating the plane on the runway; however, the AC suddenly stopped functioning.

Following this, the passengers complained of discomfort and raised objections with the cabin crew. The pilot subsequently halted the aircraft and informed air traffic control about the technical issue, stating that the flight would operate only after the fault was rectified.

Flight engineer team attended the aircraft and resolved the issue; however, the dlight was delayed again. About an hour later, the AC malfunctioned again, causing the temperature inside the cabin to rise once more. Some passengers were seen arguing with airline staff, claiming they were unable to breathe in the heat.

However, the passengers were unable to get off the plane because the 'aero bridge' for passengers to disembark was not connected. This led to further heated exchanges between flyers and airline personnel.