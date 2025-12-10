ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Chairman Offers 'Unconditional Apology' For Crisis, Says Airline 'Let Passengers Down'

New Delhi: Chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) Vikram Singh Mehta offered an unconditional apology acknowledging the airline "let passengers down."

"Over the past week, our airline has faced major operational disruptions that have affected many of our valued customers personally," he said in a video message. He said, on December 3, an unexpected chain of events led to large-scale flight cancellations. "This continued into December 4 and 5. Thousands of our passengers were left stranded. Many missed important family events, business commitments, medical appointments, and international connections. Baggage was delayed or misdirected. I know how much distress this caused. I want to say, very simply and very clearly. We are sorry," Mehta said.

The chairman of the low-cost carrier said for the last several days, he had been urged to make a statement. "However, I chose to wait because the Board and I felt that our first duty was to support the CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers & his team, restore operations, and help passengers who were affected," he said.

Mehta said "Pieter has already announced that operations are now stable. Today, we are operating over 1,900 flights". He said all 138 destinations served by the carrier are connected. "On-time performance back to normal high levels. With this stability achieved, I feel this is the right time for me to speak. I know an apology cannot make up for missed events, long waits, or the stress many of you experienced. But it is important for me to express our regret and acknowledge the disruption you faced," he said.

Mehta said, "Over the past week, there has been a lot of criticism—some fair, some not. The fair criticism is that the airline let you down! We owe answers to our customers , to our Government, to our shareholders and equally importantly to our employees."

The chairman of the airline which has been facing backlash for the last several days for large-scale flight cancellations, said, "We assure you that we will examine every aspect of what went wrong and we will learn from it. The Board has decided it will involve an external technical expert to work with the management and help determine the root causes and ensure corrective action. So that this level of disruption never occurs again".