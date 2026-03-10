Months After IndiGo Fiasco, Airline CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns
Between December 3 and December 5, IndiGo cancelled more than 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 others, affecting over 300,000 passengers across the country.
New Delhi: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers on Tuesday, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions. In a filing to exchanges, the airline said that Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, has taken charge of the airline’s management on an interim basis.
"With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as IndiGo CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the airline said.
Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board, said that Bhatia returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company’s culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers. "Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty-two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline's customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders”, Bhatia said.
Elbers, who took over as IndiGo CEO a little over three years ago, oversaw a period of strong growth for the airline. During his tenure, IndiGo crossed the $10 billion revenue mark and expanded its fleet to more than 440 aircraft.
However, despite these achievements, Elbers’ tenure was overshadowed by a major operational crisis in December 2025.
The disruption was triggered when the airline struggled to implement new rules aimed at preventing pilot fatigue. Between December 3 and December 5, IndiGo cancelled more than 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 others, affecting over 300,000 passengers across the country.
InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.
