IndiGo CEO, Accountable Manager Get More Time For Replies To DGCA Notices

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday gave more time to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show causes notices seeking their explanations on the flight disruptions.

Both have been granted 24 hours more or time till 6 pm on Monday to submit their replies, a senior official said on Sunday.

For six days in a row, IndiGo flight operations have been significantly disrupted resulting in massive flight cancellations and delays impacting travel plans of thousands of passengers. Against this backdrop, the regulator had issued the show cause notices.