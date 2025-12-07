IndiGo CEO, Accountable Manager Get More Time For Replies To DGCA Notices
The carrier had sought more time from DGCA given the task of managing flights and bringing operations to normalcy.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday gave more time to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show causes notices seeking their explanations on the flight disruptions.
Both have been granted 24 hours more or time till 6 pm on Monday to submit their replies, a senior official said on Sunday.
For six days in a row, IndiGo flight operations have been significantly disrupted resulting in massive flight cancellations and delays impacting travel plans of thousands of passengers. Against this backdrop, the regulator had issued the show cause notices.
In the show cause notices issued on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked Elbers and Porqueras to give their replies by Sunday evening. The official said the deadline for replies were extended following requests from both the airline executives.
The two executives on Sunday had sought additional time for a response citing operational constraints due to the scale of its nationwide operations and multiple unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across several airports, the official said.
Indigo had asked the aviation regulation to grant it more time to reply to the notice given the task of managing flights and bringing operations to normalcy. According to the official, DGCA continues to monitor the situation closely.
