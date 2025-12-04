Passengers Fume As IndiGo Cancels Over 180 Flights From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai Airports
On December 3, the airline's On-Time Performance (OTP) nosedived to 19.7% at six key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
December 4, 2025
December 4, 2025
Mumbai: Air passengers had a harrowing time on Thursday after domestic carrier IndiGo cancelled over 180 flights from four major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, owing to problems in securing the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms for pilots.
"IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights on Thursday at three airports: Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," a source told PTI.
While the number of cancellations at Mumbai airport stands at 86 (41 arrivals and 45 departures) for the day, at Bengaluru, 73 flights have been cancelled, including 41 arrivals, the source said.
Besides, it had cancelled as many as 33 flights at Delhi Airport for Thursday, the source said, adding, "The number of cancellations is expected to be higher by the end of the day."
The airline's On-Time Performance (OTP) nosedived to 19.7 per cent at six key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — on December 3, as it struggled to get the required crew to operate its services, down from almost half of December 2, when it was 35 per cent.
"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports," a source had told PTI on Wednesday.
DGCA has already said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as its plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays.
It may be mentioned here that the pilots' body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a "hiring freeze."
FIP said it has urged the safety regulator, DGCA, not to approve airlines' seasonal flight schedules unless they have adequate staff to operate their services "safely and reliably" in accordance with the New Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.
In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) late Wednesday, FIP urged the DGCA to consider re-evaluating and reallocating slots to other airlines, which have the capacity to operate them without disruption during the peak holiday and fog season if IndiGo continues to "fail in delivering on its commitments to passengers due to its own avoidable staffing shortages."
Stranded Passengers React
In Chennai Airport, a passenger, narrating the prolonged travel ordeal, told ANI, "... I am fed up with IndiGo’s services. Yesterday, I had a direct flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, but it was cancelled and rescheduled via Chennai. After reaching Chennai, that flight was cancelled as well. They then revised my journey from Chennai to Port Blair and onwards to Kolkata. Now I have received another message saying that the Port Blair to Kolkata flight has also been cancelled..."
Bhupendra Sharma, who arrived at Delhi airport to fly to Chandigarh, said that after repeated cancellations, other passengers began shouting slogans on Friday morning. Everyone was extremely upset by the cancellations.
Congress National Women's President Alka Lamba said she arrived at the airport on Thursday night to travel from Bhopal to Delhi. After waiting for seven hours at Bhopal airport, from 9 pm to 4 am, she learned that the flight had been cancelled. She immediately left the airport for the railway station. This time, luck worked, and she found a seat on the Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 5.40 am on Friday. "It was a very tiring experience," she said.
Illustrator Avik Kumar Maitra, who was scheduled to travel from Lucknow to Kolkata on December 2, had his flight cancelled twice over two days. Eventually on Thursday, he was put on a flight to Raipur, from where he has been promised a connecting flight to Kolkata by tonight, over a total journey time of nine hours. He told ETV Bharat over the phone from the Chhattisgarh capital, "Neither the link for Plan B that was emailed to me by Indigo, nor the airlines' website worked. To finally get through, I had to hold on to a customer care helpline for over half-an-hour before an executive responded."
Amid chaos across Pune airport, IndiGo passenger Satish Kale told ANI, "... Our flight was at 7 am. They did not say anything about it being delayed or cancelled. This morning, the paper reported that IndiGo is having some problems... People should have received a message in the morning that the flight might be delayed or cancelled... Both floors of Pune Airport are packed...".
Another passenger said, "... I feel like they are going against the government for some silent strike... They want to show that they are already a monopoly in the industry... They are saying that they don't have a crew... Here, three passengers have fainted... They are looting the public money. The Government should find an alternative to Indigo..."
39 Flights Cancelled In Chennai
As many as 39 Indigo flights were cancelled at Chennai airport from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, officials said. The cancellations continued even after the intensity of cyclone-induced rainfall reduced on Wednesday evening.
Flights to 19 destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Andaman, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, were cancelled between 8 PM on Wednesday and 8 AM on Thursday, officials said.
At the same time, 20 Indigo flights arriving in Chennai from 20 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore, Pune and Coimbatore, were also cancelled on Thursday.
All 39 cancelled flights belong to Indigo Airlines, officials confirmed. Airport officials said, “Due to staff shortage at Indigo Airlines and ongoing issues between employees and management, the flight operations have been affected at airports across India.”
Additionally, 24 flights will be delayed, including 13 arrivals and 11 departures, they said. Officials added that more IndiGo departures from Chennai may be cancelled throughout the day.
