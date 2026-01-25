ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Cancels Flights To Tbilisi, Almaty Due To Iran Situation

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday said it has cancelled services to Tbilisi and Almaty, and some flights might halt at Doha for refuelling on Monday due to developments related to Iran.

The flights scheduled to operate on January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi (Georgia) and from Mumbai to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and return have been cancelled, the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, in view of the recent developments around Iran, it is making certain proactive changes to flight schedules as part of its continued focus on safety.