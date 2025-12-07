ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Cancellations: Northern Railway Runs Extra Trains, Adds Coaches For Stranded Passengers

New Delhi: Amid widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, the Northern Railway has come to the rescue of passengers by running special trains and adding additional coaches in trains to high-demand destinations.

According to a notification issued by Northern Railway, more than 20 special trains have been introduced from New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations to various states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and West Bengal to address the surge in travel demand.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said special trains are being operated from Delhi to various parts of the country in response to the surge in demand and difficulties faced by passengers. This apart, additional coaches are being attached to trains as and where required, he said.