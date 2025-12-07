IndiGo Cancellations: Northern Railway Runs Extra Trains, Adds Coaches For Stranded Passengers
Northern Railway will operate special trains from Delhi to many places including Mumbai, Howrah, Pune, Yesvantpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Durg.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, the Northern Railway has come to the rescue of passengers by running special trains and adding additional coaches in trains to high-demand destinations.
According to a notification issued by Northern Railway, more than 20 special trains have been introduced from New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations to various states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and West Bengal to address the surge in travel demand.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said special trains are being operated from Delhi to various parts of the country in response to the surge in demand and difficulties faced by passengers. This apart, additional coaches are being attached to trains as and where required, he said.
रेलयात्रियों की संख्या में वृद्धि को देखते हुए रेलवे द्वारा निम्नलिखित विशेष रेलगाड़ियां संचालित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जिनका विवरण निम्नानुसार है। pic.twitter.com/jwS64wTYso— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) December 6, 2025
"Providing safe, timely and affordable travel options to passengers affected by flight cancellations is a priority. The timetable and seat availability in all the trains have been updated on National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for passengers to plan their journey without any hassle," Upadhyay added.
Special Trains Announced By Northern Railway Are:
- Train No. 03010 New Delhi-Howrah Junction will depart at 7:00 am on December 8 and halt at Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur, and Vardhman railway stations.
- Train No. 01020 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Sunday at 5:30 pm, halting at Mathura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Basai Road, Thane, and Dadar railway stations.
- Train No. 01409/01410 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin will depart Pune at 8:20 pm on Sunday and return to Pune from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi at 5:00 am on Tuesday. The train will halt at Daur Kar Line, Ahilya Nagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana, Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt railway stations.
- Train No. 06259 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin departed at 7:00 am on Sunday and 06260 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Cantt Express will depart on Tuesday at 11:50 pm. The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Cantt Express will halt at Anantapur, Dhone, Kachiguda, Kazipet, Nagpur, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra, and Mathura Junction railway stations.
- Train No. 02417/02418 Prayagraj-New Delhi will depart Prayagraj on Monday at 11:20 pm and leave Delhi on Sunday and Tuesday at 2:00 pm. This train will stop at Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, and Aligarh railway stations.
- Train No. 04004/04003 New Delhi-Mumbai Central New Delhi Reserved Superfast Express Special Train will depart Prayagraj on Sunday at 10:20 pm and depart New Delhi on Monday at 2:00 pm. This train has stoppages at Mathura, Kota, Nagd, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat and Borivali railway stations.
- Train No. 04462 and 04461 New Delhi-Howrah special train will depart New Delhi on Sunday at 6:15 pm and from Howrah Junction, it will depart at 1:30 am on Tuesday. This train has been given stoppages at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Bhabua, Sasaram, Gaya Junction, Asansol, Durgapur and other railway stations.
- Train Nos. 04206 and 04205 Varanasi-New Delhi Superfast Special trains will depart Varanasi on Sunday, at 2:50 PM and New Delhi, on Monday at 10:55 am. Stoppages will be provided at Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Bareilly Junction, Lucknow Junction, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad railway stations.
- Train No. 08760 and 08761 Durg Hazrat Nizamuddin Durg Express Special trains will depart Durg on Sunday at 10:45 am and Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on Monday at 12:30 pm. It will halt at Raipur, Uslapur, Anuppur, Umaria, Katni, Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Veerangna Laxmibai, Jhansi, and Agra Cantt.
- Train No. 02559 and 025560 Banaras-Anand Vihar Terminal special trains will depart Banaras on Sunday at 8:15 pm and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:20 pm on Monday. The trains will halt at Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj Junction, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad railway stations
