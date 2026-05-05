ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigenously Developed Weapons Bolstered Operation Sindoor's Success: Union Minister Seth

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday said the effectiveness of indigenously developed state-of-the-art weapons and systems has bolstered the success of Operation Sindoor and the determination of the defence forces.

Addressing the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, he described MSMEs as the backbone of the Indian economy and startups as the brand ambassadors of the country. "Our startups and MSMEs are the driving force for future growth and will play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. They are the Vishwakarmas of our age," he said.

The three-day North Tech Symposium 2026 has been organised by the Indian Army's Northern & Central Commands and SIDM with the theme 'Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge'. The event features 284 stalls by private defence manufacturers, showcasing cutting-edge defence technology.

Seth lauded the defence forces for dismantling the nefarious designs of India's adversaries by eliminating terror hideouts during Operation Sindoor. "The effective use of 'Made-in-India' equipment is testimony to the resolve of the entire nation — the government, DPSUs & the private sector, especially innovators, startups & MSMEs — to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence," he added.

Seath asserted that the record defence production and exports figures are testament to the emergence of 'New India', which believes in strengthening its own capabilities to safeguard national interests.

"This New India does not cast an evil eye on anyone, nor does it look the other way if someone tries to threaten its sovereignty," he added.