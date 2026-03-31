ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigenous Bio-Bitumen Technology To Turn Farm Residue Into Sustainable Roads, Says Experts

New Delhi: Indigenously developed bio-bitumen, derived from agricultural residues, is emerging as a promising solution to the long-standing challenge faced by farmers in clearing their fields quickly while also addressing the severe air pollution that has consistently troubled northern India for years. Traditionally, the urgent need to prepare land for the next crop cycle has led many farmers to burn stubble, contributing significantly to seasonal smog.

Now, an innovative approach is quietly transforming this narrative, from waste to wealth, by converting stubble and other crop residues into bio-bitumen for road construction; what was once an environmental hazard is becoming a valuable resource. This development not only helps reduce air pollution but also provides farmers with an opportunity to generate additional income while promoting sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure.

From now on, instead of setting fire to leftover stubble, farmers can supply it to industries where it is processed into a sustainable alternative to traditional road-building materials, according to the government and observers.

This technology is likely to reduce dependence on crude oil by using agricultural residue for road construction. Presently, according to government data, about 60 crore tonnes of stubble are produced every year, but using it in road construction will also deal with the air pollution issue.

If implemented, the impact is threefold:

First, it will help farmers to easily manage stubble

Second, reduce air pollution

Third, it will increase farmers’ income by selling it.

“It (Bio-Bitumen) offers a promising way to cut down air pollution caused by residue burning. Economically, it provides farmers with an additional stream of income, turning agricultural waste into a marketable commodity,” Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, in an event titled “Bio-Bitumen from Lignocellulosic Biomass – From Farm Residue to Roads” in New Delhi.

Bio-bitumen represents more than just a technological advancement; it is a step toward a circular economy where waste is repurposed, farmers are empowered, and the environment is protected. By connecting rural challenges with innovative solutions, this initiative paves the way, quite literally, for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which organised the event, said it is offering a "Technology Transfer for its innovative technology Bio-Bitumen from Lignocellulosic Biomass-From Farm Residue to Roads" for large-scale industry adoption. The technology transfer pertains to the bio-bitumen production process developed by CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP).

Speaking on the use of stubble for developing roads, Chouhan described the development of bio-bitumen technology as a “historic and transformative step” that connects agriculture with infrastructure and innovation. He added that the adoption of bio-bitumen aligns strongly with India’s climate commitments, Net Zero targets, and flagship initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, the National Bio-Energy Mission, and circular economy frameworks. The use of farm residue for high-value infrastructure applications also offers additional income opportunities for farmers while reducing stubble burning and environmental pollution.