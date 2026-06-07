ETV Bharat / bharat

Indicators Cited As 'Missing' Being Monitored Through National Surveys, Databases: Govt Sources

New Delhi: Union health ministry sources said that indicators that are said to have been "omitted" in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 Fact Sheets are being monitored through dedicated national surveys and administrative databases, and therefore were not duplicated in the preliminary release.

They were responding to criticism by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who questioned the exclusion of certain key health and nutrition indicators from the recently released NFHS-6 Fact Sheets and alleged that the data reflected shortcomings in the government's healthcare and nutrition policies.

Senior officials in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the fact sheets represent only the first stage of dissemination and cover 101 major indicators intended to provide a concise snapshot of India's most critical health and demographic trends.

"The fact sheets are the first stage of dissemination. The detailed national report will provide a much broader picture," they said. It will be released subsequently with a much wider range of indicators, detailed analyses and methodological documentation, they added.

Responding to concerns over the absence of some indicators, officials said the objective was to improve coherence across India's expanding statistical ecosystem. "The objective is to ensure that each indicator is reported through the most appropriate and authoritative source, reducing duplication and improving overall data coherence," an official source said.

Officials noted that several indicators cited as missing from the fact sheets are already being monitored through dedicated national systems. Sanitation and clean cooking fuel coverage, for instance, are tracked through specialised surveys and administrative platforms such as Swachh Survekshan Grameen and surveys conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, making duplication within the fact sheets unnecessary they said.

Similarly, key statistics relating to mortality, birth registration and population characteristics continue to be generated through established systems such as the Sample Registration System (SRS), Civil Registration System (CRS) and Census framework, which remain the country's designated sources for these indicators.

Officials also addressed questions regarding the absence of anaemia estimates in the fact sheets. They explained that haemoglobin testing was not undertaken in NFHS-6 due to concerns surrounding the capillary blood sampling methodology used in previous rounds.

Instead, anaemia prevalence estimates will be derived from the Indian Council of Medical Research's Diet and Biomarkers Survey, which employs gold-standard venous blood sampling methods to improve accuracy and reliability. According to officials, the decision reflects an effort to strengthen the quality of health data rather than reduce the survey's scope.