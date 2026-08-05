ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Warming Puzzle: Is A Cleaner Sky Revealing More Heat?

While reducing air pollution remains essential for public health, researchers say the decline of certain aerosols tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere may be exposing part of the warming caused by greenhouse gases. However, they caution that cleaner air is not the cause of India's heatwaves. India Battles Heat and Air Pollution Together The debate comes at a time when India is facing the twin challenge of worsening climate change and air pollution. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported an increase in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in recent years, prompting the Centre and several states to strengthen Heat Action Plans, improve early warning systems and prepare hospitals for heat-related illnesses. At the same time, the government continues to implement the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve air quality across 131 non-attainment cities. What is Aerosol Demasking? Environmentalist Rajesh Paul explains that aerosols are tiny particles released from sources such as industries, vehicles, biomass burning and dust. Some of these particles reflect sunlight back into space, producing a temporary cooling effect. As emissions of these reflective aerosols decline because of pollution-control measures, more sunlight reaches the Earth's surface, making part of the warming already caused by greenhouse gases more visible. He says this phenomenon, known as aerosol demasking should not be confused with the cause of climate change, as greenhouse gases remain the primary driver of long-term global warming.

Hyderabad : As India experiences rising temperatures, frequent heatwaves and increasingly erratic weather. Scientists are examining an unusual question: could cleaner skies be revealing some of the warming that air pollution once masked?

File photo of a woman covering her head with a scarf to shield herself from the scorching heat in New Delhi (IANS)

File photo of local children diving into a pond to beat the heat in Suri, Birbhum district, West Bengal (IANS)

File photo of a farmer driving a buffalo cart laden with freshly harvested pearl millet as two women shield themselves from the scorching heat with an umbrella while travelling through Bumheta in Ghaziabad (IANS)

The concept gained scientific attention after a 2023 study published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science. Using the sharp reduction in emissions during the COVID-19 lockdown as a natural experiment, researchers found a significant decline in aerosol pollution across South Asia. The study reported nearly a 7 per cent increase in surface-reaching solar radiation over the northern Indian Ocean, suggesting that reduced aerosol concentrations allowed more sunlight to reach the Earth's surface, partially exposing warming that had previously been masked.However, India's climate system is far more complex than a single scientific explanation. A 2026 study published in Scientific Reports examined the relationship between atmospheric aerosols and maximum surface temperatures across India and found that the impact varies significantly across regions and seasons. The study observed cooling effects during winter and post-monsoon months in several regions, while a warming influence was seen during the pre-monsoon season.Environmentalist Husain Hismi says aerosols cannot explain India's heat extremes on their own. According to him, different aerosols behave differently while some reflect sunlight and cool the surface, others, such as black carbon, absorb heat and contribute to warming. He adds that greenhouse gases, urbanisation, land-use changes, cloud interactions, soil moisture and natural climate variability together influence the intensity of heatwaves and changing weather patterns.Scientists also say aerosols may influence cloud formation, rainfall distribution and the Indian monsoon, although these interactions remain an active area of research. Understanding these links is particularly important for India, where agriculture, water security and livelihoods depend heavily on seasonal rainfall.The issue has important policy implications. While studies suggest that reducing aerosol pollution may temporarily reveal some hidden warming, experts stress that this should never be interpreted as an argument against cleaner air. Air pollution continues to pose a serious public health risk, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases across the country. Through the National Clean Air Programme, the government is working to reduce particulate pollution, while the IMD has strengthened heatwave forecasting and the Ministry of Health has issued the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses to improve preparedness during extreme heat events.

For millions of Indians, the science is already reflected in daily life. Farmers are coping with shifting rainfall patterns and crop failure. Outdoors workers face longer exposure to dangerous heat and states with higher humidity suffering from headache and sleep disturbance.



As scientists continue to study the role of aerosols, one message remains clear: India's response cannot be a choice between clean air and climate action. The country must continue reducing air pollution while accelerating cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening climate adaptation measures to prepare communities for a warmer future.