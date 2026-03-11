ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Tourism Jobs In Danger As West Asia Conflict Reduces Visitors

Representational Image | Tourists carrying eggs and freshly-bought essentials walk along a pavement in Leh on September 27, 2025. ( File/AFP )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: As the West Asia conflict disrupts global travel markets, a job crisis is looming over India’s hotel and tourism industry, affecting everyone from top-level executives and managers to taxi drivers and cleaning staff.

The stakeholders are increasingly worried about their livelihoods as operational costs rise and tourist footfall declines.

“Ongoing conflict has created uncertainty among international and domestic travellers who are currently avoiding going on tour, following which they are either holding the plan or cancelling their trips due to unpredictable conditions,” they said.

As a result, hotels, resorts, tour operators, and local businesses are witnessing a noticeable drop in bookings and visitor numbers.

According to the industry experts, the effects of the slowdown are visible in the employment sector, as many hotels and tourism companies have begun to freeze new hiring, adopting a wait-and-watch approach until travel demand improves.

Tourists visit the Taj Mahal at sunrise in Agra on October 18, 2025. (AFP)

“Recruitment drives have slowed down, and several businesses are focusing on managing existing staff rather than expanding their workforce,” they said.

Reason for job uncertainty

In India, the tourism and hotel industry is one of the largest sources of employment, providing 6-7 million jobs both directly and indirectly across the country.

From tour operators, travel agents, and cab drivers to hotel managers, restaurant staff, and small local vendors, a wide range of livelihoods depend on the smooth functioning of this sector.

However, a decline in tourist footfall has begun to affect the industry’s economic stability. Low tourist footfalls mean less revenue, which forces the businesses to cut costs and, in some cases, minimise workforce to cover up normal operation losses.

This time, the situation has become more uncertain due to the ongoing conflict, which has developed anxiety among travellers, increased travel costs, and disrupted tourism patterns globally.

If the situation continues for several more months, experts fear it could deepen the challenges already faced by the sector, as it will stop new recruitment, which is likely to impact the jobs of existing employees.

The ongoing situation has already created concerns of hiked prices and shortages of LPG, a crucial fuel used in hotel kitchens and restaurants, and cancellation and hikes in flight fares, which have made air travel more expensive due to higher aviation fuel prices and airspace restrictions in the Middle East.