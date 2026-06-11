India's Textile Industry Nears $190 Billion, Eyes $350 Billion Target by 2030
The textile sector, now exporting to 191 countries, is expected to create nearly 2 crore new jobs over the next three years, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India's textile industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, reaching nearly $190 billion in 2025-26, with the government now aiming to expand it to $350 billion by 2030. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the sector has become one of the country's strongest employment and manufacturing engines.
Addressing media in New Delhi, Singh said the domestic textile market has more than doubled, rising from around Rs 8.5 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 16 lakh crore. He noted that the textile and apparel sector currently provides direct jobs to more than 5.3 crore people and is expected to create nearly 2 crore additional employment opportunities in the coming years.
The minister credited the growth to a series of government initiatives aimed at strengthening the entire textile value chain, from farmers and weavers to manufacturers and exporters. Over the past year alone, India has experienced record levels of foreign direct investment and job creation thanks to the launch of the PM MITRA Parks, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programmes, and National Technical Textiles mission, which have also resulted in improved technology and increased exports.
To further support the development of cotton growers in India and to ensure that there is enough cotton available as a raw material for textile manufacturing, the Government of India created the Cotton Productivity mission and reduced import duties on cotton from other countries; in addition, export promotion schemes and the development of an expanded network of Free Trade Agreements with various countries have helped to provide new opportunities for Indian textiles to enter new markets around the world.
Technical textiles, which is proving to be one of the major success stories related to the growth of the Indian textile industry, has grown from approximately $6 million in revenue to over $25 million in revenue in the last few years. The Minister referred to the recent growth in silk production compared to previous years, as well as the corresponding decline in the amount of silk imported into India during the last few years.
The fact that Singh said Indian textiles are exported to 191 countries clearly demonstrates how much of an international presence that the Indian textile industry has already established. The Government of India remains committed to doubling the size of the textile industry by 2047 through the attainment of the Government's goal of making India a "developed nation" by 2047, Singh said.
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