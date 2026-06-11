ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Textile Industry Nears $190 Billion, Eyes $350 Billion Target by 2030

New Delhi: India's textile industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, reaching nearly $190 billion in 2025-26, with the government now aiming to expand it to $350 billion by 2030. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the sector has become one of the country's strongest employment and manufacturing engines.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Singh said the domestic textile market has more than doubled, rising from around Rs 8.5 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 16 lakh crore. He noted that the textile and apparel sector currently provides direct jobs to more than 5.3 crore people and is expected to create nearly 2 crore additional employment opportunities in the coming years.

The minister credited the growth to a series of government initiatives aimed at strengthening the entire textile value chain, from farmers and weavers to manufacturers and exporters. Over the past year alone, India has experienced record levels of foreign direct investment and job creation thanks to the launch of the PM MITRA Parks, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programmes, and National Technical Textiles mission, which have also resulted in improved technology and increased exports.