India's Space Push: NSIL Lines Up Big Rocket Production, New Satellites and GSaaS Model for Global Market

New Delhi: India’s space-commercialisation drive is set for a major leap, with New Space India Limited (NSIL, a fully owned Government of India company) drawing up an aggressive pipeline of rockets, satellites and new-age services that could position the country as a global launch and satcom hub over the next four years.

Senior NSIL officials said the roadmap marks “the most industrialised phase of India’s space programme”, with private sector participation expanding from components to full-vehicle production and service delivery.

Industry to Build Over 60 LVM3 Rockets

NSIL is preparing to realise more than 60 LVM3 heavy-lift vehicles entirely through Indian industry over the coming years. The move is expected to dramatically scale up India’s launch capacity for deep-space missions and big-ticket commercial payloads.

“LVM3 will no longer be an occasional mission vehicle. We want a steady production line, and industry is now mature enough to deliver that,” a senior NSIL official told ETV Bharat.

15 SSLVs in 3 Years for the Small-Satellite Boom

To tap the surging global small-satellite market, NSIL plans to produce 15 SSLV rockets in three years.

“SSLV was designed for fast turnaround, and we want to make it the go-to launcher for customers seeking quick, dedicated missions,” the official said.

Industry-Made PSLVs Set for Launch (N1 to N5)

For the first time in India’s history, an entire batch of PSLVs, PSLV-N1 to PSLV-N5, will be produced by industry and launched under NSIL.

This marks a decisive shift in India’s most trusted launch system from ISRO-led builds to full industrial realisation. “PSLV is our most commercially successful vehicle. Handing over full production to industry is a milestone for India’s space ecosystem,” an NSIL executive added.