India's Space Push: NSIL Lines Up Big Rocket Production, New Satellites and GSaaS Model for Global Market
NSIL plans a major expansion with industry-built rockets, GSAT-N3’s 2026 launch, boosted satcom capacity, and a new GSaaS model to accelerate India’s space growth.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s space-commercialisation drive is set for a major leap, with New Space India Limited (NSIL, a fully owned Government of India company) drawing up an aggressive pipeline of rockets, satellites and new-age services that could position the country as a global launch and satcom hub over the next four years.
Senior NSIL officials said the roadmap marks “the most industrialised phase of India’s space programme”, with private sector participation expanding from components to full-vehicle production and service delivery.
Industry to Build Over 60 LVM3 Rockets
NSIL is preparing to realise more than 60 LVM3 heavy-lift vehicles entirely through Indian industry over the coming years. The move is expected to dramatically scale up India’s launch capacity for deep-space missions and big-ticket commercial payloads.
“LVM3 will no longer be an occasional mission vehicle. We want a steady production line, and industry is now mature enough to deliver that,” a senior NSIL official told ETV Bharat.
15 SSLVs in 3 Years for the Small-Satellite Boom
To tap the surging global small-satellite market, NSIL plans to produce 15 SSLV rockets in three years.
“SSLV was designed for fast turnaround, and we want to make it the go-to launcher for customers seeking quick, dedicated missions,” the official said.
Industry-Made PSLVs Set for Launch (N1 to N5)
For the first time in India’s history, an entire batch of PSLVs, PSLV-N1 to PSLV-N5, will be produced by industry and launched under NSIL.
This marks a decisive shift in India’s most trusted launch system from ISRO-led builds to full industrial realisation. “PSLV is our most commercially successful vehicle. Handing over full production to industry is a milestone for India’s space ecosystem,” an NSIL executive added.
GSAT-N3 Launch Slated for Q1 2026
NSIL confirmed that GSAT-N3, a major communication satellite, is scheduled for launch by early 2026.
It is expected to boost national broadband, mobility and aviation connectivity, supporting both civilian and strategic communication needs.
150 Gbps of New HTS Capacity Planned
Over the next four years, NSIL aims to add:
60 × 36 MHz of bent-pipe satellite capacity, and 150 Gbps of High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capacity
This will strengthen India’s satellite broadband footprint and offer competitive commercial services in Asia and beyond.
“Demand for satellite internet and mobility services is skyrocketing. India must not just meet domestic needs but compete globally , and we are building that capacity now,” an NSIL official said.
NSIL to Roll Out GSaaS (Ground Segment-as-a-Service)
In a key commercial shift, NSIL will adopt a GSaaS model, offering ground infrastructure, telemetry, tracking, control and mission management on a service basis.
