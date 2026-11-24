India's Space Economy To Reach $40-45 Billion In Less Than A Decade: Jitendra Singh
He urged domestic private companies to increase investments and called on industry leaders to facilitate greater foreign investment in the sector.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
New Delhi: India's space economy, currently valued at nearly $9 billion, is expected to grow to $40-45 billion in less than a decade, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. He also spoke about the expanding use of space technology across sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, education, communication, railways and defence.
Addressing the second day of the fifth India International Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) here, Singh said space technology was being deployed on Earth to extend its applications beyond rocket launches and satellite missions.
"More than the amount of space technology being deployed in space, much more is being deployed on the surface of the Earth," the minister said, pointing to its growing role in public services, infrastructure planning, and governance.
Speaking about the transformation of India's space sector after the opening up of the industry to private players, Singh said policy reforms had helped unlock the country's technological talent and entrepreneurial potential.
Recalling the initial scepticism surrounding private-sector participation, he said India had moved from having only a handful of space startups to nearly 400-500 companies operating in the sector.
He credited the establishment of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), followed by the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the opening up of the sector to private participation.
Referring to companies like Skyroot and Agnikul, Singh said developments in launch vehicles, rocket engines, advanced propulsion systems, Earth observation and satellite imaging are indicators of India's growing technological capabilities.
He urged domestic private companies to increase investments and called on industry leaders to facilitate greater foreign investment in the sector.
The minister also said that the government initiatives are to strengthen research and innovation, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.
He spoke about the economic benefits of space technology beyond commercial space activities.
He said satellite-based applications were helping improve infrastructure planning, reduce project delays, minimise wastage and prevent leakages.
The minister said the perceived lack of demand for the space industry was largely due to inadequate awareness about its applications. He stressed the need for better coordination among ministries and government departments to expand the use of space-based solutions in governance and public service delivery.
On technological sovereignty and international cooperation, Singh said the two were not contradictory. He said there is a need to strengthen indigenous capabilities while remaining open to mutually beneficial international partnerships.
He also spoke about India's progress under the National Quantum Mission, launched in 2023 with an eight-year mandate. According to Singh, India had achieved 1,000 kilometres of secure quantum communication within three years, against the original target of 2,000 kilometres over eight years.
The minister further urged industry leaders to direct a greater share of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding towards scientific research and development, describing investment in research as a contribution to society.
ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space V Narayanan said around 440 startups were currently operating in India's space sector.
"Whenever a launch vehicle lifts off or we place a satellite, 70 to 80 per cent of the budget is pumped into the Indian industry. Without the support of Indian industry, we would not have reached the present level," Narayanan said.
He said India planned to launch three more navigation satellites over the next one-and-a-half years to establish its regional navigation constellation. He added that the country should eventually work towards developing a global navigation system.
Narayanan also spoke about the growing importance of satellites and other space assets for national security. He stressed the need to strengthen domestic research and development capabilities, particularly in areas like optics, and reduce dependence on imports.
Astronaut-designate Group Captain Angad Pratap told ETV Bharat that scientists had already completed several tests as part of preparations for the Gaganyaan mission.
He said teams of scientists from different ISRO centres had been working in Bengaluru for several months on the G1 mission, with concentrated efforts underway to meet the prescribed timelines.
Pratap said only a few critical steps are remaining, although certain observations could emerge closer to the launch. ISRO was addressing these requirements before proceeding with the mission.
IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said the next phase of India's space-sector reforms should focus on generating demand, attracting investments and simplifying procedures for industry players.
He said the first phase of reforms had established an institutional framework for private-sector participation, but sustained demand was now necessary to support the capacities being developed by companies.
Goenka said that the space industry required long-term investments and patient capital because of its extended development cycles. He said investors should not expect returns within six to nine months.
He also pointed to growing interest among central and state government departments in adopting space-based applications for governance.
Meanwhile, Luxembourg Ambassador to India Christian Biever called for stronger international cooperation, which can create opportunities for India and Luxembourg in satellite communication, Earth observation, research and space resources.
He said India's scientific and engineering capabilities and Luxembourg's experience in satellite communication and regulatory frameworks offered complementary strengths for collaboration.
Maj Gen Brian A Denaro, Commander of US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, spoke about the growing importance of space in global economic and security systems. He cited its applications in navigation, agricultural logistics, disaster early warnings, financial transactions and maritime surveillance.
Denaro said international cooperation would be important in addressing shared security challenges while respecting India's strategic autonomy. He also stressed the need for faster and more flexible development processes in the space sector.
AVM Manu Midha, Director General of the Defence Space Agency, said building an indigenous space industrial base was essential for India's strategic autonomy and national security.
He spoke about the contribution of private companies and startups in developing satellite systems, space situational awareness sensors, high-resolution electro-optics and secure communication technologies.
Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retired), Director General of ISpA, said India's private space industry had made progress in launch vehicles, satellite constellations, space situational awareness and in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing. He emphasised the importance of patient and informed investments to support the industry's long development cycles.
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