ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Space Economy To Reach $40-45 Billion In Less Than A Decade: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Jitendra Singh speaking at the fifth India International Space Conclave in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India's space economy, currently valued at nearly $9 billion, is expected to grow to $40-45 billion in less than a decade, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. He also spoke about the expanding use of space technology across sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, education, communication, railways and defence.

Addressing the second day of the fifth India International Space Conclave, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) here, Singh said space technology was being deployed on Earth to extend its applications beyond rocket launches and satellite missions.

India's Space Economy To Reach $40-45 Billion In Less Than A Decade: Jitendra Singh (ETV Bharat)

"More than the amount of space technology being deployed in space, much more is being deployed on the surface of the Earth," the minister said, pointing to its growing role in public services, infrastructure planning, and governance.

Speaking about the transformation of India's space sector after the opening up of the industry to private players, Singh said policy reforms had helped unlock the country's technological talent and entrepreneurial potential.

Recalling the initial scepticism surrounding private-sector participation, he said India had moved from having only a handful of space startups to nearly 400-500 companies operating in the sector.

He credited the establishment of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), followed by the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the opening up of the sector to private participation.

Referring to companies like Skyroot and Agnikul, Singh said developments in launch vehicles, rocket engines, advanced propulsion systems, Earth observation and satellite imaging are indicators of India's growing technological capabilities.

He urged domestic private companies to increase investments and called on industry leaders to facilitate greater foreign investment in the sector.

The minister also said that the government initiatives are to strengthen research and innovation, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

He spoke about the economic benefits of space technology beyond commercial space activities.

He said satellite-based applications were helping improve infrastructure planning, reduce project delays, minimise wastage and prevent leakages.

India's Space Economy To Reach $40-45 Billion In Less Than A Decade: Jitendra Singh (ETV Bharat)

The minister said the perceived lack of demand for the space industry was largely due to inadequate awareness about its applications. He stressed the need for better coordination among ministries and government departments to expand the use of space-based solutions in governance and public service delivery.

On technological sovereignty and international cooperation, Singh said the two were not contradictory. He said there is a need to strengthen indigenous capabilities while remaining open to mutually beneficial international partnerships.

He also spoke about India's progress under the National Quantum Mission, launched in 2023 with an eight-year mandate. According to Singh, India had achieved 1,000 kilometres of secure quantum communication within three years, against the original target of 2,000 kilometres over eight years.

The minister further urged industry leaders to direct a greater share of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding towards scientific research and development, describing investment in research as a contribution to society.

ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space V Narayanan said around 440 startups were currently operating in India's space sector.

"Whenever a launch vehicle lifts off or we place a satellite, 70 to 80 per cent of the budget is pumped into the Indian industry. Without the support of Indian industry, we would not have reached the present level," Narayanan said.

He said India planned to launch three more navigation satellites over the next one-and-a-half years to establish its regional navigation constellation. He added that the country should eventually work towards developing a global navigation system.