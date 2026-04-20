ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Shipping Authority Moves To Prevent Plastic Pellet Disasters At Sea

With India a top importer, authorities now require stricter pellet handling to prevent leaks that threaten fisheries, wildlife and coastal livelihoods. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Flagging the growing environmental risks posed by the maritime transport of plastic pellets, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has asked all port authorities and multi-modal transport operators carrying plastic pellets to implement stricter handling, packaging, and stowage requirements for such cargo in Indian waters.

The move comes against the backdrop of recent incidents where containers carrying plastic pellets were lost overboard, leading to widespread contamination along stretches of the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coastlines. Containers carrying plastic pellets, commonly known as nurdles, were lost at sea, leading to widespread contamination of beaches and coastal ecosystems.

In a recent circular, a copy of which is in the possession of ETV Bharat, the DG Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways underscored that the safety of ships, cargo, and the protection of the marine environment remain paramount, particularly in light of increasing concerns over plastic pollution from maritime activities.

The directive aligns with global standards set by the International Maritime Organization, which has been pushing for stricter controls on plastic waste at sea.

What Are Plastic Pellets (Nurdles)

Plastic pellets are the raw material used in manufacturing plastic products, but when spilt into the ocean, they pose a significant and long-lasting threat to marine life.

According to the DGS, recent incidents along the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw these tiny pellets washing ashore in large quantities, even spreading to neighbouring waters near Sri Lanka.

“Cleanup efforts in such cases have proven extremely difficult, often requiring extensive manual labour involving local authorities, volunteers and multiple government agencies,” the DG Shipping said.

Plastic pellets, typically 2-5 mm in size, serve as the raw material for the manufacture of almost all plastic products. These microplastics are often spilt during transport, leading to significant marine pollution and hazards for wildlife, which mistake them for food.

India Is A Major Importer Of Plastic Pellets

India is a major importer of plastic pellets and raw materials with a market value of approximately $8 billion. India imports plastic pellets mainly from Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the USA, China and South Korea. Demand is driven by industries such as injection moulding, packaging, and reprocessed plastics.

The shipping regulator noted that once released into the marine environment, these pellets are nearly impossible to fully recover. Over time, they break down into microplastics, entering the marine food chain and posing risks to biodiversity, fisheries and coastal livelihoods.

The DGS circular draws on global maritime safety frameworks, including provisions of the International Maritime Organization. Existing conventions, such as the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea and the MARPOL Convention, already lay down safety and pollution-prevention norms.

However, the growing scale of plastic pellet pollution has prompted additional recommendations at the international level, particularly through the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee.