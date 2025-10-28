ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Services Sector Adds 40 Million Jobs in Six Years, But Informality And Gender Gaps Persist: NITI Aayog Report

High-value industries such as IT, financial services, and professional consulting account for much of the sector’s growth, but employ only about 25 million people. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: According to two new reports released by NITI Aayog on Monday, India's services sector continues to be the engine of growth for the economy, accounting for more than 55% of the country's Gross Value Added (GVA) and employing nearly 188 million people or approximately 30% of the country's workforce.

The reports titled "India's Services Sector: Insights from GVA Trends and State-Level Dynamics" and "India's Services Sector: Insights from Employment Trends and State-Level Dynamics" provide the most comprehensive account of how India's largest engine of growth has evolved in the past 12 years, between 2011-12 and 2023-24, and where it must head next.

An Expanding Jobs Engine

The reports demonstrate that the services sector has produced an additional 40 million jobs in the last six years, elevating its share of overall employment from 26.9% in 2011-12 to 29.7% in 2023-24. Job elasticity, the degree to which economic growth is translatable to jobs, has improved dramatically, increasing from 0.35 before COVID-19 to 0.63 after, indicating that the expansion of India's services sector post-COVID is translating into jobs at a higher rate on the output.

"The improvement in job elasticity demonstrates that India's services sector is evolving to be more inclusive and employment-engaged,” said a senior NITI Aayog official. “We are seeing strong linkages between GDP growth and job generation, especially in modern services like finance, IT, and digital solutions.”

A Dual-Speed Sector

Despite this progress, the report underscores a widening divide between modern and traditional services. High-value industries such as IT, financial services, and professional consulting account for much of the sector’s growth, but employ only about 25 million people. Meanwhile, traditional areas, trade, retail, transport, and hospitality, continue to provide jobs to over 155 million workers, often under informal and low-paying conditions.

The quality of employment remains a key concern. A large share of workers lack formal contracts, stable income, or access to social security. “Informality in the services sector is both a challenge and an opportunity, a challenge because it limits productivity and welfare, and an opportunity because formalisation can create millions of new stable jobs,” the report notes.

Regional And Gender Gaps

The reports reveal sharp regional and gender inequalities in the structure of service sector employment. Southern and western states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat lead in high-value services linked to global markets, while smaller states rely more on education, healthcare, and public administration. Gender disparities are also striking. Women remain underrepresented and underpaid in services. In rural areas, women earn less than half of male incomes, while in urban areas, they earn about 84% of what men make. The report calls for targeted skilling and safety-net programmes to raise women’s participation and earnings, particularly in sunrise sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and digital services.

Focus On State-Level Strategies