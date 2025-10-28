India’s Services Sector Adds 40 Million Jobs in Six Years, But Informality And Gender Gaps Persist: NITI Aayog Report
The share of the services sector in overall employment increased from 26.9% in 2011-12 to 29.7% in 2023-24.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: According to two new reports released by NITI Aayog on Monday, India's services sector continues to be the engine of growth for the economy, accounting for more than 55% of the country's Gross Value Added (GVA) and employing nearly 188 million people or approximately 30% of the country's workforce.
The reports titled "India's Services Sector: Insights from GVA Trends and State-Level Dynamics" and "India's Services Sector: Insights from Employment Trends and State-Level Dynamics" provide the most comprehensive account of how India's largest engine of growth has evolved in the past 12 years, between 2011-12 and 2023-24, and where it must head next.
An Expanding Jobs Engine
The reports demonstrate that the services sector has produced an additional 40 million jobs in the last six years, elevating its share of overall employment from 26.9% in 2011-12 to 29.7% in 2023-24. Job elasticity, the degree to which economic growth is translatable to jobs, has improved dramatically, increasing from 0.35 before COVID-19 to 0.63 after, indicating that the expansion of India's services sector post-COVID is translating into jobs at a higher rate on the output.
"The improvement in job elasticity demonstrates that India's services sector is evolving to be more inclusive and employment-engaged,” said a senior NITI Aayog official. “We are seeing strong linkages between GDP growth and job generation, especially in modern services like finance, IT, and digital solutions.”
A Dual-Speed Sector
Despite this progress, the report underscores a widening divide between modern and traditional services. High-value industries such as IT, financial services, and professional consulting account for much of the sector’s growth, but employ only about 25 million people. Meanwhile, traditional areas, trade, retail, transport, and hospitality, continue to provide jobs to over 155 million workers, often under informal and low-paying conditions.
The quality of employment remains a key concern. A large share of workers lack formal contracts, stable income, or access to social security. “Informality in the services sector is both a challenge and an opportunity, a challenge because it limits productivity and welfare, and an opportunity because formalisation can create millions of new stable jobs,” the report notes.
Regional And Gender Gaps
The reports reveal sharp regional and gender inequalities in the structure of service sector employment. Southern and western states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat lead in high-value services linked to global markets, while smaller states rely more on education, healthcare, and public administration. Gender disparities are also striking. Women remain underrepresented and underpaid in services. In rural areas, women earn less than half of male incomes, while in urban areas, they earn about 84% of what men make. The report calls for targeted skilling and safety-net programmes to raise women’s participation and earnings, particularly in sunrise sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and digital services.
Focus On State-Level Strategies
To bridge these divides, NITI Aayog recommends a differentiated state strategy, aligned with each region’s comparative strengths. For example, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu can expand electronics and logistics services, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh could focus on eco-tourism and education services.
“State-level tailoring of policy is critical to ensure balanced and broad-based service sector growth,” the report says, adding that service clusters should be promoted outside major metros through better infrastructure, connectivity, and digital access.
Integration With Manufacturing
Another major recommendation is to integrate services with manufacturing to raise productivity and create more resilient value chains. For instance, embedding logistics, design, and financial services more deeply into industrial ecosystems could significantly boost competitiveness and exports.
The reports also urge policymakers to expand formal employment by extending social protection to gig and platform workers, many of whom now form the backbone of India’s urban service economy.
A Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
According to NITI Aayog, these findings will feed into the government’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” roadmap, India’s long-term vision for becoming a developed economy. The think tank said the new data-driven insights will guide state governments and ministries in developing targeted interventions to strengthen service-led growth.
“India’s services sector is not just an economic engine, it’s a foundation for inclusive development,” the report notes. “As we move toward 2047, the focus must be on creating better jobs, improving work conditions, and ensuring fair wages and opportunities for women and youth.”
Global Context
Despite rapid growth, India’s services employment share of 30% remains well below the global average of around 50%. Economists say this suggests India is still in the midst of its structural transformation, with the potential for services to absorb many more workers as the economy formalises and urbanises.
“India’s services sector has the depth and diversity to drive the next phase of economic expansion,” said an official familiar with the study. “But the transition from informal to formal, and from low-value to high-value jobs, must accelerate to sustain inclusive growth.”
The report concludes on an optimistic but cautionary note, “The next decade of service sector growth must not only be about faster expansion, it must be about fairer and fuller participation.”