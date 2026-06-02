India's Seafood Exports Hit Record High Despite Global Crises; Shrimp Continues To Dominate Overseas Market
India exported 7,92,647 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp valued at ₹49,037.93 crore, registering an 8.64% growth in USD terms and 13.16% growth in Rupee value.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Ernakulam: India's seafood export sector has recorded its highest-ever performance despite global economic uncertainties and the West Asia conflict, with marine product exports touching an all-time high of $8.46 billion (approximately ₹73,890.46 crore) during the 2025-26 fiscal.
According to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the country exported 19,72,018 metric tonnes of seafood during the period - the highest volume and value in India's seafood export history.
MPEDA chairman P Jawahar, while announcing the figures here the other day, said frozen shrimp continued to remain the backbone of India's seafood exports, accounting for 40.19% of the total export volume and 66.52% of total export earnings. India exported 7,92,647 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp valued at $5,624.48 million (₹49,037.93 crore), registering an 8.64% growth in USD terms and 13.16% growth in Rupee value.
The USA remained the largest market in terms of export value, importing 2,79,193 metric tonnes of Indian marine products worth $2,328.74 million (₹20,263.27 crore). However, exports to the US recorded a decline of 19.51% in volume and 14.22% in USD value compared to previous years. Frozen shrimp constituted over 93% of India's seafood exports to the American market.
China emerges biggest market
China emerged as India's biggest market by export volume, importing 4,90,369 metric tonnes valued at $1,611.32 million. Other major markets included the European Union with imports worth $1,592.09 million, Southeast Asia with $1,348.97 million, Japan with $452.91 million and the Middle East with $283 million.
Among other marine products, frozen fish exports generated ₹5,658.37 crore, while dried seafood products witnessed the sharpest growth, surging 78.05% in value to ₹5,079.09 crore. India also earned ₹4,493.80 crore from frozen squid exports, while cuttlefish exports rose significantly in both volume and value.
MPEDA director Dr M K Ram Mohan told ETV Bharat that India's seafood industry achieved nearly 14% growth by successfully diversifying export destinations and leveraging new Free Trade Agreements (FTA) despite global challenges.
Andhra Continues To Lead
He added that India exported seafood to 125 countries during the financial year, though exports to West Asian markets were affected by ongoing regional conflicts. Andhra Pradesh continued to lead among Indian states in seafood exports, while Kerala has significant potential to expand further through value-added seafood products. MPEDA has now set a target of achieving 12% additional growth in seafood exports during the current financial year.
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