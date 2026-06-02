ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Seafood Exports Hit Record High Despite Global Crises; Shrimp Continues To Dominate Overseas Market

Ernakulam: India's seafood export sector has recorded its highest-ever performance despite global economic uncertainties and the West Asia conflict, with marine product exports touching an all-time high of $8.46 billion (approximately ₹73,890.46 crore) during the 2025-26 fiscal.

According to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the country exported 19,72,018 metric tonnes of seafood during the period - the highest volume and value in India's seafood export history.

MPEDA chairman P Jawahar, while announcing the figures here the other day, said frozen shrimp continued to remain the backbone of India's seafood exports, accounting for 40.19% of the total export volume and 66.52% of total export earnings. India exported 7,92,647 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp valued at $5,624.48 million (₹49,037.93 crore), registering an 8.64% growth in USD terms and 13.16% growth in Rupee value.

MPEDA officials briefing the media (ETV Bharat)

The USA remained the largest market in terms of export value, importing 2,79,193 metric tonnes of Indian marine products worth $2,328.74 million (₹20,263.27 crore). However, exports to the US recorded a decline of 19.51% in volume and 14.22% in USD value compared to previous years. Frozen shrimp constituted over 93% of India's seafood exports to the American market.