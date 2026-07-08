ETV Bharat / bharat

India's School Education System Improves, Yet Retention Till Secondary Level Remains A Concern: UDISE+ Report

New Delhi: India's school education system has recorded improvements in teacher strength, dropout rates, digital infrastructure and student-teacher ratios, but a key challenge remains as only 51.9 per cent of students are retained till the secondary stage.

This came to fore at the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report released by the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday. While the secondary retention rate has improved from 47.2 per cent in 2024-25 to 51.9 per cent in 2025-26, the data suggests that nearly one out of every two students still does not continue schooling up to the secondary level, highlighting the gap that persists despite recent gains.

The report shows that the secondary Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) also improved from 68.5 per cent to 71.7 per cent, while the transition rate from middle to secondary school increased from 86.6 per cent to 88.3 per cent, indicating that more children are entering secondary education. However, retaining them through the stage continues to be a challenge.

The government highlighted improvements across several indicators. The number of teachers has increased by 8.3 per cent since 2022-23 to over 1.02 crore, while pupil-teacher ratios have improved across all stages, remaining well below the National Education Policy's recommended 30:1 ratio. Dropout rates also declined, with secondary dropout falling from 8.2 per cent to 7 per cent during the year.