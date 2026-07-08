India's School Education System Improves, Yet Retention Till Secondary Level Remains A Concern: UDISE+ Report
India added nearly 8 lakh teachers in three years, helping improve student-teacher ratios across all school levels, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: India's school education system has recorded improvements in teacher strength, dropout rates, digital infrastructure and student-teacher ratios, but a key challenge remains as only 51.9 per cent of students are retained till the secondary stage.
This came to fore at the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report released by the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday. While the secondary retention rate has improved from 47.2 per cent in 2024-25 to 51.9 per cent in 2025-26, the data suggests that nearly one out of every two students still does not continue schooling up to the secondary level, highlighting the gap that persists despite recent gains.
The report shows that the secondary Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) also improved from 68.5 per cent to 71.7 per cent, while the transition rate from middle to secondary school increased from 86.6 per cent to 88.3 per cent, indicating that more children are entering secondary education. However, retaining them through the stage continues to be a challenge.
The government highlighted improvements across several indicators. The number of teachers has increased by 8.3 per cent since 2022-23 to over 1.02 crore, while pupil-teacher ratios have improved across all stages, remaining well below the National Education Policy's recommended 30:1 ratio. Dropout rates also declined, with secondary dropout falling from 8.2 per cent to 7 per cent during the year.
The report also points towards better digital infrastructure in schools. Nearly 70 per cent of schools now have computers, up from 64.7 per cent a year ago, while internet connectivity has risen to 67.4 per cent. However, this also means that nearly one-third of schools still lack computers or internet access, raising questions about the pace of digital learning, particularly in rural and remote areas.
Basic infrastructure has improved further, with 95 per cent of schools having electricity, 99.5 per cent access to drinking water, and over 98 per cent equipped with girls' toilets. Yet, accessibility remains a concern, as only 58.2 per cent of schools have ramps with handrails, indicating that more than four in ten schools are still not fully accessible for children with disabilities.
Another notable trend is the decline in single-teacher and zero-enrolment schools. The number of single-teacher schools dropped to 1,00,843 from 1,04,125 a year earlier, while zero-enrolment schools declined by nearly 29 per cent to 5,663, reflecting ongoing efforts to rationalise school resources.
Female participation in school education also improved marginally. Women now account for 54.9 per cent of the teaching workforce, while girls comprise 48.4 per cent of total enrolment, both registering slight increases over the previous year.
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