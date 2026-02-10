India’s Road To Net Zero: Power, Industry, Transport And Minerals Set For Historic Transformation By 2070
NITI Aayog projects major sectoral reforms to drive growth and help India achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is preparing for one of the largest economic and energy transitions in human history. Over the next five decades, the country’s power system, industries, transport networks and mineral supply chains are expected to undergo sweeping changes as India pursues two ambitious national goals, becoming a developed nation by 2047 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
This is the central message emerging from a new series of reports by NITI Aayog titled Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, which examine sector-by-sector pathways for power, industry, transport and critical minerals. Together, the studies present a detailed picture of how India’s development and climate ambitions can move forward together, and the scale of transformation this will require.
Electricity to Become the Backbone of India’s Growth
At the heart of India’s net-zero strategy lies a massive expansion of electricity use. The Electricity demand forecast in Sectoral Insights: Power shows that India's total electric demand could continue to grow at an exponential rate of greater than eight times present values by 2070 as the economy continues the transition away from fossil fuels.
In the Net Zero Scenario, electricity use is projected to increase from approximately 1541 TWh in 2023/24 to nearly 13000 TWh in 2070. Even under the Current Policy Scenario, electric use would exceed 9700 TWh, demonstrating significant structural changes in the economy.
Electric consumption per capita, which is an important indication of living standards, is forecasted to increase dramatically from current levels of approximately 1400 KWh to levels between 7000 KWh and 10,000 KWh by 2070 and would move closer to the levels expected in developed countries such as France and South Korea today.
Electricity’s share in final energy use could jump from about 21% today to nearly 60% under the net-zero pathway, making power the single most important driver of economic growth and decarbonisation.
Renewables Set to Dominate India’s Power Mix
Meeting this surge in demand while cutting emissions will require a complete transformation of how India generates electricity.
Total installed power capacity, including captive plants, is projected to rise from about 523 GW today to 6,800–7,350 GW by 2070 under the net-zero pathway. Most of this expansion will come from renewable energy.
Solar power alone could scale up to 3,250–5,500 GW, while onshore wind capacity may cross 1,000 GW, supported by 50–70 GW of offshore wind. As a result, non-fossil sources could account for 98% of installed capacity by 2070, compared to around 40% today.
India has already made rapid progress. By mid-2025, greater than 50% of utility-scale installed capacity will come from non-fossil sources, achieving its new climate commitments five years ahead of current plans. By December 2025, the renewable capacity will have reached approximately 258 GW and India will have become the fourth largest market in the world for renewable energy.
In addition, the role of nuclear energy will also be significant. Installed nuclear capacity is forecast to increase from 8.8 GW currently to greater than 300 GW by 2070, with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) providing increased flexibility and greater opportunity for deployment at the distributed level.
The report projects battery energy storage systems (BESS) expanding from negligible levels today to 2,500–3,000 GW by 2070. Pumped hydro storage capacity could rise to 150–165 GW.
Coal, while declining sharply in relative terms, is expected to continue in the near to medium term to maintain grid reliability, though the report warns against long-term carbon lock-in.
Industry: Growth Without Carbon Lock-In
India’s industrial sector, essential for jobs, exports and growth, faces a parallel challenge. It currently accounts for nearly 24% of India’s greenhouse gas emissions (excluding electricity).
According to Sectoral Insights: Industry, India’s GDP could reach USD 30 trillion by 2047, driving a multi-fold rise in demand for steel, cement and aluminium.
Steel production could reach 624 million tonnes by 2050 and 821 million tonnes by 2070. Cement output may rise to nearly 2 billion tonnes by 2070, while aluminium production could touch 38 million tonnes.
By mid-century, India’s per-capita material consumption is expected to match today’s developed economies—not due to excess, but to meet housing, infrastructure and manufacturing needs.
Electrification, Hydrogen and CCUS to Cut Emissions
Today, 83% of industrial energy demand is met by fossil fuels. Under the Net Zero Scenario, this falls sharply to 26% by 2070.
Electricity Use Will Change in the Future
Electricity will account for a larger share of industrial energy consumption from 16% today to 55% in 2070, mainly due to clean electricity generation. In addition, total industrial energy consumption under the pathway to reaching net zero emissions will be less than total energy consumption today, as a result of efficiency gains.
Green hydrogen will be an important option for hard-to-abate industries. By 2050, hydrogen demand could be at 22 million tons and 42 million tons in 2070, significantly higher than today under existing policies.
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) is also an important tool for achieving net-zero emissions. India could capture nearly 1 billion tons of CO2 per year by 2070 through the use of CCUS, mostly from cement, steel and petroleum refining.
The Circular Economy Lightens the Load
Improved material efficiencies and recycling processes are expected to lead to significant reductions in emissions. The amount of steel scrap used could increase from 22% today to 40% by 2070; the cement-clinker ratio, producing 50–100 million tons of clinker a year, by later decades.
Recycled aluminium could provide up to 40% of aluminium needs by 2070, using only 5% of the energy needed to produce primary aluminium.
Fewer Emissions from Transport; More Mobility
The transportation sector is responsible for an estimated 20% of final energy consumption and close to 10% of total emissions. There is a significant difference between what will happen under existing policies and what will happen under other proposed policies.
Transportation is estimated to consume 336 million tons of oil-equivalent (Mtoe) in 2070 under the first alternative. Under the Net Zero Scenario, it falls to around 192–200 Mtoe, even as passenger and freight movement increase.
In the future, this shift will be a reflection of the global effort to reach net zero emissions by the near-universal adoption of zero-emission vehicles, extensive public transportation development (including rail-based freight), and compact urban design.
Oil will only account for 21% of transport energy by 2070 (down from more than 60% under a business-as-usual scenario), whereas electricity will account for 45%, biofuels will account for approximately 20%, and green hydrogen will enable shipping, aviation and long-distance freight.
Public and shared transport modes rise to nearly 60% of passenger trips, while freight rail’s share grows to 30%. Private car ownership stabilises at 200 cars per 1,000 people, lower than under current policies.
Critical Minerals: The Hidden Constraint
Solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs) are all driving an increasing global demand for minerals. In fact, as per the Critical Minerals Assessment, India will require 169 million tons of minerals for the clean energy transition by 2070 along the net-zero pathway, 51% more than required under the current policy.
Over two-thirds of this demand will come post-2050, which means there is a great need for pre-planning, even though peak demand will happen much later.
Copper will be in demand for over 20 million tons by 2050, and demand for graphite will cross over 14 million tons; driving the increase will be batteries and EVs. Of the total mineral demand, the EVs will represent 55%, and energy storage will account for an additional 5% of the total. The mineral demand for solar energy is 31% (of total), while much of the rare earth minerals needed for wind energy are used in permanent magnets.
Although India represents a significant global demand for minerals, globally India will only account for approximately 9% of the total mineral demand by 2050, meaning India will have little to no effect on the global market for minerals and ultimately on the global pricing of minerals. Heavy import dependence, especially for lithium, graphite and rare earths, poses geopolitical and supply-chain risks.
Recycling will help over time, but cannot replace mining in the near term. Even optimistic scenarios show primary mining and overseas sourcing remaining essential for decades.
The report calls for a coordinated strategy combining domestic exploration, overseas partnerships, refining capacity, recycling and R&D, backed by the National Critical Mineral Mission.
A Defining Transition for the Century
Together, the four reports make one message clear: India’s net-zero transition is not a single-sector effort but a system-wide transformation involving energy, industry, mobility and materials.
The investment required is massive, running into tens of trillions of dollars across sectors, but the long-term rewards include energy security, cleaner air, lower import dependence, new industries and sustained economic growth.
As India charts its path towards Viksit Bharat and net zero, the choices made in the next decade will determine whether this historic transformation delivers prosperity that is not only fast, but also fair and sustainable.