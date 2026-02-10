ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Road To Net Zero: Power, Industry, Transport And Minerals Set For Historic Transformation By 2070

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is preparing for one of the largest economic and energy transitions in human history. Over the next five decades, the country’s power system, industries, transport networks and mineral supply chains are expected to undergo sweeping changes as India pursues two ambitious national goals, becoming a developed nation by 2047 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

This is the central message emerging from a new series of reports by NITI Aayog titled Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, which examine sector-by-sector pathways for power, industry, transport and critical minerals. Together, the studies present a detailed picture of how India’s development and climate ambitions can move forward together, and the scale of transformation this will require.

Electricity to Become the Backbone of India’s Growth

At the heart of India’s net-zero strategy lies a massive expansion of electricity use. The Electricity demand forecast in Sectoral Insights: Power shows that India's total electric demand could continue to grow at an exponential rate of greater than eight times present values by 2070 as the economy continues the transition away from fossil fuels.

In the Net Zero Scenario, electricity use is projected to increase from approximately 1541 TWh in 2023/24 to nearly 13000 TWh in 2070. Even under the Current Policy Scenario, electric use would exceed 9700 TWh, demonstrating significant structural changes in the economy.

Electric consumption per capita, which is an important indication of living standards, is forecasted to increase dramatically from current levels of approximately 1400 KWh to levels between 7000 KWh and 10,000 KWh by 2070 and would move closer to the levels expected in developed countries such as France and South Korea today.

Electricity’s share in final energy use could jump from about 21% today to nearly 60% under the net-zero pathway, making power the single most important driver of economic growth and decarbonisation.

Renewables Set to Dominate India’s Power Mix

Meeting this surge in demand while cutting emissions will require a complete transformation of how India generates electricity.

Total installed power capacity, including captive plants, is projected to rise from about 523 GW today to 6,800–7,350 GW by 2070 under the net-zero pathway. Most of this expansion will come from renewable energy.

Solar power alone could scale up to 3,250–5,500 GW, while onshore wind capacity may cross 1,000 GW, supported by 50–70 GW of offshore wind. As a result, non-fossil sources could account for 98% of installed capacity by 2070, compared to around 40% today.

India has already made rapid progress. By mid-2025, greater than 50% of utility-scale installed capacity will come from non-fossil sources, achieving its new climate commitments five years ahead of current plans. By December 2025, the renewable capacity will have reached approximately 258 GW and India will have become the fourth largest market in the world for renewable energy.

In addition, the role of nuclear energy will also be significant. Installed nuclear capacity is forecast to increase from 8.8 GW currently to greater than 300 GW by 2070, with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) providing increased flexibility and greater opportunity for deployment at the distributed level.

The report projects battery energy storage systems (BESS) expanding from negligible levels today to 2,500–3,000 GW by 2070. Pumped hydro storage capacity could rise to 150–165 GW.

Nuclear energy is also expected to play a critical role. Installed nuclear capacity could increase from 8.8 GW today to over 300 GW by 2070, with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) enabling more flexible and decentralised deployment.

Coal, while declining sharply in relative terms, is expected to continue in the near to medium term to maintain grid reliability, though the report warns against long-term carbon lock-in.

Industry: Growth Without Carbon Lock-In

India’s industrial sector, essential for jobs, exports and growth, faces a parallel challenge. It currently accounts for nearly 24% of India’s greenhouse gas emissions (excluding electricity).

According to Sectoral Insights: Industry, India’s GDP could reach USD 30 trillion by 2047, driving a multi-fold rise in demand for steel, cement and aluminium.

Steel production could reach 624 million tonnes by 2050 and 821 million tonnes by 2070. Cement output may rise to nearly 2 billion tonnes by 2070, while aluminium production could touch 38 million tonnes.

By mid-century, India’s per-capita material consumption is expected to match today’s developed economies—not due to excess, but to meet housing, infrastructure and manufacturing needs.

Electrification, Hydrogen and CCUS to Cut Emissions

Today, 83% of industrial energy demand is met by fossil fuels. Under the Net Zero Scenario, this falls sharply to 26% by 2070.