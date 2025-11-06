India’s Push For Self-Reliance: Leaders Highlight Manufacturing, Defence, and Space Milestones at IMS 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said revival of Indian industry is linked to values of selfless service promoted by the RSS.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: The seventh edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025), held in Bengaluru, brought together key voices from India’s political, industrial, and scientific leadership who shared a vision of a future powered by indigenous production, technological innovation, and economic resilience.
From defence to space and small-scale industries, the event centred on the message: 'the time has come for India to lead, not follow'.
Addressing a large gathering at the India Manufacturing Dialogue (IMD) 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the revival of Indian industry is linked to values of selfless service and commitment promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“Laghu Udyog Bharati has derived its inspiration from the RSS in serving society and industry without self-interest,” he said, adding, “The Sangh has been dedicated to the nation for almost a hundred years, with complete devotion and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.”
Singh credited the organisation for being a steadfast voice for small businesses and for helping shape a culture of national commitment. He described his ongoing association with the Sangh Parivar as “a matter of good fortune”.
Singh also emphasised the rapid growth of Laghu Udyog Bharati, which now has around 700 branches and is playing a major role in strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem. “It is no longer ‘laghu’,” he said, pointing to the sector’s expanding presence and influence. “If you take one step forward towards building a developed India, the government will take ten steps forward to support you.”
He urged industry leaders to join the mission of building a “Viksit Bharat” and said small industries are fundamental to India’s development goals. “I am confident that all of you are making an important contribution and will continue to do so,” he said.
Space, Defence, and Industry in Sync; ISRO’s Indigenous Leap
The IMS 2025 platform also highlighted India’s emergence as a self-reliant player in space and defence. ISRO’s V. Narayanan, DRDO chief Dr. Sameer Kamat, and Minister Pralhad Joshi shared data and milestones that showcased India’s transition from reliance to resilience.
ISRO Director V Narayanan said Indian industry now builds over 80 percent of the systems used in its missions. “Almost 80 to 85 per cent of the systems in every ISRO mission are supplied by Indian industry. The strength of our space programme lies in Indian manufacturing,” he said.
He recalled India’s early days in space technology, when rocket parts were transported on bicycles, and contrasted that with the present-day reality where India launches complex missions to the Moon and Mars. “We now operate 56 satellites and plan to triple that number within four years,” he said. Narayanan also spoke about the role of startups, which have grown from just a handful to over 330 in the past few years, thanks to the government’s space sector reforms.
ISRO recently celebrated its 100th rocket launch and has partnered with industry for the production of PSLV and SSLV launch vehicles. Narayanan said such partnerships “are the backbone of India’s space achievements”.
Defence Production Gains Momentum
DRDO Chairman Dr Sameer Kamat said India has moved from importing 70 per cent of its defence systems to producing most of them domestically.
“Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just a slogan,” he said. “The shift from import dependency to indigenous production demonstrates how India has built the capability to design and deliver systems that meet global standards.”
His comments were echoed by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. “Earlier, 70 per cent of our defence procurement was imported. Today, 90 per cent comes from Indian industries,” Joshi said. He pointed to over 15,000 items that were once imported and are now reserved for domestic manufacturing.
Joshi shared examples that reflected the change in mindset and capacity. “In 1984, my father stood in line the whole day for one bag of cement. Today, our ISRO can launch satellites more cost-effectively than car travel,” he said. He added that industrialization today is closely linked to poverty reduction and national development. “Supporting industry means empowering the poor and strengthening the nation,” he said.
Kamat also underlined the contribution of MSMEs in defence innovation, noting that over 2,000 MSMEs are involved in projects like the Light Combat Aircraft and Akash missile systems. “Our next goal should be technology leadership,” he said. “We must make not only for India, but for the world.”
Building a $35 Trillion Economy: Innovation as the Engine
The keynote address by industrialist Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge, laid out an ambitious roadmap for India’s economic future. He said that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, or “Viksit Bharat”, will need a shift from being a resource-driven to a product-led economy.
“India aims to build a $30–35 trillion economy in the next two decades,” he said. “This requires a fifteen-fold rise in manufacturing. To get there, India must become a product nation—one that designs, owns, and manufactures its intellectual property.”
Kalyani said that small and medium industries must be seen as rising enterprises ready to scale, not just as entities that struggle against odds. He called for policies that support MSMEs in technological innovation and global competitiveness. “We need to stop romanticising the struggle of MSMEs and start engineering scale with intent,” he said.
He pointed to examples from China, where thousands of startups were identified and supported through coordinated state and industry efforts, eventually becoming global champions. He urged Indian firms to emulate this model, creating products with Indian design and intellectual property.
“Whatever we manufacture, we must also design. The same Indians who design products for companies abroad can design and produce them here,” he said. “This is not just about technology—it’s about national confidence. We must believe we can lead.”
Kalyani thanked the IMS Foundation and Laghu Udyog Bharati for creating a platform that shows the strength of India’s industrial spirit. “The time has come to make this century India’s century,” he said.
A Shared Vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat
The closing message from the leaders was clear: India stands on the threshold of a manufacturing and technological revolution. Events like IMS 2025 demonstrate a convergence of government support, industry capacity, scientific innovation, and public commitment.
“India’s destiny now rests on its factories, its entrepreneurs, and its self-belief,” said Pralhad Joshi. “This is the era of Aatmanirbhar Bharat — an era when India builds for itself and the world.”
With more than 15,000 enterprises represented at IMS this year, and participation from across sectors, the platform reflected the confidence of a nation looking ahead. Whether in defence, space, or MSMEs, the message was the same — self-reliance is no longer the aspiration. It is becoming the norm.