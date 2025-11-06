ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Push For Self-Reliance: Leaders Highlight Manufacturing, Defence, and Space Milestones at IMS 2025

Bengaluru: The seventh edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025), held in Bengaluru, brought together key voices from India’s political, industrial, and scientific leadership who shared a vision of a future powered by indigenous production, technological innovation, and economic resilience.

From defence to space and small-scale industries, the event centred on the message: 'the time has come for India to lead, not follow'.

Addressing a large gathering at the India Manufacturing Dialogue (IMD) 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the revival of Indian industry is linked to values of selfless service and commitment promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Laghu Udyog Bharati has derived its inspiration from the RSS in serving society and industry without self-interest,” he said, adding, “The Sangh has been dedicated to the nation for almost a hundred years, with complete devotion and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.”

Crowd at IMS 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Singh credited the organisation for being a steadfast voice for small businesses and for helping shape a culture of national commitment. He described his ongoing association with the Sangh Parivar as “a matter of good fortune”.

Singh also emphasised the rapid growth of Laghu Udyog Bharati, which now has around 700 branches and is playing a major role in strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem. “It is no longer ‘laghu’,” he said, pointing to the sector’s expanding presence and influence. “If you take one step forward towards building a developed India, the government will take ten steps forward to support you.”

He urged industry leaders to join the mission of building a “Viksit Bharat” and said small industries are fundamental to India’s development goals. “I am confident that all of you are making an important contribution and will continue to do so,” he said.



Space, Defence, and Industry in Sync; ISRO’s Indigenous Leap



The IMS 2025 platform also highlighted India’s emergence as a self-reliant player in space and defence. ISRO’s V. Narayanan, DRDO chief Dr. Sameer Kamat, and Minister Pralhad Joshi shared data and milestones that showcased India’s transition from reliance to resilience.

ISRO Director V Narayanan said Indian industry now builds over 80 percent of the systems used in its missions. “Almost 80 to 85 per cent of the systems in every ISRO mission are supplied by Indian industry. The strength of our space programme lies in Indian manufacturing,” he said.

He recalled India’s early days in space technology, when rocket parts were transported on bicycles, and contrasted that with the present-day reality where India launches complex missions to the Moon and Mars. “We now operate 56 satellites and plan to triple that number within four years,” he said. Narayanan also spoke about the role of startups, which have grown from just a handful to over 330 in the past few years, thanks to the government’s space sector reforms.

ISRO recently celebrated its 100th rocket launch and has partnered with industry for the production of PSLV and SSLV launch vehicles. Narayanan said such partnerships “are the backbone of India’s space achievements”.



Defence Production Gains Momentum

