India's Presence 'Strongly Felt' At Davos, Country 'Deeply Engaged' With Major Economies On All Fronts: Vaishnaw
Progress of Indian economy under the leadership of PM Modi has become a major subject of discussion among world leaders in Switzerland, said Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is "deeply engaged" with all major global economies, and that the country's economic progress and technology-driven development are drawing significant global attention at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Even as he clarified that WEF is mainly a platform for "dialogue and sharing ideas", not for formal trade negotiations between countries, Vaishnaw, speaking on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, asserted that India's growth story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emerging as a key topic of discussion.
Responding to questions about possible meetings with the US delegation, Vaishnaw said that Davos usually hosts panel discussions and bilateral interactions, while trade talks happen separately through official negotiation channels. "This is not a forum where delegations meet for trade deals, but India is already in touch with major economies on almost all fronts," he said.
▪️Bharat is building a complete semiconductor ecosystem covering design, fabrication, packaging, materials, gases and equipment.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 20, 2026
▪️Global industry sees Bharat as an increasingly reliable supply‑chain partner.
▪️Google is strengthening its commitment to India’s AI ecosystem,… pic.twitter.com/IL3ZC5Bjl4
He added that the Indian delegation is participating in all major meetings to explain how the country is using modern technology while ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of the society.
"India's presence is being strongly felt here. Discussions on our economic growth, leadership in technology and focus on inclusive development are happening across forums," Vaishnaw said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also a part of the Indian delegation at Davos, said while addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the event that India's presence at Davos is getting registered in a major way. "We are here following the cooperative federalism mantra given by PM Modi. India's presence in Davos is being registered very effectively. The participation of ten different states reflects the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism that Prime Minister Modi has instilled in us. I believe Davos is essential for staying relevant in today's geopolitics and connected economy," the Maharashtra CM said.
India is also being projected as one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets at the summit. Keeping this in mind, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged global investors to partner with India in its clean energy expansion, highlighting the country's push towards sustainable growth.
The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos-Klosters has witnessed nearly 3000 participants from over 130 countries. The theme "A Spirit of Dialogue" this year has brought together leaders from government, business, civil society and academia to discuss global challenges and priorities.
