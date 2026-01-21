ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Presence 'Strongly Felt' At Davos, Country 'Deeply Engaged' With Major Economies On All Fronts: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is "deeply engaged" with all major global economies, and that the country's economic progress and technology-driven development are drawing significant global attention at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Even as he clarified that WEF is mainly a platform for "dialogue and sharing ideas", not for formal trade negotiations between countries, Vaishnaw, speaking on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, asserted that India's growth story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emerging as a key topic of discussion.

Responding to questions about possible meetings with the US delegation, Vaishnaw said that Davos usually hosts panel discussions and bilateral interactions, while trade talks happen separately through official negotiation channels. "This is not a forum where delegations meet for trade deals, but India is already in touch with major economies on almost all fronts," he said.

He added that the Indian delegation is participating in all major meetings to explain how the country is using modern technology while ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of the society.