India’s Pharma Faces Hidden Climate Risks: Cleanrooms, Cold Chains, and Suppliers Could Threaten $50B Exports, Says Report

New Delhi: India’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades, moving from a healthcare importer to a global exporter of preventive healthcare, while simultaneously confronting a new wave of sustainability, regulatory and supply chain pressures.

At the 7th CII Pharma and Life Sciences Summit 2025, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said India is entering a new era where innovation, data, sustainability and global health equity will define the nation’s pharma roadmap.

For an industry that contributes over 20% of the world’s generics, employs millions and is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, the Summit marked a clear message:

India must innovate faster, manufacture cleaner, adopt global sustainability norms and ensure affordability, all at the same time.

A New Identity: India Becomes a Global Exporter of Preventive Healthcare

In a strong declaration redefining India’s role in global health, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “India, once a healthcare importer, is now exporting preventive healthcare to the world. This is a major transformation for the Indian pharma and life sciences industry.”

Referencing India’s growing innovation capability, he highlighted the Government-backed development of Nephrathomicine, India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic effective against resistant respiratory infections.

He called it a “symbol of Atmanirbhar and Vishwabandhu Bharat,” a step toward self-reliant biotech and pharma innovation.

The Minister added, “We are number 3 in biomanufacturing in the Pacific region, and several Indian-made biodegradable implants are being exported due to their global competitiveness in cost and quality.”

He said India’s global leadership in healthcare cannot be measured merely through exports but through innovation, early disease detection and adoption of new technologies including:

Deeptech R&D

AI-driven healthcare delivery

Telemedicine in remote regions

Digital disease surveillance under Ayushman Bharat



The recently announced ₹1 lakh crore R&D Fund, he emphasised, would catalyse deeptech innovations in biologics, vaccines, healthtech and advanced medical research.



CII–Deloitte Report Warns: India’s Pharma Faces Hidden Sustainability Risks

The new CII–Deloitte sustainability report, launched at the Summit, delivered a stark assessment:

Over 70% of pharma’s emissions lie outside factory walls, in suppliers, packaging, logistics and R&D.

The report identifies five major “silent risks”:

1. Cleanrooms & HVAC Systems Consume 70% of Total Energy

Cleanrooms use energy 15 times higher than commercial buildings.

This makes them the sector’s

biggest decarbonisation challenge.

2. MSMEs at Risk of Losing Global Buyers

Thousands of MSME suppliers cannot produce verified carbon data.

With 70% of India’s APIs imported from China, India faces a dual challenge:

Build domestic API sustainability

Ensure local MSMEs meet global climate norms

3. Sustainability Now Drives Clinical Trial Design

Hybrid trials, wearables and home monitoring are rising not just for convenience but to reduce transportation-linked emissions.

4. Packaging Redesign Could Cut Emissions by ~47%

Blister packs, bottles and sachets, key export formats, are under review through Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)tools.

5. Internal Carbon Pricing (ICP) May Soon Become Mandatory

Over 1,700 global companies already apply ICP.

Indian exporters must follow or risk losing competitive access in Europe.

Regulatory Pressure Coming from Europe and Global Buyers

The Deloitte report warns that sustainability will become a trade barrier if India does not align quickly with:

EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

IFRS S1–S2 climate risk reporting

India’s BRSR Core compliance

Expected Global Scope 3 mandates by 2028–2030

It highlights:

Large Indian companies are climate-ready; MSMEs are not.

This mismatch could disrupt:

API supply chains

Export shipments

Contract manufacturing partnerships

A major theme dominating the Summit was sustainability, and the growing challenge of ensuring India becomes “biopositive” without pushing up the patient’s bill. Shefali Misra, Group Vice President for Public Policy & Government Affairs, Biocon Group, told ETV Bharat that the sector must integrate sustainability into core operations rather than treat it as an external add-on.

She said, “ESG and sustainability cannot be treated as a silo. Greening, flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing must grow in sync with production. But these upgrades are costly, which is why coordinated support and grants are essential. As India expands its global manufacturing footprint, the headwinds will intensify, and the world is watching how we respond.”

She also said that ESG is not compliance. It is a growth strategy.”

Misra noted that India’s pharma sector has already made significant progress in strengthening systems, digitising operations, and upgrading manufacturing frameworks. She emphasised that continued momentum will position India strongly as global expectations evolve. She highlighted three major transformation tracks.

1. Data: The New Language of Global Pharma

“Data quality, validity, traceability and interoperability are becoming fundamental to business. Countries may disagree on many things, but they understand interoperable data.”

She added that India has already moved meaningfully toward digital compliance, and ongoing enhancements in data transparency will strengthen the country’s position as a trusted global supplier.

2. Advanced Utility & Quality Management

Misra underscored that India has a long track record of meeting stringent global regulatory standards, including approvals from leading agencies worldwide. Building on that foundation, she noted that global markets are introducing new expectations around modern utilities, contamination control frameworks, and sustainable waste management.

She clarified that India is not starting from scratch, but rather building on existing strengths:

“As a country with a strong export orientation and a history of global certifications, we are well placed to align with emerging best practices in utilities, environmental sustainability, and quality management.”

3. The Pivotal Goal: Carbon Neutrality and Green Manufacturing

Misra stressed, “Carbon neutrality, solar-by-design, green manufacturing and continuous manufacturing are fundamentals, not optional anymore.”

However, she noted that the transition must be cost-conscious to protect India’s role as the world’s most reliable provider of affordable medicines.

“India is known for affordable medicines. We must innovate in ESG without raising the patient’s bill. That is the real test.”

To support this transition, she highlighted the growing role of government-backed innovation frameworks, including the ANRF, BIRAC, and new R&D-linked national funding mechanisms, which can accelerate ESG innovation across the sector. She clarified that this is industry-wide, reinforcing India’s leadership ambitions without undermining government efforts.

The Central Theme: Sustainability With Affordability

Speakers across the Summit echoed this balancing act: India must continue growing sustainably while preserving its affordability edge. India’s pharma strengths, efficient manufacturing, high-volume exports, robust regulatory compliance, and global-quality generics, provide the foundation.

But sustainability-related investments are rising globally. Misra concluded:

“The world looks to India to meet its pharmaceutical needs, but we cannot lose affordability while adopting ESG."

Government–Industry Collaboration Needed: CII Leadership Speaks

Dr Rajesh Jain, chairman, CII National Committee on Biotechnology and MD, Panacea Biotec, said India must transform into a global convergence point of science, sustainability and digital innovation.

He said, “Generative AI-enabled life sciences innovations can transform drug discovery, clinical methods, supply chain predictability and pharma-covigilance.”

Jain added that India’s stability, talent pool and digital infrastructure uniquely position the country to lead in the next decade of pharma innovation.

Regulator’s View: ‘India Must Build a Unique Digital Regulatory System’

Dr Chandrashekhar Ranga, Joint Drugs Controller General of India, stressed that India’s next frontier lies in: