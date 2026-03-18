ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Over 1.7 Million Tonnes Of Oil, LNG, LPG Stuck In Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: India's 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, 3.2 lakh tonnes of LPG and about 2 lakh tonnes of LNG are stuck on the 22 Indian-flagged ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in the Middle East broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the west side of the strait and four on the east side. In the last week, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety.

"All 611 seafarers on 22 vessels (on the west side of the Strait) are safe," he told a news briefing. There are now 3 vessels on the east side after one more Indian-flagged ship joined them.

Of the 22 remaining Indian-flagged vessels on the west side of the Strait of Hormuz, six are LPG carriers, one is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, four are crude oil tankers, one is transporting chemical products, three are container ships, and two are bulk carriers.

Additionally, one vessel is a dredger, another is empty with no cargo, and three are in dry dock undergoing routine maintenance. Sinha said efforts are on to secure passage of the Indian vessels through the war-hit strait.