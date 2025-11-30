India's Onion Export Revenue Falls By Rs 1100 Crore Amid Govt Curbs, Bangladesh Exit
With onion exports dropping sharply and long-time buyer Bangladesh halting trade, India's onion market is battling one of the worst years in decades.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 7:26 AM IST
Nashik: India's onion exports have dropped sharply by over Rs 1,100 crore this year allegedly due to government restrictions, reduced demand from major markets like Bangladesh, and rising competition from neighbouring countries, leaving farmers across the country, especially in Maharashtra's Nashik, in a state of distress.
Lasalgaon in Nashik, which is one of the biggest onion Agricultural Market Committees in the country, has seen a major drop in onion exports this year, with farmers struggling to recover even the spendings, let alone earn profit.
Traders said that exports have been hit by the government's export curbs, higher production in other countries and currency fluctuations.
As per exporters, in 2024, India earned Rs 4,500 crore from onion exports. A revenue of Rs 1,700 crore came from Bangladesh, which accounted for nearly one-third of India's total onion exports. This year, however, India has managed to earn only Rs 3,100 crore, recording a loss of around Rs 1,100 crore. One of the primary reasons that they cited is Bangladesh has stopped importing Indian onions to promote its domestic onion market. This decision, along with the export restrictions imposed between 2023 and 2025, has severely hit India's export earnings.
India had exported nearly 2.5 million tonnes of onions in 2023 till the time these duties were imposed. On the other hand, Pakistan exported around 220,000 tonnes between December 2024 and March this year, after introduction of export duties.
To control rising retail prices of onions in the country, the Government of India first increased export duty and later imposed a complete ban on onion exports. However, exporters said that these measures impacted India's credibility in the international market as onions from other countries became available at cheaper rates until May this year.
According to farmers in Lasalgaon, onion prices today hover around Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per quintal, which is far below their production cost.
Vikas Singh, vice-president of Onion Exporters Association, said, "Apart from the export embargo, Bangladesh began to grow its own onion crop and that affected India's export share. India sells between 25 and 28 lakh tonnes of onions every year to countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal, but in the last three years, this volume has reduced by 15 lakh tonnes."
Singh added that Indian onion exports face several challenges beyond competition from neighbouring countries. "Pakistan now plans to increase onion production to 27.8 million tonnes for the 2025-2026 crop year. This will further affect the Indian onion market. India will face stiff competition in South Asian, Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets," he said.
Meanwhile, the Onion Exporters Association has submitted a memorandum to the central government urging implementation of several key measures to resolve the crisis. "We have been told the government is positive about increasing the incentive of four percent on vegetables and 1.9 percent Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) on onions. We are hopeful this will be implemented soon," Singh said.
This year, onion farmers in Nashik were also hit by unseasonal rains that damaged their crops. The problem persisted for nearly seven months, as the monsoon arrived earlier than usual in May and continued till mid-November.
Another major issue has been pricing, farmers said. In November last year, onions fetched Rs 4,900 per quintal. This year, farmers are getting only Rs 1,500 per quintal which, they said, is not sufficient to cover even basic production expenses.
Manohar Patil, a farmer from Lasalgaon, said, "The government has to find some way to help us. It is high time they assist us to come out of this situation."
Notably, this year, the Central Government purchased a large stock of onions through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) to ensure affordable prices for urban consumers. However, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana's state president, Deepak Pagar, said this is not going to help farmers any which way. "Onions are taken to cities and sold at discounted prices. While traders make huge profit, farmers are left in tears with meagre returns. Government should not interfere in selling these onions. They should leave it to the farmers to decide," he pointed out.
