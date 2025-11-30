ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Onion Export Revenue Falls By Rs 1100 Crore Amid Govt Curbs, Bangladesh Exit

Nashik: India's onion exports have dropped sharply by over Rs 1,100 crore this year allegedly due to government restrictions, reduced demand from major markets like Bangladesh, and rising competition from neighbouring countries, leaving farmers across the country, especially in Maharashtra's Nashik, in a state of distress.

Lasalgaon in Nashik, which is one of the biggest onion Agricultural Market Committees in the country, has seen a major drop in onion exports this year, with farmers struggling to recover even the spendings, let alone earn profit.

Traders said that exports have been hit by the government's export curbs, higher production in other countries and currency fluctuations.

As per exporters, in 2024, India earned Rs 4,500 crore from onion exports. A revenue of Rs 1,700 crore came from Bangladesh, which accounted for nearly one-third of India's total onion exports. This year, however, India has managed to earn only Rs 3,100 crore, recording a loss of around Rs 1,100 crore. One of the primary reasons that they cited is Bangladesh has stopped importing Indian onions to promote its domestic onion market. This decision, along with the export restrictions imposed between 2023 and 2025, has severely hit India's export earnings.

India had exported nearly 2.5 million tonnes of onions in 2023 till the time these duties were imposed. On the other hand, Pakistan exported around 220,000 tonnes between December 2024 and March this year, after introduction of export duties.

To control rising retail prices of onions in the country, the Government of India first increased export duty and later imposed a complete ban on onion exports. However, exporters said that these measures impacted India's credibility in the international market as onions from other countries became available at cheaper rates until May this year.

According to farmers in Lasalgaon, onion prices today hover around Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per quintal, which is far below their production cost.