ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Nuclear Odyssey: From Dr Bhabha's Vision Of Indigenous Nuclear Research To The SMR Revolution

FILE - Nuclear scientist Homi J Bhabha (left), in his capacity as Indian Atomic Energy Commission Secretary, signing a deal with United States' Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Lewis L Strauss (right) in Washington on March 18, 1956. India's Ambassador to the US, Gaganvihari Lalubhai Mehta (centre), looks on. ( Getty Images )

India's nuclear programme stands as a testament to the nation's quest for energy independence, scientific prowess and strategic autonomy. Launched in the aftermath of independence, it has evolved from modest research endeavours to a multifaceted initiative encompassing power generation, defence and security and cutting-edge technologies. At its core has been the visionary leadership of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, whose foresight laid the foundation for what has become a cornerstone of India's energy strategy.

Today, with the world grappling with climate change and energy security challenges, India is pivoting towards Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as a scalable, efficient solution to meet its burgeoning power needs. As of 2025, India's nuclear capacity hovers around 8 GW, contributing only ~2% to the national electricity mix, but ambitious targets aim for 100 GW by 2047 under the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative -- a tall ask that requires a strong leadership and focused integration of stakeholders.

The story of India's nuclear programme begins with Homi J Bhabha, often hailed as the "father of Indian nuclear science". His work at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) followed by the subsequent incorporation of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1945 with support from the Tata Trust, laid the foundation for cosmic ray research and theoretical physics – thereby setting the stage for nuclear ambitions. Recognising nuclear energy's potential to propel a resource-scarce nation towards modernity, the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) was also established just after independence followed by the formation of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) with Dr Bhabha as its secretary - directly under the Prime Minister's office to ensure autonomy and priority.

Early efforts focused on research reactors - APSARA a 1 MW swimming pool type reactor built in 1956, CIRUS a 40 MW reactor from Canada in 1960, and the indigenous Dhruva in 1985. Dr Bhabha's strategy emphasised a three-stage nuclear cycle to leverage India's vast thorium reserves (which as per DAE estimates is more than one mn tonnes today). The follow-on work was towards Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) using natural uranium followed by Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs) to breed more plutonium from uranium and uranium-233 from thorium and then Advanced reactors burning thorium for sustainable energy. Subsequently, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) was established in 1987 to handle commercial operations, building on Dr Bhabha's indigenous focus and legacy.

FILE - May 05, 1960 - Nuclear scientist Homi J Bhabha, interacting with Rudolf Schulten who developed 'Schulten-Reactor' a high temperature reactor in Germany. (Getty Images)

The programme accelerated amid geopolitical tensions - and the 1974 Pokhran-I test, codenamed "Smiling Buddha," demonstrated India's capability with a 15-kiloton plutonium device from CIRUS, billed as a "peaceful nuclear explosion". This led to international sanctions, forming of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the isolation of India from global nuclear trade. Undeterred, India pursued indigenisation. The first PHWR, Rajasthan-1 (100 MWe), went online in 1973, modeled on Canada's CANDU design but adapted locally. The 1980s and 1990s saw a series of 220 MWe PHWRs at sites like Narora, Kakrapar, and Kaiga, with capacity factors improving from 60 percent in 1995 to 85 percent by 2002. The 1998 Pokhran-II tests (five devices, including a thermonuclear one) affirmed India's nuclear weapons status. This further entrenched isolation until the 2005 Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, formalised in 2008, leading to the NSG waiver.

Post-2008, milestones included the Kudankulam VVER-1000 reactors (1,000 MWe each). Indigenous 700 MWe PHWRs debuted with Kakrapar-3 achieving criticality in 2020. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR, 500 MWe) at Kalpakkam reached advanced commissioning in 2025, with core loading starting in 2024. In 2024, the Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) was commissioned.

Recent developments include the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) developing high-residual resistivity niobium ingots in 2025 for advanced applications. The 2025-26 Union Budget allocated funds for nuclear R&D, emphasising clean energy transitions. India aims for 22.5 GW by 2031, and the Viksit Bharat 2047 strategy targets 100 GW.

Nuclear triad - Offshoots of the nuclear programme