India’s New Naval Powerhouse ‘Ikshak’ Takes To The Seas!

Ernakulam: The Indian Navy is all set to commission its third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class, Ikshak, on Thursday to enhance its hydrographic survey capabilities.

The ship will be formally commissioned into service in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, at a ceremony at Naval Base, Kochi, today. It will be the first survey vessel to be based at the Southern Naval Command.

The name ‘Ikshak’ means ‘The Guide’ in Sanskrit, aptly defining the ship’s role as a sentinel of precision and purpose. Captain and Commanding Officer of the ship, Tribhuvan Singh, stated that true to its name, SVL Ikshak will be a guide for all mariners. “The ship's message is fearlessness, courage, and guidance. The largest survey vessel in the country is set to write a significant chapter in the Indian Navy's progress history. Ikshak will be dedicated to mapping vast ocean areas, ensuring safe passage for sailors, and enhancing India's maritime power,” he said.

While its primary mission is hydrographic survey, SVL Ikshak is also capable of serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform and as a hospital ship during emergencies. In the event of natural disasters, wartime, and ship accidents, the efficiency of Ikshak will make the Navy's operations more effective, according to Singh.

India’s New Naval Powerhouse ‘Ikshak’ Takes To The Seas! (Ministry of Defence)

Key Features of SVL Ikshak

Operational Control— Ikshak will operate under the National Hydrographic Office in Dehradun, as stated by Defence Spokesperson Atul Pillai to ETV Bharat.

Purpose— It is an Indian Navy hydrographic survey ship.

Survey Equipment—It is equipped with four survey boats, an underwater autonomous vehicle, and a remotely operated vehicle with HD cameras.

Function—It surveys and maps a section of the sea to provide charts to merchant and war vessels.

Accommodation—Ikshak is the first large survey vessel in the Navy with dedicated accommodation facilities for women officers of the Indian Navy. Atul Pillai noted that all future naval ships would follow this model.

Advanced Systems—The ship features the most modern survey and navigation systems, including artificial intelligence, enabling accurate mapping of deep seas and coastal areas and ensuring the accuracy of nautical charts. It helps create safe pathways for ships by identifying underwater obstacles, including icebergs.

Dual Role - Hospital Ship—Although primarily a survey vessel focused on ocean studies (determining depth, creating navigation maps, and studying seabed changes), it functions as a hospital in its secondary role.