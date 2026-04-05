'India's Most Corrupt CM' Handed Over Assam To Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi Targets Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rahul Gandhi brands Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as "India’s most corrupt," accusing him of handing state land to Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Biswanath: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “India’s most corrupt CM,” accusing him of handing over the state’s land to corporate giants like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in exchange for political support.
Addressing a rally ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, Gandhi intensified the political battle in Assam and alleged that Sarma’s administration, with the support of central leadership, favours select industrialists over the people of the state and spreads division and corruption.
“His business partners, sitting in Delhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, have turned you into their personal ATM. Your land has been handed over to Ambani, Adani, and Baba Ramdev. He does not give away this land for free; in exchange, these individuals provide him with their support...whenever Trump sends out a tweet, Modi begins to tremble,” he claimed.
नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और हिमंता ने असम को BJP का ATM बना दिया है।— Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2026
BJP आपकी जमीनें किसी बहाने से छीनकर अडानी-अंबानी-रामदेव को सौंप देती है, जिसके बदले BJP को करोड़ों-अरबों रुपए दिए जाते हैं।
: नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi
📍 असम pic.twitter.com/EdaMrwjMev
Gandhi positioned the Congress as a pro-people alternative in the state and invoked the philosophy of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam.
Garg’s death had sparked a controversy in Assam after several opposition leaders, including Congress’s Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi, had alleged that the CM has “close links” to those responsible. He passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).
“Your Chief Minister keeps spouting nonsense 24 hours a day. Zubeen Garg has dedicated his entire life to Assam. He has never behaved rudely toward anyone. Your prominent leaders never tried to divide Assam; they never tried to spread hatred. However, your CM constantly attempts to divide the state and spread hatred; he makes absurd remarks. He does this because he is India's most corrupt Chief Minister. He knows that the ‘Lions’ of the Congress party will put him behind bars,” he said.
असम के CM हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा के करप्शन की पूरी जानकारी नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह के पास है।— Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2026
असम को दिल्ली से चलाया जा रहा है। जो नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह कहते हैं- हिमंता वही करते हैं।
हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने अपने करप्शन में पूरे परिवार को भी शामिल कर लिया है, जिससे अब वो भी… pic.twitter.com/hnMjBkhVtI
Gandhi further remarked that CM Sarma would eventually have to apologise and “beg for forgiveness” from the people of Assam and Congress leaders, asserting that they would not spare him when the time comes.
Senior Congress leader outlined a series of welfare promises in Congress’s manifesto, which included granting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam and a proposed wage of Rs 450 per day for tea garden workers, a significant electoral constituency in Upper Assam.
“As soon as we form the government in Assam, we will implement the six decisions taken for Assam. Every woman will receive a monthly cash transfer into her bank account without any conditions, and those who want to start a business will be given Rs 50,000... We guarantee that within 100 days, we will punish the accused in the Zubeen Garg case, and action will be taken,” he said.
Gandhi’s remarks come amid an intensifying political battle in Assam, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sharpening their campaigns. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera levelled some serious allegations against Sarma in a press conference. Khera accused Assam CM’s wife of holding multiple citizenships and undisclosed overseas assets, which he denied.
असम एक फूलों का गुलदस्ता है, जिसमें अलग-अलग धर्म, जाति, विचारधारा के लोग रहते हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2026
आपने मुझे गोरखा का चिन्ह दिया है। आप सरहद पर देश की रक्षा करते हैं, आपने देश को बहुत कुछ दिया है।
यहां की हर कम्युनिटी असम की ताकत है।
: नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi
📍 असम pic.twitter.com/muGAISTjW7
Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.
The Congress-led opposition alliance, which also includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), CPI(ML), and other parties, aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency and reclaim power in the state. (with inputs from agencies)
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