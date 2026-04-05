ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Most Corrupt CM' Handed Over Assam To Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi Targets Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Assam on Sunday ( AICC )

Biswanath: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “India’s most corrupt CM,” accusing him of handing over the state’s land to corporate giants like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in exchange for political support. Addressing a rally ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, Gandhi intensified the political battle in Assam and alleged that Sarma’s administration, with the support of central leadership, favours select industrialists over the people of the state and spreads division and corruption. “His business partners, sitting in Delhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, have turned you into their personal ATM. Your land has been handed over to Ambani, Adani, and Baba Ramdev. He does not give away this land for free; in exchange, these individuals provide him with their support...whenever Trump sends out a tweet, Modi begins to tremble,” he claimed. Gandhi positioned the Congress as a pro-people alternative in the state and invoked the philosophy of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam. Garg’s death had sparked a controversy in Assam after several opposition leaders, including Congress’s Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi, had alleged that the CM has “close links” to those responsible. He passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).