ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Monsoon Recovery Hides a Growing Rainfall Divide as Gujarat's Deluge Masks Regional Deficits

New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon has made an impressive statistical recovery after exceptionally heavy rainfall over Gujarat significantly narrowed the country's cumulative rainfall deficit. However, the improving national figures conceal stark regional contrasts.

While western India has grappled with flooding and overflowing rivers, several parts of eastern, northeastern and northwestern India have continued to experience uneven rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now warned that a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to trigger another widespread spell of heavy rainfall across eastern, central and northern India, potentially reshaping the monsoon pattern over the coming week.

Gujarat's Heavy Rain Improves National Figures, Hides Uneven Rains Elsewhere

The remarkable improvement in India's monsoon statistics has been driven largely by exceptionally heavy rainfall over Gujarat during the past several days. Since the IMD calculates national rainfall using averages across meteorological subdivisions, one state's rainfall surplus can substantially improve the country's cumulative rainfall figures. On paper, India now appears much closer to normal rainfall than it did a week ago.

However, meteorologists caution that these numbers should not be interpreted as evidence that the monsoon has recovered uniformly across the country. Rainfall received in Gujarat cannot replenish reservoirs in Bihar, irrigate crops in Assam or improve groundwater levels in eastern India. Agriculture, drinking water availability and water security depend on rainfall received locally, making district-level rainfall distribution far more important than national averages.

Monsoon's New Driver: Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal

The IMD has reported that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression after moving slowly northwards at around 3 kmph. At 5.30 am on July 27, the system was centred near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is expected to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast between Balasore in Odisha and Canning in West Bengal.

The weather system is likely to become the dominant driver of rainfall over the coming days, transporting enormous amounts of moisture into eastern, central and northern India. Its movement is expected to revive rainfall activity across several states that have experienced below-normal precipitation during much of the monsoon season.

Odisha is expected to bear the brunt of the deep depression, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall. Rising river levels, waterlogging and localized flooding have already been reported in several districts, prompting authorities to close schools in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj as a precaution.

Continuous rainfall in upstream catchment areas has also increased water levels in the Mahanadi river system. West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to receive widespread rainfall as the weather system moves inland. While these rains could improve soil moisture and support delayed kharif sowing, they also increase the possibility of flooding, traffic disruption and damage to infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

Widespread Rainfall Across Central India Could Benefit Agriculture

The deep depression is expected to inject significant moisture into Central India, bringing widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over western Madhya Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with isolated pockets likely to experience extremely heavy showers.

For farmers, the rainfall could improve soil moisture, replenish reservoirs and support standing kharif crops. At the same time, disaster management agencies remain alert for flash floods, overflowing rivers and disruptions in low-lying districts where intense rainfall may occur within a short period.