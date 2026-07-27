India's Monsoon Recovery Hides a Growing Rainfall Divide as Gujarat's Deluge Masks Regional Deficits
While western India grapples with flooding and overflowing rivers, parts of eastern, northeastern and northwestern India continue to experience uneven rainfall | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon has made an impressive statistical recovery after exceptionally heavy rainfall over Gujarat significantly narrowed the country's cumulative rainfall deficit. However, the improving national figures conceal stark regional contrasts.
While western India has grappled with flooding and overflowing rivers, several parts of eastern, northeastern and northwestern India have continued to experience uneven rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now warned that a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to trigger another widespread spell of heavy rainfall across eastern, central and northern India, potentially reshaping the monsoon pattern over the coming week.
Gujarat's Heavy Rain Improves National Figures, Hides Uneven Rains Elsewhere
The remarkable improvement in India's monsoon statistics has been driven largely by exceptionally heavy rainfall over Gujarat during the past several days. Since the IMD calculates national rainfall using averages across meteorological subdivisions, one state's rainfall surplus can substantially improve the country's cumulative rainfall figures. On paper, India now appears much closer to normal rainfall than it did a week ago.
However, meteorologists caution that these numbers should not be interpreted as evidence that the monsoon has recovered uniformly across the country. Rainfall received in Gujarat cannot replenish reservoirs in Bihar, irrigate crops in Assam or improve groundwater levels in eastern India. Agriculture, drinking water availability and water security depend on rainfall received locally, making district-level rainfall distribution far more important than national averages.
Monsoon's New Driver: Deep Depression Over Bay Of Bengal
The IMD has reported that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression after moving slowly northwards at around 3 kmph. At 5.30 am on July 27, the system was centred near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and is expected to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast between Balasore in Odisha and Canning in West Bengal.
The weather system is likely to become the dominant driver of rainfall over the coming days, transporting enormous amounts of moisture into eastern, central and northern India. Its movement is expected to revive rainfall activity across several states that have experienced below-normal precipitation during much of the monsoon season.
Odisha is expected to bear the brunt of the deep depression, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall. Rising river levels, waterlogging and localized flooding have already been reported in several districts, prompting authorities to close schools in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj as a precaution.
Continuous rainfall in upstream catchment areas has also increased water levels in the Mahanadi river system. West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to receive widespread rainfall as the weather system moves inland. While these rains could improve soil moisture and support delayed kharif sowing, they also increase the possibility of flooding, traffic disruption and damage to infrastructure in vulnerable areas.
Widespread Rainfall Across Central India Could Benefit Agriculture
The deep depression is expected to inject significant moisture into Central India, bringing widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over western Madhya Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with isolated pockets likely to experience extremely heavy showers.
For farmers, the rainfall could improve soil moisture, replenish reservoirs and support standing kharif crops. At the same time, disaster management agencies remain alert for flash floods, overflowing rivers and disruptions in low-lying districts where intense rainfall may occur within a short period.
Northwest India remains one of the most rainfall-deficient regions this monsoon, despite the improvement in national figures. According to a weather analyst, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi continue to record rainfall deficits ranging between 25 and 32 per cent below normal.
Forecast models suggest that the western arm of the monsoon trough will shift northwards over the next two days, allowing widespread rainfall to develop across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected. If the forecasts are realised, the region may witness its most significant monsoon spell so far this season.
Authorities in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district have already declared a holiday for schools and anganwadi centres due to heavy rainfall warnings.
Northeast India Struggles With Uneven Monsoon
Despite the improvement in India's overall rainfall statistics, the Northeast continues to experience one of the most uneven monsoon seasons in recent years. Weather experts attribute this to fewer rain-bearing systems reaching the region, changes in the position of the monsoon trough and broader climate variability. Although Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states are expected to receive fresh rainfall during the coming days, the seasonal deficit accumulated over previous weeks remains a concern.
Ironically, Assam continues to battle severe flooding caused by short-duration extreme rainfall events, with the state's flood death toll rising to 68 and 7 lakh people affected according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS). The situation illustrates how seasonal rainfall deficits and destructive floods can coexist within the same monsoon season.
In southern India, the west coast will continue to receive active monsoon rainfall. Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Lakshadweep are expected to witness widespread rainfall
National Rainfall Average Can't Capture India's Monsoon Reality
Meteorologists increasingly argue that India's monsoon should not be judged solely through national averages. While cumulative rainfall figures provide a broad overview, they often conceal enormous regional variations. One district may experience devastating floods while another struggles with delayed sowing due to inadequate rainfall, even though both contribute to the same national rainfall statistics.
For agriculture, reservoir management, groundwater recharge and disaster preparedness, district-level rainfall data provides a much clearer picture of the monsoon's actual impact. As climate variability increases, understanding where rain falls is becoming more important than simply measuring how much rain falls across the country.
Outlook: Active Rains Ahead, But Uneven Distribution A Big Challenge
The IMD expects the southwest monsoon to remain active through the coming week as the Deep Depression moves inland and gradually weakens. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across eastern, central, western and parts of northern India, while thunderstorms and gusty winds may accompany many of these weather systems.
Although the upcoming spell is expected to reduce rainfall deficits in several regions, meteorologists believe the overall rainfall pattern will remain uneven. Some states may continue to battle flooding and landslides, while others may still record below-normal rainfall. The defining question for the remainder of this monsoon season is therefore not simply how much rain India receives, but whether that rainfall is distributed evenly enough to support agriculture, replenish water resources and reduce regional disparities.
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