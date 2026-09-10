India's Monsoon Rainfall Deficit To Rise To 15% By Season-End; Andhra Pradesh, Punjab Among Worst-Affected States
Weak weather systems left several regions unable to recover earlier shortfalls, while a Bay of Bengal system could provide relief | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
India's monsoon rainfall deficit has reached 14 per cent as of September 8, and is expected to rise to around 15 per cent by the end of the season. Several states across western and southern regions face rainfall deficiencies, raising concerns about water availability and agricultural conditions.
According to the IMD rainfall departure data, Andhra Pradesh has recorded a 44 per cent deficit, followed by Punjab at 39 per cent, Rajasthan at 25 per cent, Gujarat at 19 per cent, Maharashtra at 16 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 7 per cent. India’s overall rainfall deficit is 15 per cent, while Delhi has recorded 13 per cent excess rainfall.
Andhra Pradesh is facing one of the biggest rainfall shortages. Areas have recorded a deficit, while Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra are reporting around 42 per cent less rainfall than normal. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema soon.
Maharashtra is witnessing rainfall deficiency in Marathwada and Vidarbha. Poor rainfall during August prevented these regions from recovering their deficit.
Poor conditions in Maharashtra have made life challenging for farmers, as drought-like conditions have affected crops, with the impact felt across states because Maharashtra is a crop hub.
Rajasthan has a deficit of around 25 per cent. In parts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, there has reportedly been little significant rainfall or cloud activity since August 14.
Experts predict late monsoon rain could help agriculture. Despite the deficit, late-season rainfall could relieve farmers by improving soil moisture and supporting Rabi crop preparation.
Why Is Rainfall Deficient?
According to weather experts, the rainfall shortage is linked to a lack of widespread weather systems during crucial monsoon periods. August was particularly weak over India and Maharashtra, leaving little opportunity for recovery. Atmospheric conditions have also not been favourable for the heavy rainfall needed to reduce the gap.
The low-pressure system may bring relief, as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rainfall to parts of central and northern India over the next few days.
Mizoram recorded 37.9 mm of rainfall, 167 per cent above normal, while Tripura received 19.1 mm, 125 per cent above normal. Andaman & Nicobar Islands recorded 41.0 mm, 158 per cent above normal. Ladakh received 0.7 mm, 167 per cent above normal, while Nagaland recorded 8.7 mm, 29 per cent above normal. Jharkhand received 8.6 mm, 14 per cent above normal, and Sikkim recorded 11.1 mm, 9 per cent above normal.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over several areas, including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and parts of central India. Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 10.
Western Madhya Pradesh may receive heavy rain again from September 13. Heavy rain is likely in Umaria, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori on Friday. Madhya Pradesh usually gets 37.3 inches of rain, but the state has received about 7 per cent less rainfall so far this year. Good rainfall last week has improved the situation, especially in eastern Madhya Pradesh.
According to the Delhi weather bulletin, rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, with isolated heavy rainfall possible over Delhi and neighbouring areas around September 14-16. Delhi recorded temperatures of 34-36°C and minimums of 23-27°C over the past 24 hours.
Places Likely To See Rainfall
The IMD has predicted rain across the country from September 10 to 16. Heavy rain is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Northeast India, Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Odisha may get very heavy rain on September 10.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected in some areas. The IMD has warned of rough seas and strong winds in the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours.
The monsoon withdrawal is expected to begin around September 17, although the process is gradual and normally continues until around mid-October. The withdrawal depends on conditions such as sustained weather, a change in wind patterns and the establishment of high-pressure conditions.
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