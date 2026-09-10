ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Monsoon Rainfall Deficit To Rise To 15% By Season-End; Andhra Pradesh, Punjab Among Worst-Affected States

India's monsoon rainfall deficit has reached 14 per cent as of September 8, and is expected to rise to around 15 per cent by the end of the season. Several states across western and southern regions face rainfall deficiencies, raising concerns about water availability and agricultural conditions.

According to the IMD rainfall departure data, Andhra Pradesh has recorded a 44 per cent deficit, followed by Punjab at 39 per cent, Rajasthan at 25 per cent, Gujarat at 19 per cent, Maharashtra at 16 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 7 per cent. India’s overall rainfall deficit is 15 per cent, while Delhi has recorded 13 per cent excess rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh is facing one of the biggest rainfall shortages. Areas have recorded a deficit, while Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra are reporting around 42 per cent less rainfall than normal. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema soon.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall in Prayagraj. (IANS)

Maharashtra is witnessing rainfall deficiency in Marathwada and Vidarbha. Poor rainfall during August prevented these regions from recovering their deficit.

Poor conditions in Maharashtra have made life challenging for farmers, as drought-like conditions have affected crops, with the impact felt across states because Maharashtra is a crop hub.

Rajasthan has a deficit of around 25 per cent. In parts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, there has reportedly been little significant rainfall or cloud activity since August 14.

Experts predict late monsoon rain could help agriculture. Despite the deficit, late-season rainfall could relieve farmers by improving soil moisture and supporting Rabi crop preparation.

Why Is Rainfall Deficient?