ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Monsoon Paradox: Why Rainfall Deficits And Floods Are Striking Together

A deficient monsoon does not mean that India will be free of extreme rainfall or flooding. ( ANI )

By Ankita Kumari

New Delhi: India’s 2026 monsoon is presenting a growing climate paradox: the country can record a significant overall rainfall deficit even as some states experience intense downpours, flash floods and cloudbursts. Experts say the contrasting extremes underline the need to look beyond seasonal rainfall totals and pay greater attention to the timing, intensity and geographical distribution of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal (94%) rainfall for August, with rainfall expected to remain below normal through August and September. India’s monsoon rainfall is currently around 11% below normal, although the national average masks substantial regional variations.

At the same time, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has indicated a high probability of a strong El Niño developing later this year. NOAA forecasts an 81% probability of a Very Strong El Niño during October-December 2026.

However, experts caution against attributing India's entire rainfall deficit to El Niño.

El Niño Is A Major Factor, But Not The Only One

Environmental expert Rajesh Paul said the 2026 monsoon situation needs careful analysis because several climate and atmospheric factors are influencing rainfall patterns. “My view is that the 2026 situation deserves attention, but we should be careful not to attribute every millimetre of India's rainfall deficit to El Niño,” Paul said.

According to him, El Niño is likely to be the dominant external climate signal behind the current seasonal risk, but India's actual rainfall performance is determined by a combination of El Niño, Indian Ocean conditions, intra-seasonal monsoon variability and regional circulation patterns.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon associated with abnormal warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Climate change, meanwhile, refers to the long-term warming and other changes occurring in the Earth's climate system.

Paul said climate change does not simply cause El Niño. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said there is currently no established evidence that global warming is increasing the frequency or intensity of El Niño events.

However, a warmer atmosphere and ocean can amplify some of the impacts associated with individual climate events because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture and a warmer climate system contains more energy.

The term 'Super El Niño' has increasingly appeared in public discussions about the 2026 climate outlook. But Paul cautioned that it is not an official scientific classification.

NOAA and WMO generally use categories such as weak, moderate, strong and very strong El Niño. A Very Strong El Niño is generally associated with a Niño-3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly of around 2°C or more over the relevant three-month period.

NOAA's current forecast puts the probability of a Very Strong El Niño during October-December 2026 at 81%, potentially making it one of the strongest events observed in the historical record since 1950.

But comparisons with major El Niño years such as 1997-98 or 2015-16 should be made cautiously until the event actually develops and its strength and duration become clearer.

How Can A Rainfall Deficit Coexist With Floods?

A deficient monsoon does not mean that India will be free of extreme rainfall or flooding. Environmentalist Dr Hishmi Husain described the 2026 monsoon as a "dangerous paradox", with the country experiencing a combination of rainfall deficits, prolonged dry spells and short-duration extreme rainfall events.

"My assessment is that the monsoon is weak and increasingly uneven and volatile," Husain said.

He pointed out that national rainfall averages can conceal major regional differences. July rainfall was around one per cent above normal nationally, helping to reduce the cumulative deficit, but the distribution was highly uneven. Some regions experienced intense bursts of rainfall while others faced prolonged dry spells. This uneven distribution means that a near-normal or even above-normal monthly rainfall total does not necessarily translate into adequate water availability.

Climate change is also altering the background conditions under which monsoon systems operate.

A warmer atmosphere can hold roughly 7% more water vapour for every 1°C rise in temperature, increasing the potential intensity of rainfall when suitable weather systems develop.