India's Malaria Burden: ICMR Flags Gaps In Case Reporting, Warns Of Hidden Plasmodium Species
Poor reporting by private healthcare, discrepancies between estimated and official records, and undetected infections pose challenges to India’s elimination efforts, says ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Inadequate reporting of malaria cases from the private healthcare sector, discrepancies between estimated and officially recorded disease burden, and the possible circulation of rarely reported malaria parasite species are emerging as significant challenges to India’s malaria elimination efforts, according to research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Stating that malaria has long been a serious public health challenge in many countries around the world, including India, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that climate change, unplanned urbanization, and the growing resistance of mosquitoes to insecticides, could pose fresh obstacles to the eradication of malaria.
Ironically, researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) have highlighted substantial gaps in India’s malaria surveillance and burden estimation systems, cautioning that infections caused by neglected Plasmodium species could remain undetected even as the country intensifies its efforts to eliminate the disease.
“India's malaria elimination strategy must go beyond reducing officially reported cases. Strengthening diagnostic capabilities, improving surveillance across public and private healthcare facilities and identifying neglected parasite species will be crucial to ensuring that hidden infections do not undermine the country’s progress towards malaria elimination,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned public health expert and Chair programme, advisory committee, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.
Admitting the fact that many cases remain undetected, Dr Garg said that district officers across the country need to be very careful about creating awareness.
“Although, the frontline works are also playing a major role in malaria awareness drive, citizens’ behavorial part is also necessary to look at. We should maintain our society garbage clean,” said Dr Garg, who was the ex-sub dean of Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.
In an analysis, ICMR-NIMR epidemiologists and biostatisticians examined the persistent disparity between estimated and reported malaria cases in India. The researchers pointed out that certain assumptions and adjustment factors used by the World Health Organization (WHO) for estimating India’s malaria burden were not adequately explained, raising questions about the accuracy and comparability of the figures.
A major contributor to the gap, according to the study, is the virtually non-existent reporting of malaria cases from the private healthcare sector. This creates an incomplete picture of the country’s actual disease burden, particularly when a significant proportion of patients seek treatment outside government health facilities.
The researchers also cited contemporary studies from India indicating that malaria positivity detected through microscopy was between three and 55 times higher than the number of cases reported by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) in certain settings.
The findings underscore the need to strengthen surveillance, improve private-sector reporting and establish greater transparency in the methodologies used for estimating malaria cases. Researchers said addressing these gaps would help reconcile estimated and reported figures, improve disease-burden assessments and support evidence-based policy decisions.
It is worth mentioning that India registered 80 percent reduction in malaria cases and deaths between 2015 and 2025.
According to the NCVBDC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 11,69,261 malaria cases and 384 deaths in 2015, followed by 2,27,564 cases and 83 deaths in 2023; 2,55,550 cases and 86 deaths in 2024 and 1,81,090 cases and 47 deaths in 2025.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s August review, India had 33 high-burden districts across nine states and Union Territories. These districts accounted for 64 percent of reported malaria cases and 54 percent of reported malaria deaths in 2025.
Assam, Mizoram and Tripura were among the states identified for focused interventions whereas Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have also historically reported substantial malaria burdens.
ICMR-NIMR had earlier undertaken a major attempt to generate more representative estimates of malaria morbidity and mortality through active surveillance in three malaria-endemic zones across India during 2015-16.
The study estimated approximately four million malaria cases in the country during the period, nearly four times the number reported under the national malaria control programme. However, the estimate was around three times lower than the WHO’s estimate for the same period. The research also estimated 29,341 malaria-related deaths, providing an important benchmark for assessing India's elimination programme.
Hidden burden of neglected malaria parasites
Adding another dimension to the surveillance challenge, ICMR-NIMR researchers have drawn attention to infections caused by malaria parasite species other than the two commonly reported species, Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax.
A study published in 2020 compiled India’s reported data on three relatively neglected human malaria parasites — P. malariae, P. ovale sensu lato and P. knowlesi — covering the period from 1930 to 2020.
The research highlighted that information on these infections remains extremely limited, despite their relevance to disease epidemiology, transmission dynamics, species-specific treatment and malaria prevention. Researchers stressed that all five human malaria parasite species must be included in surveillance and elimination strategies.
More recently, an ICMR-NIMR investigation has raised concerns about a potentially substantial hidden reservoir of malaria infections in the Northeast, particularly involving mixed infections of P. falciparum and P. vivax that escaped detection through conventional rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and microscopy.
The study identified five cases of mixed infections involving P. ovale curtisi among 62 samples examined, accounting for around eight per cent of the samples. The finding is particularly significant for Assam and the Northeast, where such infections have rarely been documented.
Although P. ovale curtisi has been reported from several Indian states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the only earlier report from Assam was a solitary case from Jorhat district. Neither P. ovale curtisi nor P. ovale wallikeri has subsequently been reported from Assam or other Northeastern states, according to the research.
The discovery raises concerns about underdiagnosed infections and the limitations of conventional diagnostic methods in identifying mixed-species malaria infections.
Researchers have recommended large-scale longitudinal surveillance to identify the circulation of all Plasmodium species in the region, alongside robust molecular xenomonitoring to establish the role of mosquitoes in sustaining transmission.
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