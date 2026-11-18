ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Malaria Burden: ICMR Flags Gaps In Case Reporting, Warns Of Hidden Plasmodium Species

New Delhi: Inadequate reporting of malaria cases from the private healthcare sector, discrepancies between estimated and officially recorded disease burden, and the possible circulation of rarely reported malaria parasite species are emerging as significant challenges to India’s malaria elimination efforts, according to research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Stating that malaria has long been a serious public health challenge in many countries around the world, including India, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that climate change, unplanned urbanization, and the growing resistance of mosquitoes to insecticides, could pose fresh obstacles to the eradication of malaria.

Ironically, researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) have highlighted substantial gaps in India’s malaria surveillance and burden estimation systems, cautioning that infections caused by neglected Plasmodium species could remain undetected even as the country intensifies its efforts to eliminate the disease.

“India's malaria elimination strategy must go beyond reducing officially reported cases. Strengthening diagnostic capabilities, improving surveillance across public and private healthcare facilities and identifying neglected parasite species will be crucial to ensuring that hidden infections do not undermine the country’s progress towards malaria elimination,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned public health expert and Chair programme, advisory committee, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) to ETV Bharat here on Wednesday.

Admitting the fact that many cases remain undetected, Dr Garg said that district officers across the country need to be very careful about creating awareness.

“Although, the frontline works are also playing a major role in malaria awareness drive, citizens’ behavorial part is also necessary to look at. We should maintain our society garbage clean,” said Dr Garg, who was the ex-sub dean of Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.

In an analysis, ICMR-NIMR epidemiologists and biostatisticians examined the persistent disparity between estimated and reported malaria cases in India. The researchers pointed out that certain assumptions and adjustment factors used by the World Health Organization (WHO) for estimating India’s malaria burden were not adequately explained, raising questions about the accuracy and comparability of the figures.

A major contributor to the gap, according to the study, is the virtually non-existent reporting of malaria cases from the private healthcare sector. This creates an incomplete picture of the country’s actual disease burden, particularly when a significant proportion of patients seek treatment outside government health facilities.

The researchers also cited contemporary studies from India indicating that malaria positivity detected through microscopy was between three and 55 times higher than the number of cases reported by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) in certain settings.

The findings underscore the need to strengthen surveillance, improve private-sector reporting and establish greater transparency in the methodologies used for estimating malaria cases. Researchers said addressing these gaps would help reconcile estimated and reported figures, improve disease-burden assessments and support evidence-based policy decisions.

It is worth mentioning that India registered 80 percent reduction in malaria cases and deaths between 2015 and 2025.

According to the NCVBDC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 11,69,261 malaria cases and 384 deaths in 2015, followed by 2,27,564 cases and 83 deaths in 2023; 2,55,550 cases and 86 deaths in 2024 and 1,81,090 cases and 47 deaths in 2025.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s August review, India had 33 high-burden districts across nine states and Union Territories. These districts accounted for 64 percent of reported malaria cases and 54 percent of reported malaria deaths in 2025.