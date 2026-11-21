PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest River Bridge 'Nitish Setu' In Bihar's Vaishali
Modi also inspected the model of the 19.76km long Nitish Setu at the programme venue.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Vaishali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest river bridge, Nitish Setu, on the Ganga on Saturday at a programme at Jandaha–Rajapakar–Mahua industrial area in Vaishali district in Bihar.
He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the 19.76 km long bridge and took a walk on it with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. He also waved a short shawl from the bridge to the people.
Modi also inspected the model of the 19.76km long Nitish Setu at the programme venue. The state government officials present there explained to him the design and special features of the bridge that will cut travelling time between north and south Bihar districts.
Apart from the Nitish Setu, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 227 development projects worth over Rs 34,000 crore. These included the second unit of the Buxar thermal power project, handing over 26,917 pucca houses to beneficiaries, as well as the inauguration of 106 health centres, drinking water supply in 11 cities across the state, 100 electric buses, and agriculture markets at Patna and Gaya.
Modi also laid the foundation stone of a ‘waste-to-energy plant’ on the outskirts of Patna, which will help dispose of over 1,600 tonnes of waste from 13 municipal bodies in a radius of 45km in a scientific manner and produce 15 MW of electricity. It will have a bio-methane plant of 100-tonne capacity and a compost plant of 700 tonnes.
The programme venue at Jafarpatti industrial area also stressed the emphasis of the state and central governments on industrial development and attracting investment. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on a special aircraft. Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar welcomed him. Both the leaders showed camaraderie and had a hearty chat at the airport.
“It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar ji at Patna airport,” Modi posted on social media platform X along with photographs with the former chief minister. Several leaders from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents – BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also welcomed the Prime Minister on the occasion.
It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport. पटना एयरपोर्ट पर नीतीश कुमार जी से मिलकर अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हुई। @NitishKumar https://t.co/grj1X92Ma0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2026
Modi left for the venue in Vaishali district in a helicopter despite overcast skies due to the effect of Cyclone Akvan that has arisen from the Bay of Bengal and hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
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