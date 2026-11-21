ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest River Bridge 'Nitish Setu' In Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest river bridge, Nitish Setu, on the Ganga on Saturday at a programme at Jandaha–Rajapakar–Mahua industrial area in Vaishali district in Bihar.

He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the 19.76 km long bridge and took a walk on it with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. He also waved a short shawl from the bridge to the people.

Modi also inspected the model of the 19.76km long Nitish Setu at the programme venue. The state government officials present there explained to him the design and special features of the bridge that will cut travelling time between north and south Bihar districts.

Crowd near the bridge. (Screengrab/YT/narendramodi)

Apart from the Nitish Setu, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 227 development projects worth over Rs 34,000 crore. These included the second unit of the Buxar thermal power project, handing over 26,917 pucca houses to beneficiaries, as well as the inauguration of 106 health centres, drinking water supply in 11 cities across the state, 100 electric buses, and agriculture markets at Patna and Gaya.

PM Modi using his shawl and waving it as a gamcha towards the crowd near the newly-inaugurated bridge. (Screengrab/YT/narendramodi)

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a ‘waste-to-energy plant’ on the outskirts of Patna, which will help dispose of over 1,600 tonnes of waste from 13 municipal bodies in a radius of 45km in a scientific manner and produce 15 MW of electricity. It will have a bio-methane plant of 100-tonne capacity and a compost plant of 700 tonnes.