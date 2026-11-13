ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest River Bridge Nitish Setu; RJD Says Its An 'Insult' To JDU Chief

The 9.76km-long Kachchi Dargah - Raghopur - Bidupur bridge over the Ganga is slated to become the longest river bridge in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inagurate it on November 21. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar government announced on Thursday that the new, six-lane Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur bridge over the Ganga has been named 'Nitish Setu' after Janata Dal (United) or JDU chief and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it during his visit to the state on November 21.

However, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned the move and asserted that it was another in the series of insults to Nitish by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was bent on giving out the message that he was now redundant in Bihar politics.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is arriving in Bihar on November 21. He will dedicate the six-lane Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur bridge, which has been named 'Nitish Setu' by the state government, to the nation," Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X.

The 9.76km-long Kachchi Dargah - Raghopur - Bidupur bridge over the Ganga is slated to become the longest river bridge in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inagurate it on November 21. (ETV Bharat)

Samrat further wrote that Modi will lay the foundation stones and also inaugurate various public utility services and developmental projects at a programme organised at Rajapakar in Vaishali district during his visit.

Nitish resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 15 this year, handing over the reins to BJP's Samrat Choudhary. He has been in poor health and is suffering from geriatric problems for the last couple of years.

The JDU chief was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. He was the Chief Minister of the state for over 18 years across several terms.

Opposition calls the bridge’s naming an insult to Nitish

Reacting to the naming of the bridge after Nitish, RJD national council member Bhai Arun Kumar told ETV Bharat, "Traditionally, buildings, bridges, airports and other remarkable constructions are named after dead people to serve as their memorials. Naming them after living people will create a wrong tradition. Nothing should be named after any living person, former or serving Prime Ministers and chief ministers."

"This could be a message that Nitish is no longer relevant in Bihar politics. At the same time, all is not well between the JDU and BJP in the government, and this could be a patch-up move by the latter. What else can you expect from a party that has named a cricket stadium on Narendra Modi. However, this is a bad move by the BJP," added Bhai Arun.

However, JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha welcomed the move as an honour to Nitish, who built a large number of roads and bridges across the state to provide better connectivity and is considered the maker of modern Bihar.