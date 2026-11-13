PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest River Bridge Nitish Setu; RJD Says Its An 'Insult' To JDU Chief
The state-of-the-art, extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge connects Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna to Raghopur and Bidupur in Vaishali district.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government announced on Thursday that the new, six-lane Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur bridge over the Ganga has been named 'Nitish Setu' after Janata Dal (United) or JDU chief and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it during his visit to the state on November 21.
However, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned the move and asserted that it was another in the series of insults to Nitish by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was bent on giving out the message that he was now redundant in Bihar politics.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is arriving in Bihar on November 21. He will dedicate the six-lane Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur bridge, which has been named 'Nitish Setu' by the state government, to the nation," Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X.
Samrat further wrote that Modi will lay the foundation stones and also inaugurate various public utility services and developmental projects at a programme organised at Rajapakar in Vaishali district during his visit.
Nitish resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 15 this year, handing over the reins to BJP's Samrat Choudhary. He has been in poor health and is suffering from geriatric problems for the last couple of years.
The JDU chief was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. He was the Chief Minister of the state for over 18 years across several terms.
Opposition calls the bridge’s naming an insult to Nitish
Reacting to the naming of the bridge after Nitish, RJD national council member Bhai Arun Kumar told ETV Bharat, "Traditionally, buildings, bridges, airports and other remarkable constructions are named after dead people to serve as their memorials. Naming them after living people will create a wrong tradition. Nothing should be named after any living person, former or serving Prime Ministers and chief ministers."
"This could be a message that Nitish is no longer relevant in Bihar politics. At the same time, all is not well between the JDU and BJP in the government, and this could be a patch-up move by the latter. What else can you expect from a party that has named a cricket stadium on Narendra Modi. However, this is a bad move by the BJP," added Bhai Arun.
However, JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha welcomed the move as an honour to Nitish, who built a large number of roads and bridges across the state to provide better connectivity and is considered the maker of modern Bihar.
"The way historical constructions like the JP Setu bridge named after Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Path road named after Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former Prime Minister) have become the identity and pride of our state, ‘Nitish Setu’ will carry ahead the prestigious tradition and add a new chapter to it," Sanjay said.
Sanjay, who is a Rajya Sabha member, added that Samrat’s decision was a symbol of the immense love, respect and gratitude of the people of Bihar.
The longest river bridge in India
The state-of-the-art, extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge connects Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of the state capital to Raghopur and Bidupur in Vaishali district. The main portion of the bridge is 9.76km long, while the total project length, including the approach roads on both sides of the river, is 19.76km.
Jointly constructed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company under the supervision of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited, the bridge connects National Highways 31, 122B, and 322, and will shorten travel time between south and north Bihar districts.
It cost around Rs 5,000 crore. Its construction started in June 2017, and the first phase between Kachchi Dargah and Raghopur was inaugurated by the then chief minister Nitish Kumar in June 2025.
Once dedicated to the nation, the bridge will become the longest river bridge in the country, surpassing the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over Lohit River in Assam, which is 9.15km long. However, the longest bridge above water in the country is 18.9km-long Atal Setu along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.
Incidentally, the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China is the longest bridge in the world. It is 164.8km long and spans across rivers, canals, lakes and agricultural farms in the Yangtze River delta in Jiangsu province. It includes a 9km stretch directly over the waters of Yangcheng Lake in the region.
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