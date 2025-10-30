ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Journey From Dependence To Defense Self-Reliance: DRDO’s Push For Indigenous Technology

Bengaluru: India’s drive toward self-reliance in defence technology has taken a major leap, says Dr. B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Speaking about the country’s technological transformation, Dr Das outlined how India moved from heavy dependence on foreign suppliers to building its own advanced systems.

He emphasized that while India has achieved significant progress in developing indigenous defence equipment, complete self-reliance—especially in semiconductors and microchips—remains a work in progress.

From Technology Bans To Homegrown Systems

Dr. Das recalled that India’s early defence development was marked by restrictions and bans imposed by foreign countries. "Initially, we were dependent on external technologies to achieve rapid progress. However, the moment we started indigenous programs like Agni, we faced technology bans—starting with radar components and later specific modules such as T-R modules and receivers," he said.

He also added that Indian scientists began reverse-engineering and designing their own systems. “When we made our own T-R modules, new restrictions came up on DC-DC converters. Each ban only pushed us further toward self-reliance,” he added.

Dr. Das said this struggle laid the foundation for India’s determination to master technology “right down to the silicon level.” He described this as not just a technical necessity but a “national dream.”

Today, DRDO has developed substantial capabilities in weapon manufacturing and system integration, supported by Indian industries and an expanding domestic supply chain. “Our industry partners are now capable of producing advanced systems collaboratively,” he said, crediting government initiatives for encouraging public-private participation in defence innovation.

DRDO–ISRO Collaboration: The Long Road To Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

Despite these successes, Dr. Das admitted that India is “not yet 100 per cent self-reliant.” The remaining dependency lies mainly in the semiconductor and microchip segments, which are critical for advanced defence electronics.