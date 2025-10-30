India’s Journey From Dependence To Defense Self-Reliance: DRDO’s Push For Indigenous Technology
Published : October 30, 2025 at 9:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s drive toward self-reliance in defence technology has taken a major leap, says Dr. B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Speaking about the country’s technological transformation, Dr Das outlined how India moved from heavy dependence on foreign suppliers to building its own advanced systems.
He emphasized that while India has achieved significant progress in developing indigenous defence equipment, complete self-reliance—especially in semiconductors and microchips—remains a work in progress.
From Technology Bans To Homegrown Systems
Dr. Das recalled that India’s early defence development was marked by restrictions and bans imposed by foreign countries. "Initially, we were dependent on external technologies to achieve rapid progress. However, the moment we started indigenous programs like Agni, we faced technology bans—starting with radar components and later specific modules such as T-R modules and receivers," he said.
He also added that Indian scientists began reverse-engineering and designing their own systems. “When we made our own T-R modules, new restrictions came up on DC-DC converters. Each ban only pushed us further toward self-reliance,” he added.
Dr. Das said this struggle laid the foundation for India’s determination to master technology “right down to the silicon level.” He described this as not just a technical necessity but a “national dream.”
Today, DRDO has developed substantial capabilities in weapon manufacturing and system integration, supported by Indian industries and an expanding domestic supply chain. “Our industry partners are now capable of producing advanced systems collaboratively,” he said, crediting government initiatives for encouraging public-private participation in defence innovation.
DRDO–ISRO Collaboration: The Long Road To Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency
Despite these successes, Dr. Das admitted that India is “not yet 100 per cent self-reliant.” The remaining dependency lies mainly in the semiconductor and microchip segments, which are critical for advanced defence electronics.
To bridge this gap, he highlighted the National Semiconductor Mission, launched under the Prime Minister’s leadership, as a key initiative to build a complete domestic ecosystem for chip manufacturing. “This mission aims to make India self-sufficient in semiconductor and wafer production. It is a long-term goal and cannot be achieved overnight,” Dr. Das noted.
He pointed out that developing such capabilities requires sustained investment and collaboration among research institutions, industries, and government agencies. “The objective is not just to manufacture chips but to control every aspect of the technology—from design to production—within the country,” he explained.
Dr. Das also elaborated on the close cooperation between DRDO and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Although both operate in distinct domains—defence and space—they share knowledge and resources to avoid duplication and enhance efficiency.
“ISRO’s primary focus is space, while DRDO’s is defence. But technology knows no barriers,” he said. “We discuss, share experiences, and support each other whenever possible.”
For instance, DRDO labs are actively contributing to ISRO’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission by developing key components for space applications. “We understand each other’s requirements and collaborate wherever our technologies can complement one another,” Dr. Das added.
He described the relationship between the two organizations as one of mutual respect and cooperation. “We are like big brothers in different kingdoms—working independently, yet united by the common goal of national advancement.”
A Vision For The Future
Concluding his remarks, Dr. Das said DRDO’s success in developing indigenous chips through its own facilities, such as GATECH and SSPL, demonstrates India’s growing self-reliance. “Even when we faced bans on essential modules, our teams developed and manufactured them internally. Today, we are self-reliant in crucial technologies and can sustain this capability for decades,” he said.
The journey, however, is far from over. “True self-reliance means having control over every stage of the technology chain. That is where India is headed,” Dr. Das remarked, underlining DRDO’s continued commitment to innovation and indigenous development in defence and communication systems.