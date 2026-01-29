ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Infrastructure Strategy Reflects A Decisive Shift Towards Scale, Integration And Quality: Economic Survey

Chief Economic Adviser to the Government V. Anantha Nageswaran addresses a press conference after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament during the Budget Session, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: India’s infrastructure strategy over recent years reflects a decisive shift towards scale, integration and quality, with sustained public capital expenditure acting as a powerful catalyst for growth, said the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

“Coordinated investments across roads, railways, ports, civil aviation, energy, digital and rural infrastructure have begun to yield tangible efficiency gains—shorter travel times, faster freight movement, improved logistics performance and wider access to essential services,” the Economic Survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stated.

It said that the institutionalisation of integrated planning through PM GatiShakti, alongside reforms in financing, asset monetisation and public–private partnerships, has strengthened project preparation and execution while crowding-in private investment.

The survey further said that improvements in transport connectivity are enhancing ease of travel for people and businesses by reducing travel times, lowering transaction costs and expanding access to markets.

“Enhanced multimodal integration and more reliable freight movements are strengthening regional integration and improving the competitiveness of the Indian economy by enabling firms to participate more effectively in domestic and global value chains,” the survey stated.

Stating that the concept of infrastructure is evolving beyond physical networks to encompass digital public infrastructure, clean energy systems, resilient water management and future-ready technologies, the survey said, “This widened infrastructure base is also enhancing productivity, competitiveness, innovation and sustainability across the economy. Looking ahead, maintaining investment momentum, deepening private participation and aligning infrastructure development with emerging priorities—such as decarbonisation, digitalisation and resilience—will be critical.”

Public-Private Partnerships

According to the Economic Survey, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are vital mechanisms through which governments can leverage private sector expertise and resources to address critical infrastructure needs.

“They play a significant role in bridging infrastructure gaps and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery. The success of PPPs is largely dependent on the robustness of institutional frameworks, financial support, and the adoption of standardised documents, such as the Model Request for Qualification (RfQ), Model Request for Proposal (RfP), and Model Concession Agreements (MCAs),” it said.

PPP-India Ranked Among The Top Five Countries

According to the World Bank’s Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) Report 2024, India has consistently ranked among the top five countries globally in terms of private investment in infrastructure among low- and middle-income economies.

“India also emerged as the largest recipient of PPI investment in South Asia, accounting for over 90 per cent of the region’s total private infrastructure investment. This strong global standing is reflected domestically in the marked increase in project approvals by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC),” it said.

Roads & Highways

The roads and highways sector continues to be a primary driver of India’s infrastructure, transitioning from rapid capacity expansion to a focus on logistic efficiency and technological integration.

Over the past decade, according to the survey, sustained investment and policy reforms have significantly expanded the National Highway (NH) network and improved construction pace, laying a stronger foundation for multimodal connectivity and economic integration. For FY26, 10,000 km of construction is targeted, of which 4,938 km have been completed as of 31 December 2025, it said.

Rural Development

Within the broader infrastructure landscape, rural roads development has played a critical role in improving last-mile connectivity and rural integration.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has achieved near-universal rural connectivity, with over 99.7 per cent of eligible habitations connected, as of 31 December 2025, the report said.

“The programme has been strengthened through focused initiatives, including a dedicated road connectivity vertical under PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) to serve Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PTVGs), targeting 8,000 km of roads over the period 2023-28. As of 31 December 2025, 2,495 roads (7,323.96 km of road length) and 163 bridges have been sanctioned under PM-JANMAN for connecting 2,909 habitations, out of which 248 roads (1242.41 km of road length) have been completed,” the survey stated.

Railways

According to the report, Indian Railways continues to play a pivotal role in India’s infrastructure landscape by expanding network capacity, modernising assets, and strengthening multimodal connectivity.

“As of March 2025, the rail network has expanded to 69,439 Rkm. During FY26, it is targeted to extend the network further by 3,500 km. Electrification has reached 99.1 per cent of the network by October 2025. Sustained investments have enabled faster network expansion, with commissioning rates more than doubling in the post-2014 period compared to the previous decade. A defining feature of recent years has been the record capital expenditure on railway infrastructure, with a focus on new lines, doubling and multi-tracking, rolling stock augmentation, signalling, and safety-related works. In FY26 (BE), capital outlay has been maintained at historically high levels, to accelerate capacity creation in a time-bound manner,” the survey stated.

Civil Aviation

The Economic Survey has highlighted that India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.

“The number of airports increased from 74 in 2014 to 164 in 2025.13 In FY25, Indian airports handled 412 million passengers, and the same is projected to increase to 665 million by FY31. Further, air cargo volume grew from 2.53 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY15 to 3.72 MMT in FY25, and 2.95 MMT handled in FY26 (until December), driven by several key policy initiatives and reforms,” it stated.

Ports & Shipping

India’s maritime sector has undergone significant modernisation and is emerging as an essential pillar of logistics competitiveness, industrial growth and global supply chain integration, the survey stated.