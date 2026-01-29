India’s Infrastructure Strategy Reflects A Decisive Shift Towards Scale, Integration And Quality: Economic Survey
The survey has found that coordinated investments across roads, railways, ports, civil aviation, energy, digital and rural infrastructure have begun to yield tangible efficiency gains.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: India’s infrastructure strategy over recent years reflects a decisive shift towards scale, integration and quality, with sustained public capital expenditure acting as a powerful catalyst for growth, said the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.
“Coordinated investments across roads, railways, ports, civil aviation, energy, digital and rural infrastructure have begun to yield tangible efficiency gains—shorter travel times, faster freight movement, improved logistics performance and wider access to essential services,” the Economic Survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stated.
It said that the institutionalisation of integrated planning through PM GatiShakti, alongside reforms in financing, asset monetisation and public–private partnerships, has strengthened project preparation and execution while crowding-in private investment.
The survey further said that improvements in transport connectivity are enhancing ease of travel for people and businesses by reducing travel times, lowering transaction costs and expanding access to markets.
“Enhanced multimodal integration and more reliable freight movements are strengthening regional integration and improving the competitiveness of the Indian economy by enabling firms to participate more effectively in domestic and global value chains,” the survey stated.
Stating that the concept of infrastructure is evolving beyond physical networks to encompass digital public infrastructure, clean energy systems, resilient water management and future-ready technologies, the survey said, “This widened infrastructure base is also enhancing productivity, competitiveness, innovation and sustainability across the economy. Looking ahead, maintaining investment momentum, deepening private participation and aligning infrastructure development with emerging priorities—such as decarbonisation, digitalisation and resilience—will be critical.”
Public-Private Partnerships
According to the Economic Survey, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are vital mechanisms through which governments can leverage private sector expertise and resources to address critical infrastructure needs.
“They play a significant role in bridging infrastructure gaps and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery. The success of PPPs is largely dependent on the robustness of institutional frameworks, financial support, and the adoption of standardised documents, such as the Model Request for Qualification (RfQ), Model Request for Proposal (RfP), and Model Concession Agreements (MCAs),” it said.
PPP-India Ranked Among The Top Five Countries
According to the World Bank’s Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) Report 2024, India has consistently ranked among the top five countries globally in terms of private investment in infrastructure among low- and middle-income economies.
“India also emerged as the largest recipient of PPI investment in South Asia, accounting for over 90 per cent of the region’s total private infrastructure investment. This strong global standing is reflected domestically in the marked increase in project approvals by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC),” it said.
Roads & Highways
The roads and highways sector continues to be a primary driver of India’s infrastructure, transitioning from rapid capacity expansion to a focus on logistic efficiency and technological integration.
Over the past decade, according to the survey, sustained investment and policy reforms have significantly expanded the National Highway (NH) network and improved construction pace, laying a stronger foundation for multimodal connectivity and economic integration. For FY26, 10,000 km of construction is targeted, of which 4,938 km have been completed as of 31 December 2025, it said.
Rural Development
Within the broader infrastructure landscape, rural roads development has played a critical role in improving last-mile connectivity and rural integration.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has achieved near-universal rural connectivity, with over 99.7 per cent of eligible habitations connected, as of 31 December 2025, the report said.
“The programme has been strengthened through focused initiatives, including a dedicated road connectivity vertical under PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) to serve Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PTVGs), targeting 8,000 km of roads over the period 2023-28. As of 31 December 2025, 2,495 roads (7,323.96 km of road length) and 163 bridges have been sanctioned under PM-JANMAN for connecting 2,909 habitations, out of which 248 roads (1242.41 km of road length) have been completed,” the survey stated.
Railways
According to the report, Indian Railways continues to play a pivotal role in India’s infrastructure landscape by expanding network capacity, modernising assets, and strengthening multimodal connectivity.
“As of March 2025, the rail network has expanded to 69,439 Rkm. During FY26, it is targeted to extend the network further by 3,500 km. Electrification has reached 99.1 per cent of the network by October 2025. Sustained investments have enabled faster network expansion, with commissioning rates more than doubling in the post-2014 period compared to the previous decade. A defining feature of recent years has been the record capital expenditure on railway infrastructure, with a focus on new lines, doubling and multi-tracking, rolling stock augmentation, signalling, and safety-related works. In FY26 (BE), capital outlay has been maintained at historically high levels, to accelerate capacity creation in a time-bound manner,” the survey stated.
Civil Aviation
The Economic Survey has highlighted that India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.
“The number of airports increased from 74 in 2014 to 164 in 2025.13 In FY25, Indian airports handled 412 million passengers, and the same is projected to increase to 665 million by FY31. Further, air cargo volume grew from 2.53 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY15 to 3.72 MMT in FY25, and 2.95 MMT handled in FY26 (until December), driven by several key policy initiatives and reforms,” it stated.
Ports & Shipping
India’s maritime sector has undergone significant modernisation and is emerging as an essential pillar of logistics competitiveness, industrial growth and global supply chain integration, the survey stated.
“Under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, substantial progress has been made in upgrading port infrastructure, enhancing regulatory frameworks, improving operational efficiency, and increasing private sector participation,” it said.
India's growing competitiveness is reflected in global rankings, with two Indian ports now featuring among the top 30 and seven among the top 100 in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2024, the survey stated.
Inland Water Transport
The Economic Survey has stated that as of November 2025, 32 National Waterways (NWs) are operational, spanning 5,155 km, with cargo operations on 29 NWs, cruise operations on 15 NWs, and passenger services on 23 NWs; 11 NWs support all three modes, reflecting strong multimodal integration.
“Cargo movement through Inland Water Transport (IWT) has also risen significantly from 18 MMT in 2013-2014 to 146 MMT in 2024-2025, driven by several reforms and key projects in the sector (Box IX.7). Passenger movement has grown to 7.6 crore in 2024-25 from 1.61 crore in 2023-24,” it said.
Shipbuilding
The Economic Survey highlighted that in September 2025, the Government of India approved a comprehensive package of Rs 69,725 crore (approximately USD 8.3 billion) to revitalise the country’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem.
The initiative adopts a four-pillar approach aimed at developing a globally competitive, technologically advanced and sustainable maritime sector.
Energy Sector
The power sector continues to expand, with the installed capacity rising by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 509.74 GW as of November 2025, the survey said.
According to the survey, interventions like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) have contributed significantly in improving power availability and reliability, particularly in rural areas.
“The gap between energy demand and supply has also declined from 4.2 per cent in FY14 to nil by November 2025.25 Besides, several initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen the viability and operational efficiency of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs),” the economic survey has highlighted.
Renewable Energy
India’s energy landscape is undergoing a structural transformation, with renewable energy (RE) now constituting around 49.83 per cent of the total installed power generation capacity as of 30 November 2025.
“The country maintains a dominant global presence, ranking third in overall RE capacity and installed solar capacity and fourth in installed wind capacity. Total RE capacity witnessed a more than threefold increase over the last decade, surging from 76.38 GW in March 2014 to 253.96 GW by November 2025.30 This substantial growth reflects the effectiveness of national renewable energy policies, large-scale project execution, and strong private sector participation in advancing India’s clean energy transition,” it said.
Telecommunications
According to the survey, India’s telecom sector has undergone a significant transformation, driven by initiatives such as 5G deployment, 6G research, BharatNet, and Digital Bharat Nidhi, reflecting the Government’s vision of a digitally empowered nation.
“With innovations including indigenous 4G by BSNL, 100 5G Labs, and citizen-centric platforms, the sector is advancing toward self-reliance, enhanced security, and global leadership. Efforts are focused on creating a telecom ecosystem that is Samaveshit (ubiquitous connectivity fuelling inclusive growth), Viksit (developed India through a triad of perform, reform, and transform), Tvarit (accelerated development and swift resolutions), and Surakshit (safe and secure),” it said.
Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation
According to the survey, India has attained a significant milestone under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with over 81 per cent of rural households now having access to clean tap water.
“As of 01 December 2025, more than 15.76 crore rural homes have received safe drinking water through household taps, marking a major step towards achieving universal water security in rural India,” it said.
The Mission, launched in 2019 and supported by an initial central outlay of Rs 2,08,652 crore, has enabled States and Union Territories to implement water supply schemes, develop infrastructure, and promote efficient water management practices.
In addition, it has strengthened local governance, enhanced community participation, and raised awareness on water conservation, thereby improving health, sanitation, and the overall quality of life in rural communities. To achieve 100 per cent coverage, the Mission has been extended until 2028 with an enhanced allocation of Rs 67,000 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26.
Space Sector
The Economic Survey has highlighted that India currently operates 56 active space assets, including 20 communication satellites, eight navigation satellites, four scientific satellites, 21 earth observation satellites and three technology demonstration missions.
“The year 2025 has witnessed a significant achievement of India’s space program, characterised by indigenous technological breakthroughs and expanded global footprints. India became the fourth nation to achieve autonomous satellite docking via the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission. Additionally, the GSLV-F15 with indigenous Cryogenic stage launched the NVS-02 satellite on 29 January 2025, marking the 100th lift-off from Sriharikota,” it said.
The survey further added that global collaboration reached new heights with the successful completion of the Axiom-04 mission in July 2025, which saw an Indian astronaut conduct microgravity experiments aboard the International Space Station.
“This synergy was further reinforced by the launch of NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission (NISAR), a global, microwave imaging mission, in July 2025. In December 2025, the LVM3-M6 vehicle successfully injected the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite in the intended orbit — the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in Indian space history, bolstering the nation’s strategic infrastructure,” the economic survey stated.