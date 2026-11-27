ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | India’s Indigenous Submersible Matsya 6000 Set For First Unmanned Deep Sea Trials, NIOT Director Confirms

Chennai: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), a Ministry of Earth Sciences research institute, is preparing to put India’s indigenous submersible ‘Matsya 6000’ through its first unmanned deep-sea trials at a depth of 500 meters.

The submersible is developed by the NIOT to carry three scientists to depths of up to 6,000 metres (approx. 19,685 feet) beneath the ocean surface. Deep-sea research focuses on regions located more than 200 metres below the ocean surface, which are completely dark, have near-freezing temperatures and crushing pressure.

Vast mineral resources lie untapped beneath the ocean floor. Until now, research has been conducted primarily by sending unmanned vehicles and analysing the photographs captured by them.

Matsya 6000 Submersible Vehicle in the Sea (ETV Bharat via NIOT)

Against this backdrop, the central government formulated the ‘Samudrayaan Mission’ to explore mineral resources in Indian waters on par with developed nations. Based on this, plans were drawn up to send humans to a depth of 6,000 meters underwater for research. In the initial phase, the vehicle was successfully tested in waters at a depth of 20 meters.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, NIOT Director Balaji Ramakrishnan said the primary objective of the ‘Matsya 6000’ project was to send three scientists to the deep sea to explore marine resources.

“A preliminary trial will be conducted at a depth of 500 meters. Before that, it is essential to test whether all equipment installed in the vehicle, including electrical, electronics, mechanical, Life Support Systems, and batteries, are functioning properly,” he said

Multi-Phase Testing

According to Ramakrishnan, once the Matsya vehicle is lowered into the sea from the ship, the scientists inside will operate it themselves. During this time, there must be uninterrupted communication between the mother ship and the Matsya 6000 vehicle, he said.

“The scientists must receive a steady supply of oxygen to survive. We tested whether all these systems were functioning properly at the harbour back in 2025,” he said.

Matsya 6000 Chart (ETV Bharat via NIOT)

Following the 2025 trials and integrating new equipment, the NIOT team conducted sea trials in September and October 2026, 10 times with the help of a crane, confirming that all instruments worked seamlessly without scientists onboard.