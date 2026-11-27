Exclusive | India’s Indigenous Submersible Matsya 6000 Set For First Unmanned Deep Sea Trials, NIOT Director Confirms
India’s indigenous submersible, Matsya 6000, will soon undergo unmanned 500-meter deep-sea trials ahead of its planned 6,000-meter manned mission by late 2027 or early 2028.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
By S. Ravichandran
Chennai: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), a Ministry of Earth Sciences research institute, is preparing to put India’s indigenous submersible ‘Matsya 6000’ through its first unmanned deep-sea trials at a depth of 500 meters.
The submersible is developed by the NIOT to carry three scientists to depths of up to 6,000 metres (approx. 19,685 feet) beneath the ocean surface. Deep-sea research focuses on regions located more than 200 metres below the ocean surface, which are completely dark, have near-freezing temperatures and crushing pressure.
Vast mineral resources lie untapped beneath the ocean floor. Until now, research has been conducted primarily by sending unmanned vehicles and analysing the photographs captured by them.
Against this backdrop, the central government formulated the ‘Samudrayaan Mission’ to explore mineral resources in Indian waters on par with developed nations. Based on this, plans were drawn up to send humans to a depth of 6,000 meters underwater for research. In the initial phase, the vehicle was successfully tested in waters at a depth of 20 meters.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, NIOT Director Balaji Ramakrishnan said the primary objective of the ‘Matsya 6000’ project was to send three scientists to the deep sea to explore marine resources.
“A preliminary trial will be conducted at a depth of 500 meters. Before that, it is essential to test whether all equipment installed in the vehicle, including electrical, electronics, mechanical, Life Support Systems, and batteries, are functioning properly,” he said
Multi-Phase Testing
According to Ramakrishnan, once the Matsya vehicle is lowered into the sea from the ship, the scientists inside will operate it themselves. During this time, there must be uninterrupted communication between the mother ship and the Matsya 6000 vehicle, he said.
“The scientists must receive a steady supply of oxygen to survive. We tested whether all these systems were functioning properly at the harbour back in 2025,” he said.
Following the 2025 trials and integrating new equipment, the NIOT team conducted sea trials in September and October 2026, 10 times with the help of a crane, confirming that all instruments worked seamlessly without scientists onboard.
The latest trial was completed just before Diwali, and the NIOT team celebrated Diwali at the harbour itself. After the tests concluded, Matsya 6000 was brought back to the institute.
“Currently, preparatory work is underway to conduct unmanned sea trials at a depth of 500 meters. We will deploy the vehicle from the research vessel ‘Sagar Nidhi’, stationed at the Chennai Port, and conduct the 500-meter depth test in the coming weeks. Previously, we used shore-based harbour cranes; however, this time, we will conduct the trials using the crane onboard the ship,” Ramakrishnan said.
During the test, only external ‘payload’ equipment, such as cameras and lights, and systems operable from the ship will be active. “Controls meant to be operated by scientists from inside will not be activated. Additionally, this 500-meter depth test will be conducted while tethered with a cable,” he said.
Titanium Sphere and Use of Lithium Batteries
The Director said that once the unmanned 500-meter depth test succeeds, a specialised crane designed to launch manned vehicles will be fitted onto the Sagar Nidhi vessel. Following that, scientists will be sent to a depth of 500 meters.
“A Titanium Sphere capable of withstanding the immense pressure at a 6,000-meter depth is being readied. After all trials are completed, scientists will be sent to the 6,000-meter depth by the end of 2027 or early 2028,” he said.
For this mission, Ramakrishnan said, two scientists had undergone training in a submersible vehicle in France, and French scientists have also shared their technical expertise with us.
“The indigenously built Matsya 6000 boasts several unique features. We are the first in the world to use Lithium batteries in deep-sea submersible technology,” the Director said.
He claimed that the Matsya 6000 was safely designed to automatically ascend to the ocean surface if any malfunction occurs in the deep sea or if oxygen levels drop for the scientists. “Obtaining accurate data through modern technology is another key highlight of this vehicle,” he added.
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