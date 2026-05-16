India’s Heatwave Economy: Record Sales Of ACs, Coolers And Fridges Amid Rising Summers
Experts warn that while cooling appliances are becoming essential amid rising heatwaves, their growing use could worsen emissions and urban warming, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s scorching summers are no longer just a seasonal discomfort; they are rapidly reshaping how people live, spend, and survive. Across cities, towns, and villages, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers are flying off store shelves at record speed as rising temperatures and repeated heatwaves push millions of Indians toward artificial cooling.
Industry data released by the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), along with market estimates from research agencies such as IMARC Group and Statista, show that sales of cooling appliances have surged dramatically over the last five years. What was once considered a luxury purchase is increasingly becoming a survival necessity.
ACs No Longer a Luxury
The biggest transformation is visible in India’s air-conditioner market. Just five years ago, annual AC sales in India stood at around 7 to 8 million units. Today, the number has nearly doubled. Industry estimates suggest that around 14 to 15 million AC units are now sold annually across the country.
The summer of 2024, marked by brutal and prolonged heatwaves across North and Central India, witnessed record-breaking sales of nearly 14 million units. While unseasonal rains slowed demand briefly in early 2025, the overall market has remained strong, hovering around the 15-million-unit mark. Industry leaders now believe the market could touch 30 million units annually by 2030.
The trend reflects a larger social shift. In many urban households, especially in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and other heat-prone cities, air conditioners are no longer aspirational products. Families increasingly view them as essential protection against extreme heat.
Electronics retailers say customers are also upgrading faster than before, shifting from window ACs to split ACs and increasingly choosing inverter-based, energy-efficient models.
Refrigerators See Massive Summer Demand
Refrigerators too have become one of the strongest-performing consumer appliance categories. India currently sells around 13 to 15 million refrigerator units every year, according to industry estimates. Over the last five years, the segment has grown steadily at an annual rate of 10% to 12%.
Interestingly, nearly 50% to 60% of yearly refrigerator sales happen between March and May, the peak summer months.
Companies say rural demand has strengthened significantly, while urban consumers are increasingly upgrading from basic single-door refrigerators to larger double-door and smart refrigerators from brands like Samsung and LG.
Retailers attribute the growth not only to rising incomes but also to changing lifestyles and worsening heat conditions, which make food preservation more critical during summer months.
Coolers Remain a Lifeline for Many
Even as AC sales boom, air coolers continue to dominate India’s Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural markets because they are far cheaper and consume significantly less electricity. According to a report by the IMARC Group, India’s air cooler market is expected to reach nearly Rs 12,610 crore in 2025.
The sector has recorded annual growth of 12% to 14% over the last five years. Organized brands such as Crompton and Symphony have rapidly expanded their presence, gradually replacing local unorganized manufacturers in many regions.
For millions of middle-class and lower-income households, coolers remain the most practical answer to rising temperatures.
Health Risks Linked to Excessive Cooling
While cooling appliances help people survive dangerous heat conditions, doctors warn that excessive and poorly managed use may create new health problems.
Dr. Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, said the rapid rise in AC use is helping people cope with extreme heat but simultaneously increasing electricity demand and greenhouse gas emissions.
“This contributes to climate change and further intensifies heatwaves,” he said, adding that prolonged time spent indoors with poor ventilation can also worsen indoor air quality and respiratory health.
He stressed that the solution lies in “responsible cooling” through energy-efficient appliances, moderate temperature settings, regular maintenance, and building designs that naturally reduce indoor heat.
Dr. Tarun Kumar of Medanta Moolchand Heart Centre said rising dependence on cooling devices is reducing people’s ability to tolerate natural temperature variations.
He warned that prolonged AC exposure can lead to dry throat, respiratory irritation, allergies, asthma triggers, dehydration, headaches, muscle stiffness, and worsening skin and eye conditions.
“AC units that lack regular maintenance become breeding grounds for dust mites, mold, and bacteria,” he said.
Pulmonologist Dr. Meet Ghonia said doctors are increasingly seeing cases linked to prolonged exposure to poorly maintained cooling systems.
“With rising heatwaves, dependence on ACs and coolers has increased significantly. We are seeing more cases of dehydration due to poor hydration habits, dry eye symptoms, allergies, sinus issues, and respiratory irritation,” he said.
The ‘Cooling Paradox’
Environmentalists say India is now facing what experts describe as the “cooling paradox.” As temperatures rise, people use more ACs to stay comfortable. But the increased use of cooling appliances also raises electricity consumption and emissions, which in turn worsen global warming and urban heat.
Rajesh Paul, a geospatial expert, said India’s growing dependence on cooling appliances could sharply increase peak electricity demand over the next decade.
“If this additional demand is powered mainly by fossil fuels, it risks creating a cycle of higher carbon emissions even as people try to protect themselves from extreme heat,” he warned.
He added that Indian cities are already witnessing the cooling paradox in action.
“Higher temperatures drive more AC use, which can further worsen warming and urban heat stress,” he said.
Environmental scientist Dr. Hishmi Jamil Husain said India could witness an explosive increase in AC ownership in the coming decades.
“There is an estimate that the number of air conditioners in India could grow from less than 100 million today to nearly 1 billion by 2050,” he said.
He warned that in dense urban areas, heavy AC usage can itself raise outdoor temperatures by nearly 2 degrees Celsius.
Climate Experts Call for Sustainable Cooling
Climate experts argue that cooling itself is not the problem; the real challenge is how India powers its cooling revolution.
Prof. S.N. Mishra, climate change expert and Visiting Professor at TERI University, said rising use of ACs, refrigerators, and coolers is a sign of improving living standards and climate adaptation, especially among India’s middle-income population.
However, he warned that if the rising electricity demand continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels, greenhouse gas emissions will rise sharply.
“The solution lies in accelerating the transition from dirty fossil fuel-based energy to clean and renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydro,” he said.
Experts say India now urgently needs sustainable cooling solutions, including energy-efficient appliances, climate-responsive building designs, cool roofs, urban greening, and increased renewable energy use.
As heatwaves become longer, harsher, and more frequent, India’s cooling appliance boom is likely to continue. But experts warn that unless cooling becomes greener and smarter, the machines protecting people from extreme heat today may end up intensifying the climate crisis tomorrow.
Also Read
- Climate Change Crisis: IMD To Change Parameters To Declare Heatwaves
- Rising Temperatures, Higher Consumption Of Water And Unplanned Growth Add To Mounting Water Woes Of Maharashtra
- Explainer l India's Summers Are Changing: Why Heatwaves Are Becoming More Dangerous And No Longer Limited To Rajasthan or Vidharbha