ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Heatwave Economy: Record Sales Of ACs, Coolers And Fridges Amid Rising Summers

Representational Image | A man holds an air conditioner while commuting on a bike on a hot summer day, in New Delhi on May 15, 2022 (Sunday). ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: India’s scorching summers are no longer just a seasonal discomfort; they are rapidly reshaping how people live, spend, and survive. Across cities, towns, and villages, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers are flying off store shelves at record speed as rising temperatures and repeated heatwaves push millions of Indians toward artificial cooling.

Industry data released by the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), along with market estimates from research agencies such as IMARC Group and Statista, show that sales of cooling appliances have surged dramatically over the last five years. What was once considered a luxury purchase is increasingly becoming a survival necessity.

ACs No Longer a Luxury

The biggest transformation is visible in India’s air-conditioner market. Just five years ago, annual AC sales in India stood at around 7 to 8 million units. Today, the number has nearly doubled. Industry estimates suggest that around 14 to 15 million AC units are now sold annually across the country.

The summer of 2024, marked by brutal and prolonged heatwaves across North and Central India, witnessed record-breaking sales of nearly 14 million units. While unseasonal rains slowed demand briefly in early 2025, the overall market has remained strong, hovering around the 15-million-unit mark. Industry leaders now believe the market could touch 30 million units annually by 2030.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

The trend reflects a larger social shift. In many urban households, especially in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and other heat-prone cities, air conditioners are no longer aspirational products. Families increasingly view them as essential protection against extreme heat.

Electronics retailers say customers are also upgrading faster than before, shifting from window ACs to split ACs and increasingly choosing inverter-based, energy-efficient models.

Refrigerators See Massive Summer Demand

Refrigerators too have become one of the strongest-performing consumer appliance categories. India currently sells around 13 to 15 million refrigerator units every year, according to industry estimates. Over the last five years, the segment has grown steadily at an annual rate of 10% to 12%.

Interestingly, nearly 50% to 60% of yearly refrigerator sales happen between March and May, the peak summer months.

Companies say rural demand has strengthened significantly, while urban consumers are increasingly upgrading from basic single-door refrigerators to larger double-door and smart refrigerators from brands like Samsung and LG.

Retailers attribute the growth not only to rising incomes but also to changing lifestyles and worsening heat conditions, which make food preservation more critical during summer months.

People struggling due to intense heat get relief as the Municipal Corporation sprays cool water on the busy roads for vehicle drivers and pedestrians, in Jaipur on May 13, 2026. (File/ANI)

Coolers Remain a Lifeline for Many

Even as AC sales boom, air coolers continue to dominate India’s Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural markets because they are far cheaper and consume significantly less electricity. According to a report by the IMARC Group, India’s air cooler market is expected to reach nearly Rs 12,610 crore in 2025.

The sector has recorded annual growth of 12% to 14% over the last five years. Organized brands such as Crompton and Symphony have rapidly expanded their presence, gradually replacing local unorganized manufacturers in many regions.

For millions of middle-class and lower-income households, coolers remain the most practical answer to rising temperatures.

Health Risks Linked to Excessive Cooling

While cooling appliances help people survive dangerous heat conditions, doctors warn that excessive and poorly managed use may create new health problems.

Dr. Bharat Gopal, Senior Director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta, said the rapid rise in AC use is helping people cope with extreme heat but simultaneously increasing electricity demand and greenhouse gas emissions.