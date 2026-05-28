India's Groundwater Recharge Rises By Nearly 17 BCM, Jal Shakti Ministry Tells NGT
The Jal Shakti Ministry said groundwater recharge has improved, while land subsidence concerns persist in several metropolitan cities across India, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The overall groundwater recharge in India has increased by nearly 17 billion cubic metres (BCM) in recent years, according to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.
However, environmentalists have cautioned that, despite the improvement, increased groundwater recharge does not mitigate the growing environmental risks posed by excessive groundwater extraction.
The data was submitted by the Jal Shakti Ministry to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had sought a response regarding land subsidence issues in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case on November 13 last year, after taking note of a media report claiming that satellite data from 2015 to 2023 showed India's five major cities sinking by more than 5 cm annually in certain areas.
The report had warned that without stricter groundwater management and proper urban planning, many buildings could face serious structural damage in the future. Groundwater depletion is considered one of the major reasons behind land subsidence.
Following this, the Tribunal sought responses from several authorities, including the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The CGWA functions under the Jal Shakti Ministry and regulates groundwater development and management in the country.
Ministry Explains Causes Behind Subsidence
In its reply submitted before the Tribunal on Wednesday, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry said land subsidence in urban metropolitan areas can occur due to several reasons, including rapid urbanisation, the increasing load of construction, soil compaction, coastal landforms, underground infrastructure development, reduced natural recharge, excessive groundwater extraction and climate-induced hydrological changes.
The Ministry said both the CGWA and the Jal Shakti Ministry are actively involved in groundwater monitoring, assessment of groundwater resources, aquifer mapping, groundwater recharge activities and regulation of groundwater usage across the country.
It also informed the Tribunal that groundwater resources are assessed annually in coordination with the Central Groundwater Board, state governments, and Union Territory administrations.
Government Initiatives For Groundwater Recharge
The Ministry said the Centre has undertaken several initiatives to improve groundwater recharge and promote sustainable water management through government schemes and community participation.
Among the major initiatives is the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, launched in 2019, which promotes rainwater harvesting, artificial recharge structures, watershed development, restoration of traditional water bodies, afforestation, and water reuse in both urban and rural areas.
Apart from this, the Centre also launched the nationwide "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari" campaign to encourage community participation in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and sustainable water management practices.
According to the Ministry, India's groundwater status in 2025 showed improvement compared to 2017. Total groundwater recharge increased from 432 BCM in 2017 to 448.52 BCM in 2025, marking a rise of 16.52 BCM.
The Ministry further said that assessment units declared "safe" have increased from 62.6 per cent in 2017 to 73.14 per cent in 2025, while assessment units that are marked as "over-exploited" declined from 17.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent during the same period.
It added that groundwater depletion and land subsidence remain highly localised and scientifically complex issues, requiring detailed geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations on a case-by-case basis.
The Ministry said it would continue groundwater monitoring, regulation and technical support measures in accordance with scientific assessments, policies and existing laws.
Expert Raises Concern Over Urban Sustainability
Environmentalist B S Vohra said the reported increase of 16.52 BCM in groundwater recharge is encouraging, but warned that it does not eliminate the environmental dangers linked to excessive groundwater extraction.
He pointed out that land subsidence in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata reflects unsustainable urbanisation, large-scale concretisation and shrinking natural recharge zones.
"I view subsidence as a warning, and development without ecological planning will eventually endanger water security, infrastructure and urban sustainability," he told ETV Bharat.
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