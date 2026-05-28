ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Groundwater Recharge Rises By Nearly 17 BCM, Jal Shakti Ministry Tells NGT

New Delhi: The overall groundwater recharge in India has increased by nearly 17 billion cubic metres (BCM) in recent years, according to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

However, environmentalists have cautioned that, despite the improvement, increased groundwater recharge does not mitigate the growing environmental risks posed by excessive groundwater extraction.

The data was submitted by the Jal Shakti Ministry to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had sought a response regarding land subsidence issues in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case on November 13 last year, after taking note of a media report claiming that satellite data from 2015 to 2023 showed India's five major cities sinking by more than 5 cm annually in certain areas.

The report had warned that without stricter groundwater management and proper urban planning, many buildings could face serious structural damage in the future. Groundwater depletion is considered one of the major reasons behind land subsidence.

Following this, the Tribunal sought responses from several authorities, including the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The CGWA functions under the Jal Shakti Ministry and regulates groundwater development and management in the country.

Ministry Explains Causes Behind Subsidence

In its reply submitted before the Tribunal on Wednesday, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry said land subsidence in urban metropolitan areas can occur due to several reasons, including rapid urbanisation, the increasing load of construction, soil compaction, coastal landforms, underground infrastructure development, reduced natural recharge, excessive groundwater extraction and climate-induced hydrological changes.

The Ministry said both the CGWA and the Jal Shakti Ministry are actively involved in groundwater monitoring, assessment of groundwater resources, aquifer mapping, groundwater recharge activities and regulation of groundwater usage across the country.

It also informed the Tribunal that groundwater resources are assessed annually in coordination with the Central Groundwater Board, state governments, and Union Territory administrations.

Government Initiatives For Groundwater Recharge