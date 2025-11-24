ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Four Labour Codes A New Era For Workers; Experts Hail Government Step

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said "These Codes are both pro-worker and pro-growth, establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, fair and timely wages". ( File Photo/ANI )

The Code balances the twin objectives of safeguarding worker rights and safe working conditions, and creating a business-friendly regulatory environment. This will spur economic growth and employment, thereby making India’s labour market more efficient, fair, and future-ready, it said.

As per the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Code has been drafted after amalgamation, simplification and rationalization of the relevant provisions of the 13 Central Labour Acts like The Factories Act, 1948; The Plantations Labour Act, 1951; The Mines Act, 1952; The Working Journalists and other Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1955; The Working Journalists (Fixation of Rates of Wages) Act, 1958; The Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961; The Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970; The Sales Promotion Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, 1976; The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979; The Cine-Workers and Cinema Theatre Workers (Regulation of Employment) Act, 1981; The Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act, 1986 and; The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996.

The Code expands social security coverage to encompass all workers, including those in unorganized sectors, the gig economy, and platform-based jobs. It provides benefits related to life, health, maternity, and provident funds, while also implementing digital systems and facilitator-driven compliance to enhance efficiency.

According to Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Code on Social Security incorporates existing nine Social Security Acts viz; The Employee's Compensation Act, 1923; The Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948; The Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952; The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act, 1959; The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961; The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972; The Cine-Workers Welfare Fund Act, 1981; The Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Cess Act, 1996 and; The Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008.

The Industrial Relations Code has been prepared after amalgamating, simplifying and rationalizing the relevant provisions of the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The Code acknowledges the fact that the survival of workers depends upon the survival of the industry. It simplifies laws related to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertakings, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes, as per the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Code creates a legal entitlement to minimum wages for all workers in both organized and unorganized sectors.

According to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Code on Wages, 2019, seeks to simplify, consolidate, and rationalize the provisions of four existing laws- The Payment of Wages Act, 1936; The Minimum Wages Act, 1948; The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965; and The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976. It aims to strengthen workers’ rights while promoting simplicity and uniformity in wage-related compliance for employers.

The four Labour Codes that became effective from November 21 are the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The Minister added , "Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, these reforms mark a transformative milestone in our journey towards becoming an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

"On 21st November 2025, the Modi government gave effect to the four Labour Codes, replacing 29 archaic labour laws. These Codes are both pro-worker and pro-growth, establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, fair and timely wages, safer workplaces, formal recognition for emerging segments such as gig and platform workers, and greater empowerment for Yuva and Nari Shakti," Mandaviya said.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, has emphasised that these reforms represent a significant milestone in India's progress towards achieving an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

He said these reforms will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially ''Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti".

Earlier, the Prime Minister stated that it is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence a,s it significantly simplifies compliance and promotes ease of doing business.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while sharing an article by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on X, reflecting on the impact of these reforms, which simplify compliance, empower women workers, and strengthen India's position in the global value chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the new labour reforms by the government reflect the commitment to a future-ready economy, simplifying compliance, empowering women workers and strengthening Bharat’s position in the global value chain.

New Delhi: The four Labour Codes that have been effective in India, replacing 29 archaic labour laws, are both pro-worker and pro-growth, by establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, the government reiterated on Monday.

Reasons Behind The Codification Of The Existing 29 Labour Laws

The Government is persistently engaged in modernizing and refining the legislative framework to align with the changing economic and industrial environment of the nation. The consolidation of 29 existing labour laws into four Labour Codes was initiated to tackle enduring challenges and to render the system more efficient and up-to-date. This codification seeks to improve the ease of conducting business, foster job creation, and guarantee safety, health, social, and wage security for all workers.

Benefits Of The New Labour Reforms

Formalisation of Employment: There were no mandatory appointment letters under pre-labour reforms. Now, mandatory appointment letters to all workers. Written proof will ensure transparency, job security, and fixed employment, as per the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Social security coverage: Earlier, there was limited social security coverage. Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, all workers, including gig and platform workers to get social security coverage. All workers will get PF, ESIC, insurance, and other social security benefits.

Minimum Wages: Earlier, minimum wages applied only to scheduled industries/employments, and large sections of workers remained uncovered. Now, under the Code on Wages, 2019, all workers are to receive a statutory minimum wage payment. Minimum wages and timely payment will ensure financial security.

There was also no mandatory compliance for employers' payment of wages. Now, it is mandatory for employers to provide timely wages, ensuring financial stability, reducing work stress and boosting the overall morale of the workers.

Among others, women's workforce participation: Earlier, women’s employment in night shifts and certain occupations was restricted. Now, women are permitted to work at night and in all types of work across all establishments, subject to their consent and required safety measures. They will get equal opportunities to earn higher incomes in high-paying job roles.

International Organisations On The Four Labour Codes

Gilbert F Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), in a post on X wrote, “Following with interest developments of India’s new Labour Codes announced today, including on social protection and minimum wages. Social dialogue among govt, employers & workers will remain essential as reforms are implemented to ensure they're positive for workers and business.”

Welcoming the Government of India's initiative, the International Social Security Association (ISSA) in a social media post wrote, "India’s Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems. ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity."

Experts' Views On The Four Labour Codes

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Arvind Goel, President, Employers’ Federation of India, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Industrial Relations and Labour and Vice-Chairman, Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd, on Monday, said the implementation of India’s four Labour Codes marks a defining moment in the country’s industrial and workforce transformation.

He asserted that by consolidating 29 central labour laws into four simplified codes — on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions — the reforms aim to create a more transparent, balanced and future-ready labour ecosystem.

Citing that at the core of these Codes lies a dual objective: strengthening worker welfare while enhancing ease of doing business, Goel said, " The Code on Wages ensures a statutory national floor wage and timely payment across sectors, including unorganised work. The Industrial Relations Code seeks to promote harmonious labour relations through clearer provisions on trade unions, standing orders, and dispute resolution. The Code on Social Security extends coverage to gig and platform workers, addressing a long-pending gap in India’s evolving employment landscape. Meanwhile, the OSH Code establishes uniform safety and working condition standards across establishments, safeguarding the health and well-being of workers."

"However, notification of the Codes is only the starting point. The true effectiveness of these reforms will depend on structured and collaborative implementation. States have a critical role in finalising and operationalising their rules in alignment with national objectives. Industry must invest in awareness, compliance systems and capacity building, particularly for MSMEs who may face transitional challenges. At the same time, trade unions and Industry must actively participate in the transition to ensure that the spirit of worker protection remains central," he said.

Goel said the way forward also lies in harnessing technology to enable efficient and transparent implementation.

"Digitised compliance systems, unified social security databases, and streamlined grievance redressal platforms can significantly reduce administrative burden for industry while enhancing transparency and accountability. At the same time, sustained efforts to sensitise workers, particularly in informal sectors, about their rights and benefits under the Codes will ensure that reforms are understood, accessible, and effectively implemented — creating a win-win for both employers and employees," he said.

Goel added, "Ultimately, the Four Labour Codes represent more than regulatory reform. They offer an opportunity to redefine trust between labour and industry, create formal employment pathways and position India as a globally competitive, worker-centric economy in the years to come."

Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairperson of Dattopant Thengadi National Board of Workers Education and Development, hailed the government for the four new Labour Codes.

"I think it's a very big and bold initiative of the Government of India. They have initiated addressing the changes emerging in the work. Most of our laws were from the Britishers period. Now, it's very pragmatic, very forward-looking,'' he told ETV Bharat.

He added, "Now, wages will be universal. Now, it is uniform."

Amit Basole, Professor of Economics, Azim Premji University, told ETV Bharat, "Two big ideas behind the new Labour Codes are worth noting. First, that easing compliance and reducing regulatory burden on firms will result in more job creation. And second, that social security should be universalised. An example of the first is raising the ceiling on the ability to fire workers to 300 from 100 nationally (some states have already done this), or allowing night shifts for women workers. Another example is the new FTE category, wherein workers on fixed-term contracts will get the same wages and benefits as permanent workers. "

"The government is hoping that this new category will replace contract workers and improve conditions. But it remains to be seen if, instead, it will end up replacing permanent workers, since FTE gives employers more flexibility on hiring and firing. The rules which are to be drafted, as well as state-level considerations, will also be important in deciding the eventual effects. But overall, this is a bold step. It remains to be seen whether it will result in robust job creation as desired," he added.

Advocate Sheen Kaul, Labour & Employment Lawyer at Lex Alliance, told ETV Bharat, "The four labour codes—on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety & Working Conditions—together mark one of the most significant modernisations of India’s labour framework. For businesses, the consolidation of 29+ legacy laws into a unified, digital-first compliance system dramatically reduces administrative complexity. Uniform definitions (such as “wages”), single registration and licensing requirements, electronic record-keeping, compounding of offences, and the “inspector-cum-facilitator” model create an environment that is transparent, predictable, and cost-efficient. The Industrial Relations Code introduces clearer rules for fixed-term employment, higher thresholds for standing orders, streamlined retrenchment procedures, and digital conciliation and tribunal processes, all of which enhance labour-market flexibility and ease of doing business. Similarly, the OSHWC Code’s “one registration–one licence–one return” framework and the Social Security Code’s shift toward self-assessment and time-bound inquiries substantially reduce compliance burden and allow employers to focus on growth and productivity."

At the same time, the new labour codes significantly expand the scope of worker protection in India. A key reform across the Codes is the broadened, gender-neutral definition of “worker,” which now includes sales promotion staff, journalists, supervisory personnel up to a higher wage ceiling, and—in the Social Security Code—unorganized, gig, and platform workers. This expanded ambit brings millions of individuals who were previously excluded into the protective framework of minimum wages, ESIC, provident fund, maternity benefits, gratuity, and workplace safety norms. The Industrial Relations Code strengthens collective bargaining through objective and numerical criteria for recognising a negotiating union or council, replacing the earlier system dependent on employer discretion. Mandatory appointment letters under the OSHWC Code, protections for inter-state migrant workers, inclusion of transgender persons under the Wages Code’s equal remuneration provisions, and extended definitions of dependents all enhance transparency, dignity, and social security for workers.

According to Kaul, overall, the combined effect of these reforms is a more equitable and future-ready labour market. Workers benefit from statutory floor wages, universal minimum wages, expanded coverage under ESIC and EPF, compensation for commuting accidents, annual health check-ups, strengthened safety committees, and time-bound dispute resolution mechanisms. Fixed-term employees gain eligibility for gratuity after one year, retrenched workers receive reskilling support, and women workers enjoy greater access and safeguards for night-time employment. Digital databases for unorganised and migrant workers, enhanced occupational health norms, and stronger accountability mechanisms ensure that India’s workforce is not only better protected but also better integrated into the formal economy. In essence, while the codes greatly simplify operations for businesses, they simultaneously deliver deeper rights, greater transparency, and more comprehensive protections for India’s workers—striking the balance that a modern labour ecosystem demands.